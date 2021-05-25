EPlus : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results (Form 8-K) 05/25/2021 | 06:09am EDT Send by mail :

--Strong Earnings Performance Demonstrates Resilience of Business Model--

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 • Net sales decreased 3.8% to $352.6 million; technology segment net sales decreased 6.1% to $331.8 million; service revenues increased 8.2% to $52.9 million. • Adjusted gross billings increased 2.8% to $528.6 million. • Consolidated gross profit increased 6.6% to $97.9 million. • Consolidated gross margin was 27.8%, an increase of 270 basis points. • Net earnings increased 17.4% to $15.6 million. • Adjusted EBITDA increased 25.7% to $29.6 million. • Diluted earnings per share increased 17.2% to $1.16. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 13.7% to $1.41.

Fiscal Year 2021 • Net sales decreased 1.3% to $1,568.3 million; technology segment net sales decreased 1.4% to $1,508.0 million; service revenues increased 4.7% to $202.2 million. • Adjusted gross billings increased 1.6% to $2,263.9 million. • Consolidated gross profit increased 0.6% to $393.6 million. • Consolidated gross margin was 25.1%, an increase of 50 basis points. • Net earnings increased 7.7% to $74.4 million. • Adjusted EBITDA increased 7.4% to $128.2 million. • Diluted earnings per share increased 7.6% to $5.54. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 4.1% to $6.38.

HERNDON, VA - May 20, 2021 - ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS), a leading provider of technology and financing solutions, today announced financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

Management Comment

'Our fourth quarter earnings performance reflected continued progress driving profitable growth from our IT solutions, particularly in the areas of security, cloud/data center, collaboration and annuity services, coupled with a steady focus on managing our cost structure. In the fourth quarter, gross profit increased 6.6%, and we realized an strong gross profit margin of 27.8%, our highest ever, due to growth in services revenue, increased product margins, and a high gross to net conversion. Our improved margins and lower costs drove operating income up 31.9% in the quarter and 11.6% for the year. EPS increased 17.2%, to $1.16, and adjusted EBITDA grew 25.7%, reflecting the strength and resilience of our business model,' said Mark Marron, President and Chief Executive Officer.

'In what was an unprecedented year, I am extremely proud of the entire ePlus team for responding with agility and unwavering commitment to support our customers' evolving needs for integrated technology solutions. For fiscal 2021, lower net sales were due, in part, to the industry's continuing conversion to the XaaS revenue model and revenues recorded on a net basis. We grew our services revenue, a key focus area that offers enhanced visibility due to our annuity-quality services offerings. Importantly, we recorded substantive increases in operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per share.'

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

For the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year ended March 31, 2020:

Consolidated net sales decreased 3.8% to $352.6 million, from $366.5 million.

Technology segment net sales decreased 6.1% to $331.8 million, from $353.3 million due to lower product sales. Service revenues increased 8.2% to $52.9 million, from $48.9 million due to an increase in managed services. Adjusted gross billings increased 2.8% to $528.6 million from $514.1 million.

Financing segment net sales increased 57.4% to $20.8 million, from $13.2 million due to an increase from sales of off lease equipment.

Consolidated gross profit increased 6.6% to $97.9 million, from $91.8 million. Consolidated gross margin was 27.8%, up from 25.1% last year, due to higher product margin in our technology segment as well as higher service margins.

Operating expenses were $74.3 million, up 0.5% from $73.9 million last year, primarily due to increases in variable compensation stemming from higher gross profit, partially offset by lower travel expenses and changes in reserve for credit losses. Our headcount at the end of the quarter was 1,560, down 19 from a year ago.

Consolidated operating income increased 31.9% to $23.6 million.

Our effective tax rate for the current quarter was 32.6%, higher than the prior year quarter of 24.9%, primarily due to an increase of non-deductible compensation.

Net earnings increased 17.4% to $15.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 25.7% to $29.6 million, from $23.5 million.

Diluted earnings per share was $1.16, compared with $0.99 in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.41, compared with $1.24 last year.

Fiscal Year 2021 Results

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the prior fiscal year ended March 31, 2020:

Consolidated net sales decreased 1.3% to $1,568.3 million, from $1,588.4 million.

Technology segment net sales decreased 1.4% to $1,508.0 million, from $1,530.1 million due to a larger portion of our sales that were recognized on a net basis. Service revenues increased 4.7% to $202.2 million, from $193.1 million primarily due to an increase in managed services. Adjusted gross billings was $2,263.9 million, an increase of 1.6% from $2,227.9 million.

Financing segment net sales increased 3.6% to $60.4 million, from $58.3 million, primarily due to an increase in proceeds from sales of off lease equipment.

Consolidated gross profit increased 0.6% to $393.6 million, from $391.2 million. Consolidated gross margin was 25.1%, up from 24.6% last year, due to higher product margin in our technology segment as well as higher service margins.

Operating expenses were $287.2 million, down 2.9% from $295.9 million last year, primarily due to a decrease in travel, advertising & marketing, acquisition related expenses, and healthcare cost.

Consolidated operating income increased 11.6% to $106.3 million.

Our effective tax rate for the current fiscal year was 30.4%, higher than last year of 28.0%, primarily due to an adjustment to the federal benefit from state taxes.

Net earnings increased 7.7% to $74.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 7.4% to $128.2 million, from $119.4 million.

Diluted earnings per share was $5.54, compared with $5.15 in the prior year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $6.38, compared with $6.13 last year.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of March 31, 2021, ePlus had cash and cash equivalents of $129.6 million, compared with $86.2 million as of March 31, 2020. Inventory, which represents equipment ordered by customers but not yet delivered, increased 39.2% due to ongoing projects. Total shareholders' equity was $562.4 million, compared with $486.1 million as of March 31, 2020. Total shares outstanding were 13.5 million on March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020.

Summary and Outlook

'Fiscal 2021 was a very successful and productive year for ePlus, as we strengthened our capabilities both organically and through acquisitions, while generating growth in adjusted gross billings, margins and earnings. Although component shortages may delay some near-term revenue, as the market continues to evolve, we expect to see accelerated demand for collaboration, remote work solutions, security, and cloud services. We remain positive in our outlook for fiscal 2022 as ePlus continues to focus on the high growth areas that are critical to our customers' digital transformation initiatives.' 3

Recent Corporate Developments/Recognitions

• In the month of April: o Achieved VMware Cloud on AWS VMware Master Services Competency. o ePlus will plant 10,000 trees through One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization dedicated to making it easier for individuals and businesses to give back to the environment, create a healthier climate, protect biodiversity, and help reforestation efforts. • In the month of March: o CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, recognized ePlus with a place on its 2021 Tech Elite 250 list. o Board of directors authorized the Company to repurchase up to 500,000 shares of ePlus' outstanding common stock over a 12-month period commencing May 28, 2021. o CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, named ePlus to its 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category. • In the month of February: o Achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Storage Competency status. o Implemented a cloud-based Cisco call center solution that helped clear the way for Rowan University in New Jersey to become one of only four of the initial COVID vaccine distribution centers in the state. o IGXGlobal UK Limited, its London-based subsidiary, renewed its Cisco Gold Certified Partner designation in the UK.

Forward-looking statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be 'forward-looking statements.' Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could materially adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations and has resulted worldwide in governmental authorities imposing numerous unprecedented measures to try to contain the virus that has impacted and may further impact our workforce and operations, the operations of our customers, and those of our respective vendors, suppliers, and partners; national and international political instability fostering uncertainty and volatility in the global economy including an economic downturn, an increase in tariffs or adverse changes to trade agreements, exposure to fluctuation in foreign currency rates, interest rates and downward pressure on prices; reduction of vendor incentive programs; and restrictions on our access to capital necessary to fund our operations; our ability to successfully perform due diligence and integrate acquired businesses; disruptions or a security breach in our or our vendors' or suppliers' IT systems and data and audio communication networks, supply chains or other systems; the possibility of goodwill impairment charges in the future; significant adverse changes in, reductions in, or losses of relationships with one or more of our largest volume customers or vendors; a possible decrease in the capital spending budgets of our customers or a decrease in purchases from us; our ability to raise capital, maintain or increase as needed our lines of credit with vendors or floor planning facility, or obtain debt for our financing transactions; uncertainty regarding the phase out of LIBOR may negatively affect our operating results; the demand for and acceptance of, our products and services; our ability to adapt our services to meet changes in market developments; our ability to implement comprehensive plans for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration and other key strategies; the creditworthiness of our customers and our ability to reserve adequately for credit losses; our ability to secure our own and our customers' electronic and other confidential information and remain secure during a cyber-security or ransomware attack; future growth rates in our core businesses; the impact of competition in our markets; our reliance on third parties to perform some of our service obligations to our customers; the possibility of defects in our products or catalog content data; our ability to adapt to changes in the IT industry and/or rapid changes in product offerings, including the proliferation of the cloud, infrastructure as a service, software as a service and platform as a service; our ability to realize our investment in leased equipment; maintaining and increasing advanced professional services by recruiting and retaining highly skilled, competent personnel and vendor certifications; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information. Contact: Kleyton Parkhurst, SVP ePlus inc. kparkhurst@eplus.com 703-984-8150 5



ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $129,562 $86,231 Accounts receivable-trade, net 391,567 374,998 Accounts receivable-other, net 41,053 36,570 Inventories 69,963 50,268 Financing receivables-net, current 106,272 70,169 Deferred costs 28,201 22,306 Other current assets 10,976 9,256 Total current assets 777,594 649,798 Financing receivables and operating leases-net 90,165 74,158 Deferred tax asset--net 1,468 - Property, equipment and other assets 42,289 32,596 Goodwill 126,645 118,097 Other intangible assets-net 38,614 34,464 TOTAL ASSETS $1,076,775 $909,113 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable $165,162 $82,919 Accounts payable-floor plan 98,653 127,416 Salaries and commissions payable 36,839 30,952 Deferred revenue 72,802 55,480 Recourse notes payable-current 5,450 37,256 Non-recourse notes payable-current 50,397 29,630 Other current liabilities 30,061 22,986 Total current liabilities 459,364 386,639 Recourse notes payable-long term 12,658 - Non-recourse notes payable-long term 5,664 5,872 Deferred tax liability-net - 2,730 Other liabilities 36,679 27,727 TOTAL LIABILITIES 514,365 422,968 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $.01 per share par value; 2,000 shares authorized; none outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 per share par value; 25,000 shares authorized; 13,503 outstanding at March 31, 2021 and 13,500 outstanding at March 31, 2020 145 144 Additional paid-in capital 152,366 145,197 Treasury stock, at cost, 993 shares at March 31, 2021 and 896 shares at March 31, 2020 (75,372) (68,424) Retained earnings 484,616 410,219 Accumulated other comprehensive income-foreign currency translation adjustment 655 (991) Total Stockholders' Equity 562,410 486,145 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $1,076,775 $909,113

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales Product $299,750 $317,621 $1,366,158 $1,395,288 Services 52,857 48,855 202,165 193,116 Total 352,607 366,476 1,568,323 1,588,404 Cost of sales Product 222,566 244,638 1,049,677 1,076,773 Services 32,157 30,013 125,092 120,440 Total 254,723 274,651 1,174,769 1,197,213 Gross profit 97,884 91,825 393,554 391,191 Selling, general, and administrative 69,517 69,782 271,263 279,182 Depreciation and amortization 3,951 3,489 13,951 14,156 Interest and financing costs 826 676 2,005 2,574 Operating expenses 74,294 73,947 287,219 295,912 Operating income 23,590 17,878 106,335 95,279 Other income (expense) (524) (232) 571 680 Earnings before taxes 23,066 17,646 106,906 95,959 Provision for income taxes 7,513 4,400 32,509 26,877 Net earnings $15,553 $13,246 $74,397 $69,082 Net earnings per common share-basic $1.17 $0.99 $5.58 $5.18 Net earnings per common share-diluted $1.16 $0.99 $5.54 $5.15 Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic 13,323 13,318 13,337 13,327 Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted 13,416 13,390 13,417 13,415

Technology Segment Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change (in thousands) (in thousands) Net sales Product $278,944 $304,402 (8.4%) $1,305,789 $1,337,022 (2.3%) Services 52,857 48,855 8.2% 202,165 193,116 4.7% Total 331,801 353,257 (6.1%) 1,507,954 1,530,138 (1.4%) Cost of sales Product 215,768 243,601 (11.4%) 1,036,627 1,069,110 (3.0%) Services 32,157 30,013 7.1% 125,092 120,440 3.9% Total 247,925 273,614 (9.4%) 1,161,719 1,189,550 (2.3%) Gross profit 83,876 79,643 5.3% 346,235 340,588 1.7% Selling, general, and administrative 65,691 66,508 (1.2%) 256,210 264,123 (3.0%) Depreciation and amortization 3,923 3,461 13.3% 13,839 14,016 (1.3%) Interest and financing costs 255 294 (13.3%) 521 294 77.2% Operating expenses 69,869 70,263 (0.6%) 270,570 278,433 (2.8%) Operating income $14,007 $9,380 49.3% $75,665 $62,155 21.7% Adjusted gross billings $528,582 $514,130 2.8% $2,263,865 $2,227,885 1.6% Adjusted EBITDA $19,907 $14,945 33.2% $97,219 $85,840 13.3%

Technology Segment Net Sales by Customer End Market Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Change Telecom, Media, & Entertainment 25% 19% 6% Technology 17% 21% (4%) SLED 16% 16% - Healthcare 13% 15% (2%) ​Financial Services 13% 13% - ​All others 16% 16% - Total 100% 100%

Financing Segment Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change (in thousands) (in thousands) Net sales $20,806 $13,219 57.4% $60,369 $58,266 3.6% Cost of sales 6,798 1,037 555.5% 13,050 7,663 70.3% Gross profit 14,008 12,182 15.0% 47,319 50,603 (6.5%) Selling, general, and administrative 3,826 3,274 16.9% 15,053 15,059 (0.0%) Depreciation and amortization 28 28 0.0% 112 140 (20.0%) Interest and financing costs 571 382 49.5% 1,484 2,280 (34.9%) Operating expenses 4,425 3,684 20.1% 16,649 17,479 (4.7%) Operating income $9,583 $8,498 12.8% $30,670 $33,124 (7.4%) Adjusted EBITDA $9,668 $8,586 12.6% $31,026 $33,519 (7.4%)

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

We included reconciliations below for the following non-GAAP information: (i) Adjusted Gross Billings, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA, (iii) Segment Adjusted EBITDA, (iv) non-GAAP Net Earnings and (v) non-GAAP Net Earnings per Common Share - Diluted.

We define adjusted gross billings as our technology segment net sales calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude the costs incurred related to sales of third-party maintenance, software assurance and subscription/SaaS licenses, and services.

We define adjusted EBITDA as net earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the following: interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share based compensation, acquisition and integration expense, provision for income taxes, and other income (expense). Segment adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for interest expense, share based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, and depreciation and amortization. We consider the interest on notes payable from our financing segment and depreciation expense presented within cost of sales, which includes depreciation on assets financed as operating leases, to be operating expenses.

Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share - diluted are based on net earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude other income (expense), share based compensation, and acquisition related amortization expense, and the related tax effects.

Our use of non-GAAP information as analytical tools has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate non-GAAP adjusted gross billings, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.



Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Technology segment net sales $331,801 $353,257 $1,507,954 $1,530,138 Costs incurred related to sales of third-party maintenance, software assurance and subscription / SaaS licenses, and services 196,781 160,873 755,911 697,747 Adjusted gross billings $528,582 $514,130 $2,263,865 $2,227,885



Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Consolidated Net earnings $15,553 $13,246 $74,397 $69,082 Provision for income taxes 7,513 4,400 32,509 26,877 Depreciation and amortization [1] 3,951 3,489 13,951 14,156 Share based compensation 1,740 1,933 7,167 7,954 Acquisition and integration expense 39 (63) 271 1,676 Interest and financing costs 255 294 521 294 Other (income) expense [2] 524 232 (571) (680) Adjusted EBITDA $29,575 $23,531 128,245 $119,359



Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Technology Segment Operating income $14,007 $9,380 $75,665 $62,155 Depreciation and amortization [1] 3,923 3,461 13,839 14,016 Share based compensation 1,683 1,873 6,923 7,699 Acquisition and integration expense 39 (63) 271 1,676 Interest and financing costs 255 294 521 294 Adjusted EBITDA $19,907 $14,945 $97,219 $85,840



Financing Segment Operating income $9,583 $8,498 $30,670 $33,124 Depreciation and amortization [1] 28 28 112 140 Share based compensation 57 60 244 255 Adjusted EBITDA $9,668 $8,586 $31,026 $33,519

Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) GAAP: Earnings before taxes $23,066 $17,646 $106,906 $95,959 Share based compensation 1,740 1,933 7,167 7,954 Acquisition and integration expense 39 (63) 271 1,676 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 2,730 2,264 9,116 9,217 Other (income) expense [2] 524 232 (571) (680) Non-GAAP: Earnings before taxes 28,099 22,012 122,889 114,126 GAAP: Provision for income taxes 7,513 4,400 32,509 26,877 Share based compensation 567 482 2,188 2,218 Acquisition and integration expense 13 (16) 78 490 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 874 549 2,730 2,487 Other (income) expense [2] 171 58 (143) (200) Tax benefit on restricted stock - - (40) 87 Non-GAAP: Provision for income taxes 9,138 5,473 37,322 31,959 Non-GAAP: Net earnings $18,961 $16,539 $85,567 $82,167

Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP: Net earnings per common share - diluted $1.16 $0.99 $5.54 $5.15 Share based compensation 0.09 0.11 0.38 0.43 Acquisition and integration expense - - 0.01 0.09 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 0.13 0.13 0.48 0.51 Other (income) expense [2] 0.03 0.01 (0.03) (0.04) Tax benefit on restricted stock - - - (0.01) Total non-GAAP adjustments - net of tax $0.25 $0.25 $0.84 $0.98 Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share - diluted $1.41 $1.24 $6.38 $6.13

[1] Amount consists of depreciation and amortization for assets used internally. [2] Interest income and foreign currency transaction gains and losses. [3] Amount consists of amortization of intangible assets from acquired businesses.

