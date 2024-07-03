Service Expansion to UK and Europe Follows Success in U.S.

HERNDON, Va., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IGXGlobal, a subsidiary of U.S.-based ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS) ( news ), today announced that it will begin offering its unique, customized Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) powered by Pure Storage Evergreen//One™ to customer organizations across the UK and Europe.

IGX's STaaS offering combines flexible subscription models for storage consumption of Pure Storage Evergreen//One with IGX technical support and customer success resources.

Expansion of the Service into the UK and Europe will enable European organizations to leverage the many benefits from IGX, including:

Expedited time to issue resolution

First-call technical support

Customer success resources

Greater insights into storage capacity planning, billing, and forecasting

A consumption-based utility model

On-demand burst capacity to facilitate agility and growth

"Storage-as-a-Service is resonating with our customers across many industries due to its flexible consumption model, which enables organizations to minimize the risk of over or under-buying data center infrastructure capacity," said Justin Mescher, vice president of AI, cloud, and data center solutions. "With the rapidly growing interest in AI applications, the need for on-demand burst and growth capacity has increased substantially, resulting in new customer demands."

"Storage-as-a-Service powered by Pure Storage provides not only a cost-effective and convenient way for our customers to harness data flexibility but also access to expert IGX first-call support and customer success resources," said George Pashardis, senior vice president of international sales. "We're excited that, based on the success of this offering in the U.S., we are now able to offer this structure to our UK and European customers and enable them to enjoy the many benefits available from STaaS."

"The expansion of IGX's Storage-as-a-Service offering into the UK and Europe demonstrates exciting momentum for delivering the Pure Platform to our joint customers," said Wendy Stusrud, vice president of global partner sales at Pure Storage. "With Pure Storage Evergreen//One™ powering the IGX StaaS offering, our customers have an unrivaled data storage solution that meets their most challenging data storage use cases. We are delighted to partner with IGX to make this happen."

For more information about Storage-as-a-Service powered by Pure Storage Evergreen//One, visit https://www.igxglobal.com/solutions/data-centre/storage/storage-as-a-service-(staas) .

About IGXGlobal

IGXGlobal UK Limited (IGXGlobal) is a UK-based, wholly-owned subsidiary of ePlus Technology, inc. ePlus & IGXGlobal support customers commercially and technically on a global scale (with some limitations in Germany). As a technology systems integrator at the forefront of digital transformation, IGXGlobal designs, builds and secures automated multi-cloud infrastructures that meet the rapidly changing needs of enterprise businesses. Our company is built upon technical and service excellence, which is exemplified by our skills and capabilities across multiple technologies. Our biggest differentiator remains our local, personalized approach that is ingrained into our heritage. We are in the unique position to have both the capabilities of a Global Systems Integrator and the agility and flexibility of a smaller organization. IGXGlobal UK Limited is registered in England and Wales. Its registered number is 05551268, and its registered office address is Camburgh House, 27 New Dover, Road, Canterbury, Kent, CT1 3DN.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a broad range of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,890 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and Instagram .

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about management's view of ePlus' future expectations, plans and prospects that are not historical facts and may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties. Certain risks and uncertainties that may affect such "forward-looking statements" are detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading "Risk Factors". All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus expressly disclaims any duty or obligation to update this information, except as may be required by law.

