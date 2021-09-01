ePlus : 2021-09-01 Amended and Restated Bylaws 09/08/2021 | 01:32pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields EPLUS INC. A DELAWARE CORPORATION AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS (Amended and restated on September 1, 2021) ARTICLE I: OFFICES SECTION 1.1 Registered Office. The Corporation shall maintain a registered office and agent in the State of Delaware if and as required by law. SECTION 1.2 Principal Office. The principal office for the transaction of the business of the Corporation shall be at such place as the Board of Directors of the Corporation (the "Board") may determine. The Board is hereby granted full power and authority to change said principal office from one location to another. SECTION 1.3 Other Offices. The Corporation may also have an office or offices at such other place or places, either within or without the State of Delaware, as the Board may from time to time determine or as the business of the Corporation may require. ARTICLE II: MEETINGS OF STOCKHOLDERS SECTION 2.1 Place of Meetings. All annual meetings of stockholders and all other meetings of stockholders shall be held either at the principal office of the Corporation or at any other place within or without the State of Delaware that may be designated by the Board pursuant to authority hereinafter granted to the Board. SECTION 2.2 Annual Meetings. Annual meetings of stockholders of the Corporation for the purpose of electing directors and for the transaction of such other proper business as may come before such meetings may be held at such time and place and on such date as the Board shall determine by resolution, or in such other manner as the directors may direct. SECTION 2.3 Special Meetings. A special meeting of the stockholders for the transaction of any proper business may be called at any time by the Board, the Chairman of the Board, the President or the Executive Vice President. A special meeting of the stockholders shall be called by the Board upon the written request, submitted to the Secretary of the Corporation, of stockholders collectively holding twenty-five percent 25% or more of the then outstanding shares of the Corporation's common stock. A request to the Secretary of the Corporation shall be signed by each stockholder, or a duly authorized agent of such stockholder, requesting the special meeting and shall set forth the information required to be included in a notice to the Corporation pursuant to Section 2.8(A) or 2.8(B) of these Bylaws, as applicable. A special meeting requested by stockholders shall be held at such date, time and place within or without the state of Delaware as may be fixed by the Board; provided, however, that the date of any such special meeting shall be not more than 90 days after the request to call the special meeting is received by the Secretary of the Corporation. Notwithstanding the foregoing, a special meeting requested by stockholders shall not be held if the Board has called or calls for an annual meeting of stockholders to be held within 90 days after the Secretary of the Corporation receives the request for the special meeting and the Board determines in good faith that the business of such annual meeting includes (among any other matters properly brought before the annual meeting) the business specified in the request. A stockholder may revoke a request for a special meeting at any time by written revocation delivered to the Secretary of the Corporation, and if, following such revocation, there are un-revoked requests from stockholders holding in the aggregate less than the requisite number of shares entitling the stockholders to request the calling of a special meeting, the Board, in its discretion, may cancel the special meeting. Only such business shall be conducted at a special meeting of stockholders as shall have been brought before the meeting pursuant to the Corporation's notice of meeting. SECTION 2.4 Notice of Meetings. Notice of each meeting of stockholders, whether annual or special, shall be given not less than 10 days nor more than 60 days before the date of the meeting to each stockholder of record entitled to vote at such meeting and in compliance with the provisions of Delaware law. Except as otherwise expressly required by law, no publication of any notice of a meeting of stockholders shall be required. Every notice of a meeting of stockholders shall state the place, date and hour of the meeting and, in the case of a special meeting shall also state the purpose for which the meeting is called. Notice of any meeting of stockholders shall not be required to be given to any stockholder to whom notice may be omitted pursuant to applicable Delaware law or who shall have waived such notice, and such notice shall be deemed waived by any stockholder who shall attend such meeting in person or by proxy, except a stockholder who shall attend such meeting for the express purpose of objecting, at the beginning of the meeting, to the transaction of any business because the meeting is not lawfully called or convened. Except as otherwise expressly required by law, notice of any adjourned meeting of stockholders need not be given if the time and place thereof are announced at the meeting at which the adjournment is taken. SECTION 2.5 Quorum. Except as otherwise required by law, the holders of record of a majority in voting interest of the shares of stock of the Corporation entitled to be voted thereat, present in person or by proxy, shall constitute a quorum for the transaction of business at any meeting of stockholders of the Corporation or any adjournment thereof. Subject to the requirement of a larger percentage vote, if any, contained in the Certificate of Incorporation, these Bylaws or by statute, the stockholders present at a duly called or held meeting at which a quorum is present may continue to do business until adjournment, notwithstanding any withdrawal of stockholders that may leave less than a quorum remaining, if any action taken (other than adjournment) is approved by the vote of at least a majority in voting interest of the shares required to constitute a quorum. In the absence of a quorum at any meeting or any adjournment thereof, a majority in voting interest of the stockholders present in person or by proxy and entitled to vote thereat or, in the absence therefrom of all the stockholders, any officer entitled to preside at, or to act as secretary of, such meeting may adjourn such meeting from time to time. At any such adjourned meeting at which a quorum is present, any business may be transacted that might have been transacted at the meeting as originally called. SECTION 2.6 Voting. Each stockholder shall, at each meeting of stockholders, be entitled to vote in person or by proxy each share of the stock of the Corporation that has voting rights on the matter in question and that shall have been held by such stockholder and registered in such stockholder's name on the books of the Corporation: on the date fixed pursuant to Section 6.5 of these Bylaws as the record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to notice of and to vote at such meeting; or if no such record date shall have been so fixed, than (a) at the close of business on the day next preceding the day upon which notice of the meeting shall be given or (b) if notice of the meeting shall be waived, at the close of business on the day next preceding the day upon which the meeting shall be held. Shares of its own stock belonging to the Corporation or to another corporation, if a majority of the shares entitled to vote in the election of directors in such other corporation is held, directly or indirectly, by the Corporation, shall neither be entitled to vote nor be counted for quorum purposes. Persons holding stock of the Corporation in a fiduciary capacity shall be entitled to vote such stock. Persons whose stock is pledged shall be entitled to vote, unless in the transfer by the pledgor on the books of the Corporation the pledgor shall have expressly empowered the pledgee to vote thereon, in which case only the pledgee, or the pledgee's proxy, may represent such stock and vote thereon. Stock having voting power standing of record in the names of two or more persons, whether fiduciaries, members of a partnership, joint tenants, tenants in common, tenants by the entirety or otherwise, or with respect to which two or more persons have the same fiduciary relationship, shall be voted in accordance with the provisions of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware as the same exists or may hereafter be amended (the "Delaware General Corporation Law"). Subject to the provisions of the Corporation's Certificate of Incorporation, any such voting rights may be exercised by the stockholder entitled thereto in person or by such stockholder's proxy appointed by an instrument in writing, subscribed by such stockholder or by such stockholder's attorney thereunto authorized and delivered to the secretary of the meeting. The attendance at any meeting of a stockholder who may theretofore have given a proxy shall not have the effect of revoking the same unless such stockholder shall in writing so notify the secretary of the meeting prior to the voting of the proxy. At any meeting of stockholders at which a quorum is present, all matters, except as otherwise provided in the Certificate of Incorporation, in these Bylaws or by law, shall be decided by the vote of a majority in voting interest of the stockholders present in person or by proxy and entitled to vote thereat and thereon. The vote at any meeting of stockholders on any question need not be by ballot, unless so directed by the chairman of the meeting. On a vote by ballot, each ballot shall be signed by the stockholder voting, or by such stockholder's proxy, if there be such proxy, and it shall state the number of shares voted. SECTION 2.7 Judges. Prior to each meeting of stockholders, the Chairman of such meeting shall appoint a judge or judges to act with respect to such vote. Each judge so appointed shall first subscribe an oath faithfully to execute the duties of a judge at such meeting with strict impartiality and according to the best of such judge's ability. Such judges shall decide upon the qualification of the voters and shall certify and report the number of shares represented at the meeting and entitled to vote on such question, determine the number of votes entitled to be cast by each share, shall conduct and accept the votes, when the voting is completed, ascertain and report the number of shares voted respectively for and against the question, and determine, and retain for a reasonable period a record of the disposition of any challenge made to any determination made by such judges. Reports of judges shall be in writing and subscribed and delivered by them to the Secretary of the Corporation. The judges need not be stockholders of the Corporation, and any officer of the Corporation may be a judge on any question other than a vote for or against a proposal in which such officer shall have a material interest. The judges may appoint or retain other persons or entities to assist the judges in the performance of the duties of the judges. SECTION 2.8 Advance Notice of Stockholder Proposals and Stockholder Nominations. At any annual meeting of the stockholders nominations of persons for election to the Board of Directors and the proposal of other business to be considered by the stockholders may be made (i) by or at the direction of the Board or (ii) by any stockholder of the Corporation who complies with the notice procedures set forth in this Section 2.8. For any nominations or other business to be properly brought before any annual meeting of the stockholders by a stockholder, the stockholder must have given notice thereof in writing to the Secretary of the Corporation: (1) not later than 60 days in advance of the first anniversary of the previous year's annual meeting if such meeting is to be held on a day which is within 30 days of the anniversary of the previous year's annual meeting; and (2) with respect to any other annual meeting of stockholders, not later than the close of business on the seventh day following the date of public announcement of such meeting. For business proposals other than nominations, for which a notice must comply with requirements of Section 2.8(B), a stockholder's notice to the Secretary shall set forth as to each matter the stockholder proposes to bring before the meeting, a brief description of the business desired to be brought before the meeting and the reasons for conducting such business at the meeting, (2) the name and address, as they appear on the Corporation's books, of the stockholder proposing such business, (3) the class and number of shares of the Corporation that are beneficially owned by the stockholder, and (4) whether and the extent to which any hedging or other transaction or series of transactions has been entered into by or on behalf of, or any other agreement, arrangement or understanding (including any short position or any borrowing or lending of shares of stock) has been made, the effect or intent of which is to mitigate loss to or manage risk of stock price changes for, or to increase the voting power of, such stockholder or any of its affiliates with respect to any share of stock of the Corporation, (5) as to each matter the stockholder proposes to bring before the meeting, any material interest of the stockholder in such business. In addition, the stockholder making such proposal shall promptly provide any other information reasonably requested by the Corporation. Notwithstanding anything in these Bylaws to the contrary, no business shall be conducted at any meeting of the stockholders except in accordance with the procedures set forth in this Section 2.8. The Chairman of any such meeting shall direct that any business not properly brought before the meeting shall not be considered. Notwithstanding the foregoing provisions of this Section 2.8, a stockholder seeking to include a proposal in a proxy statement that has been prepared by the Corporation to solicit proxies shall comply with the requirements in the proxy rules of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission with respect to such proposal. A stockholder may nominate a person for election as a director at a special meeting only if the nominee is named in the special meeting request delivered pursuant to Section 2.3(B) of these Bylaws. For nominations of any person to be elected as a director, a stockholder's notice to the Secretary shall set forth: (i) the name and address of the stockholder who intends to make the nomination and of the person or persons to be nominated; (ii) a representation that the stockholder is a holder of record of stock of the Corporation entitled to vote at such meeting and intends to appear in person or by proxy at the meeting and nominate the person or persons specified in the notice; (iii) whether and the extent to which any hedging or other transaction or series of transactions has been entered into by or on behalf of, or any other agreement, arrangement or understanding (including any short position or any borrowing or lending of shares of stock) has been made, the effect or intent of which is to mitigate loss to or manage risk of stock price changes for, or to increase the voting power of, such stockholder or any of its affiliates with respect to any share of stock of the Corporation (iv) a description of all arrangements or understandings between the stockholder and each nominee and any other person or persons (naming such person or persons) pursuant to which the nomination or nominations are to be made by the stockholder; (v) such other information regarding each nominee proposed by such stockholder as would be required to be included in a proxy statement filed pursuant to the proxy rules of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission had the nominee been nominated, or intended to be nominated, by the Board; and (vi) the consent of each nominee to serve as a director of the Corporation if so elected. In addition, the stockholder making such nomination shall promptly provide any other information reasonably requested by the Corporation. No person shall be eligible for election as a director of the Corporation unless nominated in accordance with the procedures set forth in this Section 2.8. The chairman of any meeting of stockholders shall direct that any nomination not made in accordance with these procedures be disregarded. For purposes of this Section 2.8, a "public announcement" shall mean disclosure in a press release reported by the Dow Jones News Service, Associated Press or a comparable national news service or in a document publicly filed by the Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SECTION 2.9 Action Without Meeting. Any action required to be taken at any annual or special meeting of stockholders of the Corporation, or any action which may be taken at any annual or special meeting of such stockholders, may, if such action has been approved by the Board of Directors, be taken without a meeting, without prior notice and without a vote, if a consent in writing, setting forth the action so taken, shall be signed by the holders of outstanding stock having not less than the minimum number of votes that would be necessary to authorize or take such action at a meeting at which all shares entitled to vote thereon were present and voted. Prompt notice of the taking of the corporate action without a meeting by less than unanimous written consent shall be given to those stockholders who have not consented in writing. ARTICLE III: BOARD OF DIRECTORS SECTION 3.1 General Powers. Subject to any requirements in the Certificate of Incorporation, these Bylaws, and of the Delaware General Corporation Law as to action which must be authorized or approved by the stockholders, any and all corporate powers shall be exercised by or under the authority of, and the business and affairs of the Corporation shall be under the direction of, the Board to the fullest extent permitted by law. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, it is hereby expressly declared that the Board shall have the following powers, to wit: To select and remove all the officers, agents and employees of the Corporation, prescribe such powers and duties for them as may not be inconsistent with law, the Certificate of Incorporation or these Bylaws, fix their compensation, and require from them security for faithful service; To conduct, manage and control the affairs and business of the Corporation, and to make such rules and regulations therefore not inconsistent with law, the Certificate of Incorporation or these Bylaws, as it may deem best; To change the principal office and the principal office for the transaction of the business of the Corporation from one location to another as provided in Section 1.2 hereof; to fix and locate from time to time one or more subsidiary offices of the Corporation within or without the State of Delaware as provided in Section 1.3 hereof; to designate any place within or without the State of Delaware for the holding of any meeting or meetings of stockholders; and to adopt, make and use a corporate seal, and to prescribe the forms of certificates of stock, and to alter the form of such seal and of such certificates from time to time, and in its judgment as it may deem best, provided such seal and such certificate shall at all times comply with the provisions of law; To authorize the issuance of shares of stock of the Corporation from time to time, upon such terms and for such considerations as may be lawful; To borrow money and incur indebtedness for the purposes of the Corporation, and to cause to be executed and delivered therefor, in the corporate name, promissory notes, bonds, debentures, deeds of trust and securities therefor; To fill vacancies on the Board as provided in Section 3.5 hereof; and This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer ePlus Inc. published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 17:31:04 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about EPLUS INC. 01:32p EPLUS : 2021-09-01 Amended and Restated Bylaws PU 09/07 EPLUS : AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS (Form 8-K) PU 09/07 EPLUS INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Fin.. AQ 08/06 INSIDER TRENDS : Eplus Insider Sale Scales Back 90-Days of Buys MT 08/06 EPLUS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements .. AQ 08/06 NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3- DJ 08/05 EPLUS : Sidoti Upgrades ePlus to Buy from Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $121 .. MT 08/05 Tranche Update on ePlus inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 20, 2020. CI 08/05 Tranche Update on ePlus inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 23, 202.. CI 08/05 EPLUS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results .. AQ Analyst Recommendations on EPLUS INC. 08/05 EPLUS : Sidoti Upgrades ePlus to Buy from Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $121 .. MT 2020 EPLUS : Sidoti Downgrades ePlus to Neutral From Buy, Keeps $89 Price Target MT