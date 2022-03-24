Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. EPlus inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLUS   US2942681071

EPLUS INC.

(PLUS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ePlus Announces Stock Repurchase Program

03/24/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HERNDON, Va., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that its board of directors has authorized the Company to repurchase up to 1,000,000 shares of ePlus' outstanding common stock over a 12-month period commencing May 28, 2022.  The Company's current repurchase plan will expire on May 27, 2022.  ePlus had approximately 26.89 million shares of common stock outstanding as of March 23, 2022.

The purchases may be made from time to time in the open market, or in privately negotiated transactions, subject to availability.  Any repurchased shares will have the status of treasury shares and may be used, if and when needed, for general corporate purposes.  ePlus has no obligation to repurchase shares under the authorization, and the timing, actual number and value of the shares which are repurchased will be at the discretion of management and will depend on a number of factors, including the price of the Company's common stock. The Company may suspend or discontinue repurchases at any time.

About ePlus inc.
ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology.  With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler.  Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac.  The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171.  For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com.  Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.  ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eplus-announces-stock-repurchase-program-301509689.html

SOURCE ePlus inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about EPLUS INC.
03/22ePlus Achieves Inclusion on CRN Tech Elite 250 List for Ninth Year
PR
03/17ePlus to Present at the Sidoti & Company March 2022 Small Cap Virtual Conference
PR
03/14EPlus Commences 2022 Girls Re-Imagining Tomorrow Program
AQ
03/11ePlus Commences 2022 Girls Re-Imagining Tomorrow Program
PR
03/03EPLUS INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Sta..
AQ
02/23EPLUS INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Sta..
AQ
02/14ePlus Recognized on CRN's 2022 Managed Service Provider 500 List in Elite 150 Category
PR
02/09EPLUS : Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
02/07EPLUS : Conference Call Discussing Earnings for Third Quarter 2022 Results
PU
02/04EPLUS : February, 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EPLUS INC.
More recommendations