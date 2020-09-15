ePlus : Delivers Managed Powered Protection for Enhanced Business Continuity

Increases uptime and service availability for APC by Schneider Electric UPS devices with expanded Managed Services portfolio

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it has extended its Managed Services capabilities to include proactive monitoring, management, and remediation of APC by Schneider Electric uninterruptible power supply (UPS) devices. The Managed Power Protection offering includes fleet management and on-site dispatch of APC-certified resources for equipment replacement when necessary and a user portal that provides inventory management and reporting capabilities.

“Despite the importance of continuous power flow to operations, for many organizations the maintenance and upkeep of UPS equipment is overlooked when compared to other IT initiatives. Managed Power Protection allows customers to offload this critical yet often cumbersome task and free their teams to focus on strategic business outcomes,” said Dan Farrell, senior vice president of global services for ePlus.

“Through a collaborative process with ePlus, we have been able to develop an offer that will drive more value to customers by addressing this increasingly important business need,” said Shannon Sbar, VP of Channels for APC by Schneider Electric. “EcoStruxure IT Expert with Dispatch along with our Public APIs provides an enhanced level of visibility and actionable intelligence, enriching the overall customer experience. We are very optimistic about this enhanced partnership with ePlus and look forward to serving our joint customers together.”

“Extending our Managed Services to provide proactive alerts and remediation of UPS-related issues, both remote and via on-site dispatch for replacement, is a strong complement to our existing portfolio,” noted Wayne St. Jacques, vice president of managed and executive services for ePlus. “Enhanced manageability and control of power protection, enables our customers to avoid service disruption for maximized uptime and support of their business continuity strategies.”

About ePlus Managed Services

ePlus Managed Services help enterprises proactively control their IT infrastructure and off-load a significant burden of day-to-day IT tasks in order to optimize operations and manage risk. ePlus has delivered Managed Services for more than 10 years to a wide range of customers across multiple industry verticals through its 24/7/365 Managed Services Centers. For more information about ePlus Managed Services, visit www.ePlus.com/ManagedServices/Pages/default.aspx.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

