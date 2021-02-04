ePlus : Investor Presentation - February, 2021 02/04/2021 | 12:01pm EST Send by mail :

Safe Harbor Statement Statements in this presentation that are not historical facts may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, possible adverse effects resulting from national and international political instability fostering uncertainty and volatility in the global economy including an economic downturn, an increase in tariffs or adverse changes to trade agreements, exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency rates, interest rates, and downward pressure on prices; the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the efficacy of vaccine roll-outs, which could materially, adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations and has resulted worldwide in governmental authorities imposing numerous unprecedented measures to try to contain the virus that has impacted and may further impact our workforce and operations, the operations of our customers, and those of our respective vendors, suppliers and partners; serious natural disruptions or catastrophic events, as well as extreme weather events; reduction of vendor incentive programs; restrictions on our access to capital necessary to fund our operations; significant adverse changes in, reductions in, or losses of relationships with our largest volume customer or one or more of our large volume customers or vendors; our ability to implement comprehensive plans for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration and other key strategies; our ability to secure our own and our customers' electronic and other confidential information and remain secure during a cyber-security attack; a possible decrease in the capital spending budgets of our customers or a decrease in purchases from us; uncertainty regarding the phase out of LIBOR may negatively affect our operating results; changes to our senior management team and/or failure to successfully implement succession plans; disruptions or a security breach in our or our vendors' or suppliers' IT systems and data and audio communications networks, supply chains or other systems; the possibility of additional goodwill impairment charges; the demand for and acceptance of, our products and services; our ability to adapt our services to meet changes in market developments; our ability to adapt to changes in the IT industry and/or rapid changes in product offerings, including the proliferation of the cloud, infrastructure as a service and software as a service; maintaining and increasing advanced professional services by recruiting and retaining highly skilled, competent personnel, and vendor certifications; our ability to realize our investment in leased equipment; reliance on third-parties to perform some of our service obligations to our customers; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our ability to successfully perform due diligence and integrate acquired businesses; the creditworthiness of our customers; our ability to raise capital and obtain non-recourse financing for our transactions; our ability to reserve adequately for credit losses; the impact of competition in our markets; our failure to comply with public sector contracts or applicable laws or regulations; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. We wish to caution you that these factors could affect our financial performance and could cause actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. All information set forth in this presentation is current as of the date of this presentation and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information. © 2021 ePlus inc. I 2 Mark Marron Chief Executive Officer © 2021 ePlus inc. I 3 ePlus at a Glance Leading provider of technology solutions focused on cloud, security, and digital infrastructure

Technology partners include Cisco, Dell Technologies, HPE, NetApp, Palo Alto Networks and VMware

FY20 adjusted gross billings: $2.2 billion

9% CAGR FY16-FY20

FY20 net sales: $1.6 billion

7% CAGR FY16-FY20

FY20 services revenue: $193 million

26% CAGR FY17-FY20

FY20 EPS: $5.15

14% CAGR FY16-FY20

Headquarters: Herndon, Virginia

Presence in 35+ office locations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac

Asia-Pac 1,586 employees as of December 31, 2020 Experienced Leadership Team Mark Marron Chief Executive Officer Joined ePlus in 2005 35+ Years of Experience Dan Farrell Senior Vice President, National Professional Services Joined ePlus in 2010 35+ Years of Experience Doug King Chief Information Officer Joined ePlus in 2018 20+ Years of Experience Elaine Marion Chief Financial Officer Joined ePlus in 1998 25+ Years of Experience Kley Parkhurst Senior Vice President, Corporate Development Joined ePlus in 1991 30+ Years of Experience Steve Mencarini Senior Vice President, Business Operations Joined ePlus in 1997 40+ Years of Experience Darren Raiguel Chief Operating Officer, President of ePlus Technology, inc. Joined ePlus in 1997 25+ Years of Experience Erica Stoecker General Counsel Joined ePlus in 2001 20+ Years of Experience Ken Farber President, ePlus Software, LLC Joined ePlus in 2001 30+ Years of Experience © 2021 ePlus inc. I 5 Where technology means more. Helping customers use technology to successfully navigate business challenges is at the center of everything we do. © 2021 ePlus inc. © 2021 ePlus inc. I 6 © 2021 ePlus inc. ePlus Forward Focused Solutions                         SECURITY      SERVICES FINANCING               © 2021 ePlus inc. I 7 COVID-19 Impact Majority of workforce at home since mid- March, no material impact on operations

Onsite personnel conforming to customer/partner requirements and local ordinances

Future IT spending is impacted by general economic trends

Solution set easily pivoted to fulfill customer needs for remote workforce enablement and related security

Built specific solutions for the new hybrid at- work/remote-workforce model

work/remote-workforce model Created internal, inter-disciplinary Pandemic Response Team to enable, monitor, and manage ePlus business operations strategy and remote workforce © 2021 ePlus inc. I 8 The CIO Today: Unpredictability from COVID causes a heightened focus on: Cloud Collaboration Remote Security Managed and AI: Analytics and Acceleration Workforce Professional Automation Enablement Services "Infrastructure-led innovation is a new way of thinking among progressive I&O organizations. It is a strategy that helps stakeholders overcome business challenges and enable growth by using infrastructure technology and operational practices that enhance customer experiences and solutions." -- Gartner, Inc., December 20, 2020 "Gartner Says Infrastructure-Led Innovation Will Drive Enterprise Resilience and Business Growth in a Post-Pandemic World" © 2021 ePlus inc. Well Positioned within the IT Ecosystem Our range of complex solutions and services places us in high end of the IT market Vendors Distributors VARs IT Solutions Services/Integrators 25 - 65% GM 5 - 13% GM 13 - 16% GM 20 - 25% GM 29 - 32% GM GROSS MARGIN 1 INCREASING CUSTOMER VALUE AND VENDOR MARGINS 1 Based on approximate LTM GAAP gross margin. DISTRIBUTION FOCUSED SERVICE ORIENTED © 2021 ePlus inc. I 10 Expanding Footprint Resources to implement locally and globally SINGAPORE UK INDIA INTERNATIONAL OFFICES REGIONAL OFFICE SALES OFFICES MANAGED SERVICES CENTERS INTEGRATION CENTERS 35+ locations serving the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac 24/7/365 managed services operations and integration centers strategically placed throughout the U.S. 650+ technical and support resources certified by the top IT manufacturers in the world © 2021 ePlus inc. I 11 Targeted M&A Strategy with Track Record of Success December 2020

Upstate New York and the Northeast

Collaboration, AI, cloud, audio visual, data center, staffing

May 2017

Cloud-based services, solutions and DevOps

services, solutions and DevOps Offices in Milpitas, CA and India August 2019

Southern and Western Virginia

New customers, SLED focus, and managed services

December 2016 (division of CCI)

Minneapolis, MN Cisco VAR

New geography and customers January 2019

Southern and central Virginia

Security managed services and consulting, helpdesk, staffing; new customers

December 2015

UK location to serve UK and global customers

Expand security offerings September 2017

Chicago and Indianapolis data centers

New geography and customers

August 2014

Sacramento, CA Cisco VAR, largest Cisco VAR to State

Grow western SLED business © 2021 ePlus inc. I 12 Independent Provider with Deep Strategic Relationships BACKUP EMERGING SECURITY SELECT STRATEGIC PARTNERS Excellent channel partner for e Plus, representing 40% of technology segment net sales 1

Plus, representing 40% of technology segment net sales All core products plus data center, collaboration, security, enterprise software, and lifecycle services

e Plus holds over 600 active certifications in Cisco technologies

Plus holds over 600 active certifications in Cisco technologies Converged infrastructure, enterprise storage, networking and virtualization

Cloud, server and storage solutions + NetApp Star Partner and Professional Services Partner Network storage (including All Flash Data Storage arrays) and services focused applications, file server consolidation, private and public cloud

ePlus professionals maintain a variety of Dell Technologies engineering certifications + Client, servers, networking, services, and storage including the legacy EMC offerings Cloud, data center, virtual infrastructure solutions and the remainder of their portfolio ADDITIONAL CATEGORY SPECIFIC PARTNERS Public Cloud 1 Based on the year ended March 31, 2020 Advanced Digital Technologies © 2021 ePlus inc. I 13 Broad and Diverse Customer Base TECHNOLOGY GOVERNMENT & TELECOM, ENTERTAINMENT FINANCIAL HEALTHCARE OTHER EDUCATION & MEDIA SERVICES 18% 16% 23% 13% 14% 16% © 2021 ePlus inc. I 14 A Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility I 15 Why ePlus Technology evolves quickly, and every new development exposes our customers to new opportunities and new challenges. ePlus is the partner that can help them navigate with confidence and agility. "Do what it takes" dedication Long-term view and enduring commitment extending well beyond the transaction Industry-leading Comprehensive Proven processes Highly-accessible, consultative offerings & methodologies consumption- expertise Up-front assessments, Transformative based solutions Capability to help technology solutions followed by design and Enable future customers better designed to deliver architecture, success and better understand their measurable business deployment and position our evolving business outcomes implementation, customers for environment managed services, tomorrow's needs professional services, and staffing © 2020 ePlus inc. I 16 Elaine Marion Chief Financial Officer © 2021 ePlus inc. I 17 Strong Financial Results Operations are conducted through two segments. The technology segment sells information technology products, software and services, while the financing segment provides lease and financing solutions.

The majority of our net sales are derived from our technology segment, representing 96% of revenues in FY20.

From FY16 to FY20, adjusted gross billings and net sales have increased at a compound annual rate of 9% and 7%, respectively, as the gross to net adjustment has increased from 25.2% to 31.3% of the adjusted gross billings. FYE March 31 / Trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2020 unaudited See Non-GAAP Financial Information

Non-GAAP Financial Information Amounts for FY18 and FY17 have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of Topic 606. © 2021 ePlus inc. I 18 Strong Financial Results Service revenue includes professional services, managed services, and staffing services.

From FY17 to FY20, service revenue has increased at a compound annual rate of 26%.

Service revenue as a percentage of net sales grew from 7.3% in FY17 to 12.2% in FY20. FYE March 31 / Trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2020 unaudited © 2021 ePlus inc. I 19 Strong Financial Results Consolidated gross profit increased at a compounded annual rate of 11% from FY16 to FY20. Technology segment represented 87% of our total gross profit in FY20.

Consolidated gross margin has increased from 21.7% in FY15 to 24.6% in FY20.

Technology segment gross margin has increased from 20.3% in FY16 to 22.3% in FY20, as services capabilities continued to expand. FYE March 31 / Trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2020 unaudited © 2021 ePlus inc. I 20 Strong Financial Results FYE March 31 / Trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2020 unaudited From FY16 to FY20, net earnings increased at a compounded annual rate of 11% as a result of focusing on revenue and gross profit growth.

EPS and non-GAAP EPS CAGR were 14% and 10%, respectively, from FY16 to FY20.

non-GAAP EPS CAGR were 14% and 10%, respectively, from FY16 to FY20. Non-GAAP EPS excluded other income (expense), share based compensation, and acquisition and integration expenses, and the related tax effects; and the tax (benefit) expense due to the re- measurement of our deferred tax assets and liabilities at the new U.S. tax rate, and an adjustment to our tax expense in FY16 through FY18 assuming a 21% U.S. federal statutory income tax rate for U.S. operations. * See Non-GAAP Financial Information © 2021 ePlus inc. I 21 Strong Financial Results Adjusted EBITDA represents net earnings before interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, provision for income taxes, and other income. Interest on notes payable and depreciation expense presented within cost of sales represent operating expenses of financing segment, as such they are not added back to net earnings.

From FY16 to FY20, adjusted EBITDA increased at a compounded annual rate of 8%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased from 7.3% to 7.5% from FY16 to FY20. FYE March 31 / Trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2020 unaudited * See Non-GAAP Financial Information © 2021 ePlus inc. I 22 Q3 FY21 Financial Results * See Non-GAAP Financial Information © 2021 ePlus inc. I 23 Q3 FY21 YTD Financial Results * See Non-GAAP Financial Information © 2021 ePlus inc. I 24 Growing Customer Facing Personnel Acquiring consultative sales professionals to bring successful business outcomes to our customers.

Focused on growing engineering talent in cloud, security, and digital infrastructure.

Customer facing personnel increased by 472 from FY16 to FY20, which represented 93% of the total increase in headcount.

Leveraging our operational infrastructure as we expand. © 2021 ePlus inc. I 25 Strong Balance Sheet $86 million in cash and equivalents

Financing portfolio of $214 million, representing investments in leases and notes

Portfolio monetization can be utilized to raise additional cash

$275 million credit limit with Wells Fargo Commercial Distribution Finance, LLC (WFCDF)

ROIC 11.7% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 1 1 See details in Appendix - Return on Invested Capital $ in millions Assets December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Cash and equivalents $ 86 $ 86 Accounts receivable 495 412 Inventory 81 50 Financing investments 214 144 Goodwill & other intangibles 169 153 Property & equipment , deferred costs and other 81 64 Total assets $ 1,126 $ 909 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 336 $ 210 Recourse notes payable - 37 Non-recourse notes payable 68 36 Other liabilities 177 140 Total liabilities $ 581 $ 423 Shareholders' Equity Equity 545 486 Total liabilities & equity $ 1,126 $ 909 © 2021 ePlus inc. I 26 Customized Solutions. Measurable Results. Positioned squarely at the forefront of today's most transformative technologies, ePlus' solutions, services, and financing expertise help organizations imagine, implement, and achieve more from technology. Q & A Cloud Data Center Security Networking …… Collaboration Emerging Services Financial and Consumption Models © 2021 ePlus inc. I 27 Appendix © 2021 ePlus inc. I 28 Non-GAAP Financial Information $ in thousands Year Ended March 31, TTM Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2020 2019 Technology segment net sales [1] $ 1,530,138 $ 1,329,520 $ 1,372,765 $ 1,294,937 $ 1,169,065 $ 1,529,410 $ 1,490,058 Costs incurred related to sales of third-party maintenance, software assurance and subscirption/SaaS licenses, and services 697,747 589,475 526,920 485,480 393,126 720,003 696,088 Adjusted gross billings $ 2,227,885 $ 1,918,995 $ 1,899,685 $ 1,780,417 $ 1,562,191 $ 2,249,413 $ 2,186,146 Net earnings $ 69,082 $ 63,192 $ 55,122 $ 50,556 $ 44,747 $ 72,090 $ 70,888 Provision for income taxes 26,877 23,038 28,769 35,556 31,004 29,396 27,451 Depreciation and amortization [2] 14,156 11,824 9,921 7,252 5,548 13,489 14,241 Share based compensation 7,954 7,244 6,464 6,025 5,711 7,360 7,847 Acquisition and integration expense 1,676 1,813 2,150 278 681 169 1,480 Interest and financing costs [3] 294 - - - - 560 - Other (income) expense [4] (680) (6,696) 348 (380) - (863) (6,468) Adjusted EBITDA $ 119,359 $ 100,415 $ 102,774 $ 99,287 $ 87,691 $ 122,201 $ 115,439 Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.5% 7.3% 7.2% 7.5% 7.3% 7.7% 7.5% Amounts for 2018 and 2017 have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers. Amount excludes depreciation related to the financing segment. Amount excludes interest on notes payable from our financing segment. Other income, interest income, and foreign currency transaction gains and losses. © 2021 ePlus inc. I 29 Non-GAAP Financial Information $ in thousands, except per share information Year Ended March 31, TTM Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2020 2019 GAAP: Earnings before tax $ 95,959 $ 86,230 $ 83,891 $ 86,112 $ 75,751 $ 101,486 $ 98,339 Share based compensation 7,954 7,244 6,464 6,025 5,711 7,360 7,847 Acquisition and integration expense 1,676 1,813 2,150 278 681 169 1,480 Acquisition related amortization expense [1] 9,217 7,423 5,978 4,000 2,917 8,650 9,341 Other (income) expense [2] (680) (6,696) 348 (380) - (863) (6,468) Non-GAAP: Earnings before taxes 114,126 96,014 98,831 96,035 85,060 116,802 110,539 GAAP: Provision for income taxes 26,877 23,038 28,769 35,556 31,004 29,396 27,451 Share based compensation 2,218 1,988 1,866 1,709 1,581 2,103 2,190 Acquisition and integration expense 490 522 621 79 188 49 442 Acquisition related amortization expense [1] 2,487 1,916 1,598 938 807 2,405 2,511 Other (income) expense [2] (200) (1,702) 101 (108) - (256) (1,638) Re-measurement of deferred taxes [3] - - 1,654 - - - - Adjustment to U.S. federal income tax rate to 21% - - (7,635) (11,650) (10,040) - - Tax benefit on restricted stock 87 672 1,444 514 - (40) 87 Non-GAAP: Provision for income taxes 31,959 26,434 28,418 27,038 23,540 33,657 31,043 Non-GAAP: Net earnings $ 82,167 $ 69,580 $ 70,413 $ 68,997 $ 61,520 $ 83,145 $ 79,496 GAAP: Net earnings per common share - diluted $ 5.15 $ 4.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.60 $ 3.05 $ 5.39 $ 5.29 Share based compensation 0.43 0.38 0.33 0.31 0.28 0.40 0.42 Acquisition and integration expense 0.09 0.09 0.11 0.01 0.03 0.01 0.07 Acquisition related amortization expense [1] 0.51 0.40 0.32 0.22 0.14 0.46 0.51 Other (income) expense [2] (0.04) (0.35) 0.01 (0.02) - (0.04) (0.36) Re-measurement of deferred taxes [3] - - (0.12) - - - - Adjustment to U.S. federal income tax rate to 21% - - 0.54 0.84 0.69 - - Tax benefit on restricted stock (0.01) (0.05) (0.10) (0.04) - - (0.01) Total non-GAAP adjustments - net of tax $ 0.98 $ 0.47 $ 1.09 $ 1.32 $ 1.14 $ 0.83 $ 0.63 Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share - diluted $ 6.13 $ 5.12 $ 5.04 $ 4.92 $ 4.19 $ 6.22 $ 5.92 Amount consists of amortization of intangible assets from acquired businesses. Other income, interest income, and foreign currency transaction gains and losses. Tax expense for the re-measurement of U.S. deferred income tax assets and liabilities at 21% federal income tax rate for U.S. operations. © 2021 ePlus inc. I 30 Non-GAAP Financial Information $ in thousands, except per share information Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Technology segment net sales $ 415,570 $ 410,628 $ 1,176,153 $ 1,176,881 Costs incurred related to sales of third-party maintenance, software assurance and subscirption/SaaS licenses, and services 172,255 175,680 59,130 536,874 Adjusted gross billings $ 587,825 $ 586,308 $ 1,235,283 $ 1,713,755 Net earnings $ 21,638 $ 19,550 $ 58,844 $ 55,836 Provision for income taxes 8,438 7,712 24,996 22,477 Depreciation and amortization [1] 3,143 3,647 10,000 10,667 Share based compensation 1,756 1,944 5,427 6,021 Acquisition and integration expense 233 - 232 1,739 Interest and financing costs [2] - - 266 - Other (income) expense [3] (813) (997) (1,095) (912) Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,395 $ 31,856 $ 98,670 $ 95,828 Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.0% 7.4% 8.1% 7.8% GAAP: Earnings before tax $ 30,076 $ 27,262 $ 83,840 $ 78,313 Share based compensation 1,756 1,944 5,427 6,021 Acquisition and integration expense 233 - 232 1,739 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 1,986 2,421 6,386 6,953 Other (income) expense [2] (813) (997) (1,095) (912) Non-GAAP: Earnings before taxes 33,238 30,630 94,790 92,114 GAAP: Provision for income taxes 8,438 7,712 24,996 22,477 Share based compensation 493 553 1,621 1,736 Acquisition and integration expense 65 - 65 506 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 541 668 1,856 1,938 Other (income) expense [2] (228) (283) (314) (258) Tax benefit on restricted stock - 39 (40) 87 Non-GAAP: Provision for income taxes 9,309 8,689 28,184 26,486 Non-GAAP: Net earnings $ 23,929 $ 21,941 $ 66,606 $ 65,628 GAAP: Net earnings per common share - diluted $ 1.62 $ 1.46 $ 4.39 $ 4.16 Share based compensation 0.10 0.10 0.29 0.32 Acquisition and integration expense 0.01 - 0.01 0.09 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 0.10 0.14 0.33 0.38 Other (income) expense [2] (0.04) (0.05) (0.05) (0.05) Tax benefit on restricted stock - (0.01) - (0.01) Total non-GAAP adjustments - net of tax $ 0.17 $ 0.18 $ 0.58 $ 0.73 Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share - diluted $ 1.79 $ 1.64 $ 4.97 $ 4.89 Amount excludes depreciation related to the financing segment. Amount excludes interest on notes payable from our financing segment. Other income, interest income, and foreign currency transaction gains and losses. Amount consists of amortization of intangible assets from acquired businesses. © 2021 ePlus inc. I 31 Return on Invested Capital $ in thousands Year Ended March 31, TTM Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2020 2019 Numerator Operating income $ 95,279 $ 79,534 $ 84,239 $ 85,732 $ 75,751 $ 100,623 $ 91,871 Less: Taxes [1] (26,678) (21,236) (28,894) (35,407) (30,982) (29,150) (25,632) Net operating profit after taxes $ 68,601 $ 58,298 $ 55,345 $ 50,325 $ 44,769 $ 71,473 $ 66,239 Denominator Recourse notes payable $ 37,256 $ 28 $ 1,343 $ 908 $ 3,342 $ - $ 2,239 Non-recourse notes payable 35,502 48,619 50,935 36,516 44,080 68,333 66,135 Total stockholders' equity 486,145 424,253 372,603 345,918 318,878 545,009 472,486 Total invested capital $ 558,903 $ 472,900 $ 424,881 $ 383,342 $ 366,300 $ 613,342 $ 540,860 Return on invested capital 12.3% 12.3% 13.0% 13.1% 12.2% 11.7% 12.2% [1] Based on the effective income tax rates. © 2021 ePlus inc. I 32 Investor Relations Kley Parkhurst, SVP 984-8150

Investor Relations Kley Parkhurst, SVP 984-8150

investors@eplus.com ePlus inc. 13595 Dulles Technology Drive Herndon, VA 20171-3413 (703) 984-8400 / eplus.com ©2021 ePlus inc. All rights reserved. ePlus, the ePlus logo, and all referenced product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ePlus inc. All other company names, product images and products mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Permalink Disclaimer ePlus Inc. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 17:00:01 UTC.

