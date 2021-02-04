ePlus : Investor Presentation - February, 2021

Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  EPlus inc.    PLUS

ePlus inc.

Investor Presentation

February 2021

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this presentation that are not historical facts may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, possible adverse effects resulting from national and international political instability fostering uncertainty and volatility in the global economy including an economic downturn, an increase in tariffs or adverse changes to trade agreements, exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency rates, interest rates, and downward pressure on prices; the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the efficacy of vaccine roll-outs, which could materially, adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations and has resulted worldwide in governmental authorities imposing numerous unprecedented measures to try to contain the virus that has impacted and may further impact our workforce and operations, the operations of our customers, and those of our respective vendors, suppliers and partners; serious natural disruptions or catastrophic events, as well as extreme weather events; reduction of vendor incentive programs; restrictions on our access to capital necessary to fund our operations; significant adverse changes in, reductions in, or losses of relationships with our largest volume customer or one or more of our large volume customers or vendors; our ability to implement comprehensive plans for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration and other key strategies; our ability to secure our own and our customers' electronic and other confidential information and remain secure during a cyber-security attack; a possible decrease in the capital spending budgets of our customers or a decrease in purchases from us; uncertainty regarding the phase out of LIBOR may negatively affect our operating results; changes to our senior management team and/or failure to successfully implement succession plans; disruptions or a security breach in our or our vendors' or suppliers' IT systems and data and audio communications networks, supply chains or other systems; the possibility of additional goodwill impairment charges; the demand for and acceptance of, our products and services; our ability to adapt our services to meet changes in market developments; our ability to adapt to changes in the IT industry and/or rapid changes in product offerings, including the proliferation of the cloud, infrastructure as a service and software as a service; maintaining and increasing advanced professional services by recruiting and retaining highly skilled, competent personnel, and vendor certifications; our ability to realize our investment in leased equipment; reliance on third-parties to perform some of our service obligations to our customers; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our ability to successfully perform due diligence and integrate acquired businesses; the creditworthiness of our customers; our ability to raise capital and obtain non-recourse financing for our transactions; our ability to reserve adequately for credit losses; the impact of competition in our markets; our failure to comply with public sector contracts or applicable laws or regulations; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

We wish to caution you that these factors could affect our financial performance and could cause actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. All information set forth in this presentation is current as of the date of this presentation and

ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

© 2021 ePlus inc. I 2

Mark Marron

Chief Executive Officer

© 2021 ePlus inc. I 3

ePlus at a Glance

  • Leading provider of technology solutions focused on cloud, security, and digital infrastructure
  • Technology partners include Cisco, Dell Technologies, HPE, NetApp, Palo Alto Networks and VMware
  • FY20 adjusted gross billings: $2.2 billion
    • 9% CAGR FY16-FY20
  • FY20 net sales: $1.6 billion
    • 7% CAGR FY16-FY20
  • FY20 services revenue: $193 million
    • 26% CAGR FY17-FY20
  • FY20 EPS: $5.15
    • 14% CAGR FY16-FY20
  • Headquarters: Herndon, Virginia
  • Presence in 35+ office locations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac
  • 1,586 employees as of December 31, 2020

Experienced Leadership Team

Mark

Marron

Chief Executive Officer

Joined ePlus in 2005

35+ Years of Experience

Dan

Farrell

Senior Vice President,

National Professional

Services

Joined ePlus in 2010

35+ Years of Experience

Doug

King

Chief Information Officer

Joined ePlus in 2018

20+ Years of Experience

Elaine

Marion

Chief Financial Officer

Joined ePlus in 1998

25+ Years of Experience

Kley

Parkhurst

Senior Vice President,

Corporate Development

Joined ePlus in 1991

30+ Years of Experience

Steve

Mencarini

Senior Vice President,

Business Operations

Joined ePlus in 1997

40+ Years of Experience

Darren

Raiguel

Chief Operating Officer, President of ePlus Technology, inc.

Joined ePlus in 1997 25+ Years of Experience

Erica

Stoecker

General Counsel

Joined ePlus in 2001

20+ Years of Experience

Ken

Farber

President,

ePlus Software, LLC

Joined ePlus in 2001

30+ Years of Experience

© 2021 ePlus inc. I 5

Where technology means more.

Helping customers use technology to successfully navigate business challenges is at the center of everything we do.

© 2021 ePlus inc.

© 2021 ePlus inc. I 6 © 2021 ePlus inc.

ePlus Forward Focused Solutions

SECURITY

SERVICES

FINANCING

© 2021 ePlus inc. I 7

COVID-19 Impact

  • Majority of workforce at home since mid- March, no material impact on operations
  • Onsite personnel conforming to customer/partner requirements and local ordinances
  • Future IT spending is impacted by general economic trends
  • Solution set easily pivoted to fulfill customer needs for remote workforce enablement and related security
  • Built specific solutions for the new hybrid at- work/remote-workforce model
  • Created internal, inter-disciplinary Pandemic Response Team to enable, monitor, and manage ePlus business operations strategy and remote workforce

© 2021 ePlus inc. I 8

The CIO Today:

Unpredictability from COVID causes a heightened focus on:

Cloud

Collaboration

Remote

Security

Managed and

AI: Analytics and

Acceleration

Workforce

Professional

Automation

Enablement

Services

"Infrastructure-led innovation is a new way of thinking among progressive I&O organizations. It is a strategy that

helps stakeholders overcome business challenges and enable growth by using infrastructure technology and

operational practices that enhance customer experiences and solutions."

-- Gartner, Inc., December 20, 2020 "Gartner Says Infrastructure-Led Innovation Will Drive Enterprise Resilience and Business Growth in a Post-Pandemic World"

© 2021 ePlus inc.

Well Positioned within the IT Ecosystem

Our range of complex solutions and services places us in high end of the IT market

Vendors

Distributors

VARs

IT Solutions

Services/Integrators

25 - 65% GM

5 - 13% GM

13 - 16% GM

20 - 25% GM

29 - 32% GM

GROSS MARGIN 1

INCREASING CUSTOMER VALUE

AND VENDOR MARGINS

1 Based on approximate LTM GAAP gross margin.

DISTRIBUTION FOCUSED

SERVICE ORIENTED

© 2021 ePlus inc. I 10

Expanding Footprint

Resources to implement locally and globally

SINGAPORE

UK

INDIA

INTERNATIONAL OFFICES

REGIONAL OFFICE

SALES OFFICES

MANAGED SERVICES CENTERS

INTEGRATION CENTERS

35+ locations serving the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac

24/7/365 managed services operations and integration centers strategically placed throughout the U.S.

650+ technical and support resources certified by the top IT manufacturers in the world

© 2021 ePlus inc. I 11

Targeted M&A Strategy with Track Record of Success

  • December 2020
  • Upstate New York and the Northeast
  • Collaboration, AI, cloud, audio visual, data center, staffing
  • May 2017
  • Cloud-basedservices, solutions and DevOps
  • Offices in Milpitas, CA and India
  • August 2019
  • Southern and Western Virginia
  • New customers, SLED focus, and managed services
  • December 2016 (division of CCI)
  • Minneapolis, MN Cisco VAR
  • New geography and customers
  • January 2019
  • Southern and central Virginia
  • Security managed services and consulting, helpdesk, staffing; new customers
  • December 2015
  • UK location to serve UK and global customers
  • Expand security offerings
  • September 2017
  • Chicago and Indianapolis data centers
  • New geography and customers
  • August 2014
  • Sacramento, CA Cisco VAR, largest Cisco VAR to State
  • Grow western SLED business

© 2021 ePlus inc. I 12

Independent Provider with Deep Strategic Relationships

BACKUP EMERGING SECURITY

SELECT STRATEGIC PARTNERS

  • Excellent channel partner for ePlus, representing 40% of technology segment net sales 1
  • All core products plus data center, collaboration, security, enterprise software, and lifecycle services
  • ePlus holds over 600 active certifications in Cisco technologies
  • Converged infrastructure, enterprise storage, networking and virtualization
  • Cloud, server and storage solutions

+ NetApp Star Partner and Professional Services Partner

  • Network storage (including All Flash Data Storage arrays) and services focused applications, file server consolidation, private and public cloud
  • ePlus professionals maintain a variety of Dell Technologies engineering certifications

+ Client, servers, networking, services, and storage including the legacy EMC offerings

  • Cloud, data center, virtual infrastructure solutions and the remainder of their portfolio

ADDITIONAL CATEGORY SPECIFIC PARTNERS

Public Cloud

1 Based on the year ended March 31, 2020

Advanced Digital Technologies

© 2021 ePlus inc. I 13

Broad and Diverse Customer Base

TECHNOLOGY

GOVERNMENT &

TELECOM, ENTERTAINMENT

FINANCIAL

HEALTHCARE

OTHER

EDUCATION

& MEDIA

SERVICES

18%

16%

23%

13%

14%

16%

© 2021 ePlus inc. I 14

A Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility

I 15

Why ePlus

Technology evolves quickly, and every new development exposes our customers to new opportunities and new challenges. ePlus is the partner that can help them navigate with confidence and agility.

"Do what it takes" dedication

Long-term view and enduring commitment extending well beyond the transaction

Industry-leading

Comprehensive

Proven processes

Highly-accessible,

consultative

offerings

& methodologies

consumption-

expertise

Up-front assessments,

Transformative

based solutions

Capability to help

technology solutions

followed by design and

Enable future

customers better

designed to deliver

architecture,

success and better

understand their

measurable business

deployment and

position our

evolving business

outcomes

implementation,

customers for

environment

managed services,

tomorrow's needs

professional services,

and staffing

© 2020 ePlus inc. I 16

Elaine Marion

Chief Financial Officer

© 2021 ePlus inc. I 17

Strong Financial Results

  • Operations are conducted through two segments. The technology segment sells information technology products, software and services, while the financing segment provides lease and financing solutions.
  • The majority of our net sales are derived from our technology segment, representing 96% of revenues in FY20.
  • From FY16 to FY20, adjusted gross billings and net sales have increased at a compound annual rate of 9% and 7%, respectively, as the gross to net adjustment has increased from 25.2% to 31.3% of the adjusted gross billings.

FYE March 31 / Trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2020 unaudited

  • See Non-GAAP Financial Information
  • Amounts for FY18 and FY17 have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of Topic 606.

© 2021 ePlus inc. I 18

Strong Financial Results

  • Service revenue includes professional services, managed services, and staffing services.
  • From FY17 to FY20, service revenue has increased at a compound annual rate of 26%.
  • Service revenue as a percentage of net sales grew from 7.3% in FY17 to 12.2% in FY20.

FYE March 31 / Trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2020 unaudited

© 2021 ePlus inc. I 19

Strong Financial Results

  • Consolidated gross profit increased at a compounded annual rate of 11% from FY16 to FY20. Technology segment represented 87% of our total gross profit in FY20.
  • Consolidated gross margin has increased from 21.7% in FY15 to 24.6% in FY20.
  • Technology segment gross margin has increased from 20.3% in FY16 to 22.3% in FY20, as services capabilities continued to expand.

FYE March 31 / Trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2020 unaudited

© 2021 ePlus inc. I 20

Strong Financial Results

FYE March 31 / Trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2020 unaudited

  • From FY16 to FY20, net earnings increased at a compounded annual rate of 11% as a result of focusing on revenue and gross profit growth.
  • EPS and non-GAAP EPS CAGR were 14% and 10%, respectively, from FY16 to FY20.
  • Non-GAAPEPS excluded other income (expense), share based compensation, and acquisition and integration expenses, and the related tax effects; and the tax (benefit) expense due to the re- measurement of our deferred tax assets and liabilities at the new U.S. tax rate, and an adjustment to our tax expense in FY16 through FY18 assuming a 21% U.S. federal statutory income tax rate for U.S. operations.

* See Non-GAAP Financial Information

© 2021 ePlus inc. I 21

Strong Financial Results

  • Adjusted EBITDA represents net earnings before interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, provision for income taxes, and other income. Interest on notes payable and depreciation expense presented within cost of sales represent operating expenses of financing segment, as such they are not added back to net earnings.
  • From FY16 to FY20, adjusted EBITDA increased at a compounded annual rate of 8%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin increased from 7.3% to 7.5% from FY16 to FY20.

FYE March 31 / Trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2020 unaudited

* See Non-GAAP Financial Information

© 2021 ePlus inc. I 22

Q3 FY21 Financial Results

* See Non-GAAP Financial Information

© 2021 ePlus inc. I 23

Q3 FY21 YTD Financial Results

* See Non-GAAP Financial Information

© 2021 ePlus inc. I 24

Growing Customer Facing Personnel

  • Acquiring consultative sales professionals to bring successful business outcomes to our customers.
  • Focused on growing engineering talent in cloud, security, and digital infrastructure.
  • Customer facing personnel increased by 472 from FY16 to FY20, which represented 93% of the total increase in headcount.
  • Leveraging our operational infrastructure as we expand.

© 2021 ePlus inc. I 25

Strong Balance Sheet

  • $86 million in cash and equivalents
  • Financing portfolio of $214 million, representing investments in leases and notes
  • Portfolio monetization can be utilized to raise additional cash
  • $275 million credit limit with Wells Fargo Commercial Distribution Finance, LLC (WFCDF)
  • ROIC 11.7% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 1

1 See details in Appendix - Return on Invested Capital

$ in millions

Assets

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020

Cash and equivalents

$

86

$

86

Accounts receivable

495

412

Inventory

81

50

Financing investments

214

144

Goodwill & other intangibles

169

153

Property & equipment , deferred costs and other

81

64

Total assets

$

1,126

$

909

Liabilities

Accounts payable

$

336

$

210

Recourse notes payable

-

37

Non-recourse notes payable

68

36

Other liabilities

177

140

Total liabilities

$

581

$

423

Shareholders' Equity

Equity

545

486

Total liabilities & equity

$

1,126

$

909

© 2021 ePlus inc. I 26

Customized Solutions.

Measurable Results.

Positioned squarely at the forefront of today's most transformative technologies, ePlus' solutions, services, and financing expertise help organizations imagine, implement, and achieve more from technology.

Q & A

Cloud

Data Center

Security

Networking

Collaboration

Emerging

Services

Financial and Consumption Models

© 2021 ePlus inc. I 27

Appendix

© 2021 ePlus inc. I 28

Non-GAAP Financial Information

$ in thousands

Year Ended March 31,

TTM Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2020

2019

Technology segment net sales [1]

$

1,530,138

$

1,329,520

$

1,372,765

$

1,294,937

$

1,169,065

$

1,529,410

$

1,490,058

Costs incurred related to sales of third-party maintenance,

software assurance and subscirption/SaaS licenses, and services

697,747

589,475

526,920

485,480

393,126

720,003

696,088

Adjusted gross billings

$

2,227,885

$

1,918,995

$

1,899,685

$

1,780,417

$

1,562,191

$

2,249,413

$

2,186,146

Net earnings

$

69,082

$

63,192

$

55,122

$

50,556

$

44,747

$

72,090

$

70,888

Provision for income taxes

26,877

23,038

28,769

35,556

31,004

29,396

27,451

Depreciation and amortization [2]

14,156

11,824

9,921

7,252

5,548

13,489

14,241

Share based compensation

7,954

7,244

6,464

6,025

5,711

7,360

7,847

Acquisition and integration expense

1,676

1,813

2,150

278

681

169

1,480

Interest and financing costs [3]

294

-

-

-

-

560

-

Other (income) expense [4]

(680)

(6,696)

348

(380)

-

(863)

(6,468)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

119,359

$

100,415

$

102,774

$

99,287

$

87,691

$

122,201

$

115,439

Adjusted EBITDA margin

7.5%

7.3%

7.2%

7.5%

7.3%

7.7%

7.5%

  1. Amounts for 2018 and 2017 have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers.
  2. Amount excludes depreciation related to the financing segment.
  3. Amount excludes interest on notes payable from our financing segment.
  4. Other income, interest income, and foreign currency transaction gains and losses.

© 2021 ePlus inc. I 29

Non-GAAP Financial Information

$ in thousands, except per share information

Year Ended March 31,

TTM Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2020

2019

GAAP: Earnings before tax

$

95,959

$

86,230

$

83,891

$

86,112

$

75,751

$

101,486

$

98,339

Share based compensation

7,954

7,244

6,464

6,025

5,711

7,360

7,847

Acquisition and integration expense

1,676

1,813

2,150

278

681

169

1,480

Acquisition related amortization expense [1]

9,217

7,423

5,978

4,000

2,917

8,650

9,341

Other (income) expense [2]

(680)

(6,696)

348

(380)

-

(863)

(6,468)

Non-GAAP: Earnings before taxes

114,126

96,014

98,831

96,035

85,060

116,802

110,539

GAAP: Provision for income taxes

26,877

23,038

28,769

35,556

31,004

29,396

27,451

Share based compensation

2,218

1,988

1,866

1,709

1,581

2,103

2,190

Acquisition and integration expense

490

522

621

79

188

49

442

Acquisition related amortization expense [1]

2,487

1,916

1,598

938

807

2,405

2,511

Other (income) expense [2]

(200)

(1,702)

101

(108)

-

(256)

(1,638)

Re-measurement of deferred taxes [3]

-

-

1,654

-

-

-

-

Adjustment to U.S. federal income tax rate to 21%

-

-

(7,635)

(11,650)

(10,040)

-

-

Tax benefit on restricted stock

87

672

1,444

514

-

(40)

87

Non-GAAP: Provision for income taxes

31,959

26,434

28,418

27,038

23,540

33,657

31,043

Non-GAAP: Net earnings

$

82,167

$

69,580

$

70,413

$

68,997

$

61,520

$

83,145

$

79,496

GAAP: Net earnings per common share - diluted

$

5.15

$

4.65

$

3.95

$

3.60

$

3.05

$

5.39

$

5.29

Share based compensation

0.43

0.38

0.33

0.31

0.28

0.40

0.42

Acquisition and integration expense

0.09

0.09

0.11

0.01

0.03

0.01

0.07

Acquisition related amortization expense [1]

0.51

0.40

0.32

0.22

0.14

0.46

0.51

Other (income) expense [2]

(0.04)

(0.35)

0.01

(0.02)

-

(0.04)

(0.36)

Re-measurement of deferred taxes [3]

-

-

(0.12)

-

-

-

-

Adjustment to U.S. federal income tax rate to 21%

-

-

0.54

0.84

0.69

-

-

Tax benefit on restricted stock

(0.01)

(0.05)

(0.10)

(0.04)

-

-

(0.01)

Total non-GAAP adjustments - net of tax

$

0.98

$

0.47

$

1.09

$

1.32

$

1.14

$

0.83

$

0.63

Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share - diluted

$

6.13

$

5.12

$

5.04

$

4.92

$

4.19

$

6.22

$

5.92

  1. Amount consists of amortization of intangible assets from acquired businesses.
  2. Other income, interest income, and foreign currency transaction gains and losses.
  3. Tax expense for the re-measurement of U.S. deferred income tax assets and liabilities at 21% federal income tax rate for U.S. operations.

© 2021 ePlus inc. I 30

Non-GAAP Financial Information

$ in thousands, except per share information

Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Technology segment net sales

$

415,570

$

410,628

$

1,176,153

$

1,176,881

Costs incurred related to sales of third-party maintenance,

software assurance and subscirption/SaaS licenses, and services

172,255

175,680

59,130

536,874

Adjusted gross billings

$

587,825

$

586,308

$

1,235,283

$

1,713,755

Net earnings

$

21,638

$

19,550

$

58,844

$

55,836

Provision for income taxes

8,438

7,712

24,996

22,477

Depreciation and amortization [1]

3,143

3,647

10,000

10,667

Share based compensation

1,756

1,944

5,427

6,021

Acquisition and integration expense

233

-

232

1,739

Interest and financing costs [2]

-

-

266

-

Other (income) expense [3]

(813)

(997)

(1,095)

(912)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

34,395

$

31,856

$

98,670

$

95,828

Adjusted EBITDA margin

8.0%

7.4%

8.1%

7.8%

GAAP: Earnings before tax

$

30,076

$

27,262

$

83,840

$

78,313

Share based compensation

1,756

1,944

5,427

6,021

Acquisition and integration expense

233

-

232

1,739

Acquisition related amortization expense [3]

1,986

2,421

6,386

6,953

Other (income) expense [2]

(813)

(997)

(1,095)

(912)

Non-GAAP: Earnings before taxes

33,238

30,630

94,790

92,114

GAAP: Provision for income taxes

8,438

7,712

24,996

22,477

Share based compensation

493

553

1,621

1,736

Acquisition and integration expense

65

-

65

506

Acquisition related amortization expense [3]

541

668

1,856

1,938

Other (income) expense [2]

(228)

(283)

(314)

(258)

Tax benefit on restricted stock

-

39

(40)

87

Non-GAAP: Provision for income taxes

9,309

8,689

28,184

26,486

Non-GAAP: Net earnings

$

23,929

$

21,941

$

66,606

$

65,628

GAAP: Net earnings per common share - diluted

$

1.62

$

1.46

$

4.39

$

4.16

Share based compensation

0.10

0.10

0.29

0.32

Acquisition and integration expense

0.01

-

0.01

0.09

Acquisition related amortization expense [3]

0.10

0.14

0.33

0.38

Other (income) expense [2]

(0.04)

(0.05)

(0.05)

(0.05)

Tax benefit on restricted stock

-

(0.01)

-

(0.01)

Total non-GAAP adjustments - net of tax

$

0.17

$

0.18

$

0.58

$

0.73

Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share - diluted

$

1.79

$

1.64

$

4.97

$

4.89

  1. Amount excludes depreciation related to the financing segment.
  2. Amount excludes interest on notes payable from our financing segment.
  1. Other income, interest income, and foreign currency transaction gains and losses.
  2. Amount consists of amortization of intangible assets from acquired businesses.

© 2021 ePlus inc. I 31

Return on Invested Capital

$ in thousands

Year Ended March 31,

TTM Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2020

2019

Numerator

Operating income

$

95,279

$

79,534

$

84,239

$

85,732

$

75,751

$

100,623

$

91,871

Less: Taxes [1]

(26,678)

(21,236)

(28,894)

(35,407)

(30,982)

(29,150)

(25,632)

Net operating profit after taxes

$

68,601

$

58,298

$

55,345

$

50,325

$

44,769

$

71,473

$

66,239

Denominator

Recourse notes payable

$

37,256

$

28

$

1,343

$

908

$

3,342

$

-

$

2,239

Non-recourse notes payable

35,502

48,619

50,935

36,516

44,080

68,333

66,135

Total stockholders' equity

486,145

424,253

372,603

345,918

318,878

545,009

472,486

Total invested capital

$

558,903

$

472,900

$

424,881

$

383,342

$

366,300

$

613,342

$

540,860

Return on invested capital

12.3%

12.3%

13.0%

13.1%

12.2%

11.7%

12.2%

[1] Based on the effective income tax rates.

© 2021 ePlus inc. I 32

Investor Relations

Kley Parkhurst, SVP

  1. 984-8150
    investors@eplus.com

ePlus inc.

13595 Dulles Technology Drive Herndon, VA 20171-3413

(703) 984-8400 / eplus.com

©2021 ePlus inc. All rights reserved. ePlus, the ePlus logo, and all referenced product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ePlus inc. All other company names, product images and products mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Disclaimer

ePlus Inc. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 17:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
