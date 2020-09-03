ePlus : and Mobile Heartbeat Partner to Enhance Clinical Workflow and Patient Care in Healthcare Organizations

Log in
09/03/2020 | 08:32am EDT

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUSnews), today announced it has partnered with Mobile Heartbeat, a leading provider of enterprise-grade clinical communication and collaboration solutions, to provide MH-CURE®, a Unified Clinical Communication platform, to healthcare organizations looking to enhance clinical workflows and patient care.

The collaborative effort between ePlus and Mobile Heartbeat will provide customer organizations with implementations of the MH-CURE® platform, professional support services and the value-added ability to finance the technology through the ePlus financial services organization.

MH-CURE® facilitates simple, secure access and information sharing between clinicians and other care team members with clinically relevant patient information—no matter where they are. These secure team communications improve clinical workflow, enabling healthcare organizations to provide better, more efficient patient care.

“ePlus is excited to partner with Mobile Heartbeat and bring this important technology to our healthcare customers,” said George Pashardis, vice president of healthcare at ePlus. “Empowering hospital staff with enterprise-wide communications is critical to providing high quality patient care and ensuring safe and efficient operations. Mobile Heartbeat’s solution allows hospitals to optimize workflows to elevate care delivery, which makes an immediate positive impact on both clinicians and patients.”

"We are excited about the new partnership with ePlus,” said Diane Fokas, vice president of sales at Mobile Heartbeat. “They have deep experience in supporting the healthcare enterprise in the areas of IT infrastructure, collaboration, security, professional services, financing and areas of innovation like AI & VR. These areas of expertise complement Mobile Heartbeat's solutions and ensure we are able to keep the patient first in all that we do."

“The pandemic has presented healthcare organizations with new financial challenges to navigate, and many are dealing with tightening capital budgets,” said Pashardis. “Our ability to provide flexible financing options provides support to these customers by helping them fund IT and patient care strategies they may be struggling to meet.”

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements.” Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks related to COVID-19, including but not limited to its possible effects on the availability of and demand for our products and services, our ability to efficiently and flexibly manage our business amid uncertainties related to COVID-19, and its impact on the economy, possible adverse effects resulting from financial market disruption and fluctuations in foreign currency rates, and general slowdown of the U.S. economy such as our current and potential customers delaying or reducing technology purchases or put downward pressure on prices, increasing credit risk associated with our customers and vendors, reduction of vendor incentive programs, and restrictions on our access to capital necessary to fund our operations; our ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions; reliance on third parties to perform some of our service obligations to our customers; our and our business partners’ ability to secure electronic and other confidential information, and remain secure during a cyber-security attack; the possibility of goodwill impairment charges in the future; significant adverse changes in, reductions in, or losses of relationships with major customers or vendors; the demand for and acceptance of, our products and services; our ability to adapt our services to meet changes in market developments; our ability to implement comprehensive plans to achieve customer account coverage for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration and other key strategies; our ability to reserve adequately for credit losses; our ability to secure our electronic and other confidential information or that of our customers or partners; future growth rates in our core businesses; our ability to protect our intellectual property; the impact of competition in our markets; the possibility of defects in our products or catalog content data; our ability to adapt to changes in the IT industry and/or rapid change in product standards; our ability to realize our investment in leased equipment; our ability to hire and retain sufficient qualified personnel; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
