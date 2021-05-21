Log in
ePlus : May, 2021 - Investor Presentation

05/21/2021
ePlus inc.

Investor Presentation

May 2021

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this presentation that are not historical facts may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, possible adverse effects resulting from national and international political instability fostering uncertainty and volatility in the global economy including an economic downturn, an increase in tariffs or adverse changes to trade agreements, exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency rates, interest rates, and downward pressure on prices; the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could materially, adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations and has resulted worldwide in governmental authorities imposing numerous unprecedented measures to try to contain the virus that has impacted and may further impact our workforce and operations, the operations of our customers, and those of our respective vendors, suppliers and partners; serious natural disruptions or catastrophic events, as well as extreme weather events; reduction of vendor incentive programs; restrictions on our access to capital necessary to fund our operations; significant adverse changes in, reductions in, or losses of relationships with our largest volume customer or one or more of our large volume customers or vendors; our ability to implement comprehensive plans for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration and other key strategies; our ability to secure our own and our customers' electronic and other confidential information and remain secure during a cyber-security attack; a possible decrease in the capital spending budgets of our customers or a decrease in purchases from us; uncertainty regarding the phase out of LIBOR may negatively affect our operating results; changes to our senior management team and/or failure to successfully implement succession plans; disruptions or a security breach in our or our vendors' or suppliers' IT systems and data and audio communications networks, supply chains or other systems; the possibility of additional goodwill impairment charges; the demand for and acceptance of, our products and services; our ability to adapt our services to meet changes in market developments; our ability to adapt to changes in the IT industry and/or rapid changes in product offerings, including the proliferation of the cloud, infrastructure as a service, software as a service and platform as a service; maintaining and increasing advanced professional services by recruiting and retaining highly skilled, competent personnel, and vendor certifications; our ability to realize our investment in leased equipment; reliance on third-parties to perform some of our service obligations to our customers; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our ability to successfully perform due diligence and integrate acquired businesses; the creditworthiness of our customers; our ability to raise capital and obtain non-recourse financing for our transactions; our ability to reserve adequately for credit losses; the impact of competition in our markets; our failure to comply with public sector contracts or applicable laws or regulations; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

We wish to caution you that these factors could affect our financial performance and could cause actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. All information set forth in this presentation is current as of the date of this presentation and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

© 2021 ePlus inc.

Mark Marron

Chief Executive Officer

© 2021 ePlus inc.

ePlus at a Glance

  • Leading provider of technology solutions focused on cloud, security, and digital infrastructure
  • Technology partners include Cisco, Dell Technologies, HPE, NetApp, Palo Alto Networks and VMware
  • FY21 adjusted gross billings: $2.3 billion
    • 6% CAGR FY17-FY21
  • FY21 net sales: $1.6 billion
    • 4% CAGR FY17-FY21
  • FY21 services revenue: $202 million
    • 20% CAGR FY17-FY21
  • FY21 EPS: $5.54
    • 11% CAGR FY17-FY21
  • Headquarters: Herndon, Virginia
  • Presence in 35+ locations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac
  • 1,560 employees as of March 31, 2021

Experienced Leadership Team

Mark

Marron

Chief Executive Officer

Joined ePlus in 2005

35+ Years of Experience

Dan

Farrell

Senior Vice President,

National Professional

Services

Joined ePlus in 2010

35+ Years of Experience

Doug

King

Chief Information Officer

Joined ePlus in 2018

20+ Years of Experience

Elaine

Marion

Chief Financial Officer

Joined ePlus in 1998

25+ Years of Experience

Kley

Parkhurst

Senior Vice President,

Corporate Development

Joined ePlus in 1991

30+ Years of Experience

Steve

Mencarini

Senior Vice President,

Business Operations

Joined ePlus in 1997

40+ Years of Experience

Darren

Raiguel

Chief Operating Officer, President of ePlus Technology, inc.

Joined ePlus in 1997 25+ Years of Experience

Erica

Stoecker

General Counsel

Joined ePlus in 2001

25+ Years of Experience

Ken

Farber

President,

ePlus Software, LLC

Joined ePlus in 2001

30+ Years of Experience

© 2021 ePlus inc.

Disclaimer

ePlus Inc. published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
