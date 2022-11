[Link][Link]

EPPLEY AND JAMAICA PRODUCERS GROUP FORM CAPITAL INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP

Eppley Limited wishes to announce that it has formed Capital Infrastructure Group Limited ("CIG") a joint venture with Jamaica Producers Group Limited to invest in infrastructure projects across the Caribbean. CIG is controlled and managed jointly by Jamaica Producers Group and Eppley as equal partners and is funded by capital commitments from both companies as well as external institutional investors.

