  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Eppley Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EPLY   JM0170271079

EPPLEY LIMITED

(EPLY)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04-28
39.00 JMD   -1.52%
04/29EPPLEY : EPLY) Annual Report 2021
PU
04/01EPPLEY : EPLY)-Top Ten Shareholders, Director & Executive Shareholdings Dec 31, 2021
PU
04/01EPPLEY : EPLY) Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eppley : EPLY) Annual Report 2021

04/29/2022 | 11:46pm EDT
Disclaimer

Eppley Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 03:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 405 M 2,63 M 2,63 M
Net income 2020 225 M 1,46 M 1,46 M
Net Debt 2020 1 635 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
Yield 2020 3,36%
Capitalization 7 622 M 49,5 M 49,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 14,4x
EV / Sales 2020 17,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart EPPLEY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eppley Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nicholas A. Scott Managing Director & Director
Paul B. Scott Chief Executive Officer
Byron E. Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Maxim G. Rochester Independent Non-Executive Director
Melanie M. Subratie Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EPPLEY LIMITED10.15%54
BLACKROCK, INC.-31.77%98 769
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-13.47%80 738
UBS GROUP AG0.97%57 207
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-25.17%35 107
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-11.99%30 047