Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Eppley Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EPLY   JM0170271079

EPPLEY LIMITED

(EPLY)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-11-09
35.02 JMD   +0.06%
11/03Eppley Limite : Letter to JSE Re Board Meeting to Consider Dividend (Main Market)-November-11-2022
PU
08/12Eppley : EPLY) Declares Dividend
PU
08/12Eppley : EPLY) Unaudited Financial Statements for the 2nd Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eppley : EPLY) Declares Dividend

11/11/2022 | 05:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eppley Limited (EPLY) has advised that at a meeting of their Board of Directors held on November 11, 2022, an ordinary dividend of 5.2 cents per share was declared to all shareholders on record as at November 30, 2022, to be paid on December 15, 2022.

The ex-dividend date is November 29, 2022.

Disclaimer

Eppley Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 22:01:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EPPLEY LIMITED
11/03Eppley Limite : Letter to JSE Re Board Meeting to Consider Dividend (Main Market)-November..
PU
08/12Eppley : EPLY) Declares Dividend
PU
08/12Eppley : EPLY) Unaudited Financial Statements for the 2nd Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
PU
08/12Eppley Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Jun..
CI
08/05Eppley Limite : Letter To JSE Re Board Meeting To Declare Dividend (Main Market)-August-12..
PU
05/13Eppley Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/29Eppley : EPLY) Annual Report 2021
PU
04/29Eppley Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/01Eppley : EPLY)-Top Ten Shareholders, Director & Executive Shareholdings Dec 31, 2021
PU
04/01Eppley : EPLY) Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 459 M 3,00 M 3,00 M
Net income 2021 252 M 1,64 M 1,64 M
Net Debt 2021 3 093 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,5x
Yield 2021 3,23%
Capitalization 6 740 M 44,0 M 44,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 17,4x
EV / Sales 2021 21,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart EPPLEY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eppley Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nicholas A. Scott Managing Director & Director
Paul B. Scott Chief Executive Officer
Byron E. Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Maxim G. Rochester Independent Non-Executive Director
Melanie M. Subratie Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EPPLEY LIMITED-2.59%44
BLACKROCK, INC.-17.01%114 120
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-22.03%69 681
UBS GROUP AG2.86%55 499
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-11.32%36 758
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.12%35 621