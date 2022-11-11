Eppley : EPLY) Declares Dividend
Eppley Limited (EPLY) has advised that at a meeting of their Board of Directors held on November 11, 2022, an ordinary dividend of 5.2 cents per share was declared to all shareholders on record as at November 30, 2022, to be paid on December 15, 2022.
The ex-dividend date is November 29, 2022.
Sales 2021
459 M
3,00 M
3,00 M
Net income 2021
252 M
1,64 M
1,64 M
Net Debt 2021
3 093 M
20,2 M
20,2 M
P/E ratio 2021
27,5x
Yield 2021
3,23%
Capitalization
6 740 M
44,0 M
44,0 M
EV / Sales 2020
17,4x
EV / Sales 2021
21,8x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
99,0%
