Eppley Limited is a Jamaica-based investment company. The Company invests throughout the Caribbean and Central America. The Company's segments include Insurance Premium Finance (IPF), Loans, Leases and Asset Management. The IPF segment includes short term loans issued to customers for the financing of insurance premiums. These contracts normally have a duration of 3 - 9 months. The Loans segment includes credit extended to customers with an average tenure of 2 - 5 years. These loans are mostly secured by collateral, guarantees and payroll deductions. The Leases segment includes credit extended for the purchase of equipment and motor vehicles and has a duration of 2 - 5 years. The Asset Management segment includes administrative and investment management services provided. The Company's investment portfolio consists of cash, loans, leases, receivables and investments in its mezzanine, real estate, infrastructure and asset management joint ventures, subsidiaries and associates.