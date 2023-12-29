- December 29, 2023
- 1:27 pm
Eppley Limited (EPLY) has advised of the following management changes:
- The appointment of Keisha Smith - Vice President, People
- The resignation of Adam Hugh - Assistant Vice President, Credit
- The appointment of Samantha Summerbell - Assistant Vice President, Credit
