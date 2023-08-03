  • August 3, 2023
  • 3:52 pm

As per the JSE Main Market Rule 410, we write to notify you that the Board of Directors of Eppley Limited will meet on August 14, 2023, to consider the payment of an interim dividend to stockholders.

