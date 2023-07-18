Eppley Limited is a Jamaica-based investment company. The Company is focused on investing in credit, mezzanine and real estate. It invests primarily in Jamaica and through its subsidiaries across the Caribbean and Central America. The Company originates and invests in leases, loans, receivables and other forms of credit. Through its investment activities, the Company offers structured term loans, finance leases, receivables factoring and insurance premium financing in Jamaica and the English-Speaking Caribbean. It makes credit investments on its own account and credit and mezzanine investments through the Caribbean Mezzanine Fund. The Company also invests in real estate opportunities. It owns and operates real estate on its own account. It manages a real estate portfolio through the Eppley Caribbean Property Fund. Its shareholders and investors are regional conglomerates, pension funds, insurance companies, development banks and its own directors and managers.