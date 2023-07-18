  • July 18, 2023
  • 2:04 pm

Eppley Limited has advised that a connected person sold 208,514 (EPLY) shares in July 2023.

Eppley Limited has advised that a connected person purchased 199,315 (EPLY) shares in July 2023.

