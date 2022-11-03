Eppley Limite : Letter to JSE Re Board Meeting to Consider Dividend (Main Market)-November-11-2022
As per the JSE Main Market Rule 410, we write to notify you that the Board of Directors of Eppley Limited will meet on Friday, November 11, 2022, to consider the payment of an interim dividend to stockholders
Sales 2021
459 M
3,01 M
3,01 M
Net income 2021
252 M
1,65 M
1,65 M
Net Debt 2021
3 093 M
20,3 M
20,3 M
P/E ratio 2021
27,5x
Yield 2021
3,23%
Capitalization
7 204 M
47,3 M
47,3 M
EV / Sales 2020
17,4x
EV / Sales 2021
21,8x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
99,0%
