For Immediate Release

Raymond Donaldson to join Eppley as CEO

KINGSTON, JAMAICA. Raymond Donaldson will serve as the Chief Executive Officer of Eppley Limited (Eppley) effective May 3, 2024.

"Raymond has extensive leadership experience in financial markets across the Caribbean and a track record of scaling regional businesses. He has consistently demonstrated the ability to lead high performing teams and deliver results. We are delighted that Raymond will be joining Eppley." said P.B. Scott, Chairman of Eppley.

Jeffrey Brown will also join Eppley on May 3, 2024, as Chief Investment Officer and will work closely with Denise Gallimore, VP of Real Estate and Samantha Summerbell, AVP Credit to grow and expand Eppley's investment efforts.

Justin Nam has resigned as Eppley's General Manager to pursue other interests after nearly a decade at the company. His resignation is effective May 31, 2024, and he will coordinate with Raymond and Jeffrey to facilitate a smooth transition.

"Justin has been an integral part of developing Eppley into the leading regional investment firm it is today contributing to the growth of our credit, mezzanine, infrastructure and real estate portfolios across the Caribbean. As an Eppley alumnus, we wish him well in his future endeavours." said Nicholas Scott, Vice Chairman of Eppley. "I've worked closely for many years with both Raymond and Jeffrey. I know they share Eppley's investment philosophy and I'm confident that they will continue our proud track record and build our business."

"Eppley is a pioneer in private market investing in the Caribbean and one of the most respected investment firms in our region known for the caliber of its team, its financial performance and its integrity. I plan to lead Eppley guided by its founding principles for benefit of our team, our clients and our shareholders." said Raymond Donaldson, Eppley's incoming Chief Executive Officer.

Raymond Donaldson has a 20-year career in banking and finance in Jamaica, the Bahamas and the wider Caribbean. Most recently, Mr. Donaldson was Vice President Corporate and Commercial Banking at National Commercial Bank. Prior to that Mr. Donaldson served as Director of Corporate and Investment Banking in the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos at CIBC FirstCaribbean.

Jeffrey Brown has held executive roles in banking in Jamaica and Barbados, mostly recently as Head of Loan Structuring and Syndications at National Commercial Bank and previously at CIBC FirstCaribbean, Scotiabank and PricewaterhouseCoopers.