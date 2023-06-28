EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced today that Management will host a conference call to update developments associated with the Regal bankruptcy at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on June 28, 2023.

The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed via the Webcasts page in the Investor Center on the Company’s website located at http://investors.eprkc.com/webcasts. To access the audio-only call, visit the Webcasts page for the link to register and receive dial-in information and a PIN providing access to the live call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial-in at any time during the call). The call may also include discussion of Company developments and forward-looking and other material information about business and financial matters.

You may watch a replay of the webcast by visiting the Webcasts page at http://investors.eprkc.com/webcasts.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.8 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.3 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.

