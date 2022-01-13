Log in
    EPR   US26884U1097

EPR PROPERTIES

(EPR)
  Report
EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders

01/13/2022 | 04:18pm EST
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared its monthly cash dividend to common shareholders. The dividend of $0.25 per common share is payable February 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on January 31, 2022. This dividend represents an annualized dividend of $3.00 per common share.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out-of-home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.5 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 497 M - -
Net income 2021 57,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 601 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 64,4x
Yield 2021 2,98%
Capitalization 3 556 M 3 556 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,4x
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 47,53 $
Average target price 55,00 $
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Managers and Directors
Gregory K. Silvers President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Trustee
Mark Alan Peterson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert J. Druten Chairman
Mike Rusche Vice President-Information Systems
Gregory E. Zimmerman Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EPR PROPERTIES0.08%3 556
EQUINIX, INC.-9.62%68 833
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-10.13%45 108
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION0.39%40 665
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-6.43%33 568
SEGRO PLC-7.87%21 790