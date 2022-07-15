Log in
    EPR   US26884U1097

EPR PROPERTIES

(EPR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:38 2022-07-15 am EDT
48.08 USD   +0.64%
09:16aEPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders
BU
07/13EPR Properties Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Scheduled for August 2, 2022
BU
07/08Citigroup Lowers EPR Properties' Price Target to $50 From $60, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders

07/15/2022 | 09:16am EDT
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared its monthly cash dividend to common shareholders. The dividend of $0.275 per common share is payable August 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on July 29, 2022. This dividend represents an annualized dividend of $3.30 per common share.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out-of-home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.5 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about EPR PROPERTIES
09:16aEPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders
BU
07/13EPR Properties Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Scheduled for August 2, 2022
BU
07/08Citigroup Lowers EPR Properties' Price Target to $50 From $60, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
07/07EPR Properties Shares Up After Janney Upgrade
MT
07/07Janney Upgrades EPR Properties to Buy from Neutral, Trims Price Target to $56 From $58
MT
06/29EPR PROPERTIES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/21Truist Securities Adjusts EPR Properties Price Target to $50 From $51, Maintains Hold R..
MT
06/15EPR Properties Keeps Monthly Dividend at $0.275 a Share, Payable July 15 to Investors a..
MT
06/15EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividend..
BU
06/15EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders, Payable on July 15, 2..
CI
Analyst Recommendations on EPR PROPERTIES
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 610 M - -
Net income 2022 177 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 891 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,9x
Yield 2022 6,78%
Capitalization 3 583 M 3 583 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
EV / Sales 2023 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart EPR PROPERTIES
EPR Properties Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EPR PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 47,77 $
Average target price 55,88 $
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory K. Silvers Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Alan Peterson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Mike Rusche Vice President-Information Systems
Gregory E. Zimmerman Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Elizabeth Grace Senior VP-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EPR PROPERTIES0.97%3 583
EQUINIX, INC.-27.65%55 699
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-4.39%41 179
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-30.54%34 454
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-36.90%22 428
W. P. CAREY INC.-0.88%15 687