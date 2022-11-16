Advanced search
    EPR   US26884U1097

EPR PROPERTIES

(EPR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:42 2022-11-16 am EST
39.65 USD   -0.73%
09:16aEPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders
BU
11/03EPR PROPERTIES Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/03Transcript : EPR Properties, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders

11/16/2022 | 09:16am EST
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared its monthly cash dividend to common shareholders. The dividend of $0.275 per common share is payable December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2022. This dividend represents an annualized dividend of $3.30 per common share.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out-of-home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.6 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 611 M - -
Net income 2022 174 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 836 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 8,17%
Capitalization 2 996 M 2 996 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,55x
EV / Sales 2023 9,52x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart EPR PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
EPR Properties Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EPR PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 39,94 $
Average target price 47,25 $
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory K. Silvers Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Alan Peterson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Mike Rusche Vice President-Information Systems
Gregory E. Zimmerman Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Elizabeth Grace Senior VP-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EPR PROPERTIES-18.13%2 996
EQUINIX, INC.-22.30%60 819
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-10.49%40 602
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-39.27%32 165
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-32.80%24 584
W. P. CAREY INC.-5.00%16 335