    EPR   US26884U1097

EPR PROPERTIES

(EPR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:00:10 2023-06-15 pm EDT
45.44 USD   -0.59%
04:20pEPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders
BU
06/14Raymond James Raises EPR Properties' Price Target to $50 From $45, Keeps Strong Buy Rating
MT
06/07Transcript : EPR Properties Presents at Nareit’s REITweek: 2023 Investor Conference, Jun-07-2023 01:15 PM
CI
EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders

06/15/2023 | 04:20pm EDT
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared its monthly cash dividend to common shareholders. The dividend of $0.275 per common share is payable July 17, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2023. This dividend represents an annualized dividend of $3.30 per common share.

The Board of Trustees also declared quarterly dividends to preferred shareholders:

  • 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (NYSE:EPRprC): The Company declared a dividend of $0.359375 per share payable July 17, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2023.
  • 9.00% Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (NYSE:EPRprE): The Company declared a dividend of $0.5625 per share payable July 17, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2023.
  • 5.75% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE:EPRprG): The Company declared a dividend of $0.359375 per share payable July 17, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2023.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.8 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.3 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 596 M - -
Net income 2023 205 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 797 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,2x
Yield 2023 7,26%
Capitalization 3 441 M 3 441 M -
EV / Sales 2023 10,5x
EV / Sales 2024 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 80,5%
Technical analysis trends EPR PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 45,71 $
Average target price 45,22 $
Spread / Average Target -1,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory K. Silvers Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Alan Peterson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Mike Rusche Vice President-Information Systems
Gregory E. Zimmerman Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Elizabeth Grace Senior VP-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EPR PROPERTIES20.89%3 441
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-3.55%41 188
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-16.30%21 094
W. P. CAREY INC.-10.53%14 956
SEGRO PLC-1.07%11 595
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-3.43%9 790
