    EPR   US26884U1097

EPR PROPERTIES

(EPR)
Delayed Nyse  -  04/12 04:00:02 pm EDT
51.26 USD   -0.81%
05:49pEPR Properties First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Scheduled for May 5, 2022
BU
03/30INSIDER SELL : EPR Properties
MT
03/30EPR PROPERTIES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
EPR Properties First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Scheduled for May 5, 2022

04/12/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) announced today that the Company will release its first quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET. Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed via the Webcasts page in the Investor Center on the Company’s website located at http://investors.eprkc.com/webcasts. To access the call, audio only, dial (866) 374-5140 and when prompted, provide the passcode 74687040#.

You may watch a replay of the webcast by visiting the Webcasts page at http://investors.eprkc.com/webcasts.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out-of-home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.4 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 607 M - -
Net income 2022 155 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 750 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,5x
Yield 2022 6,16%
Capitalization 3 874 M 3 874 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
EV / Sales 2023 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 80,9%
Managers and Directors
Gregory K. Silvers President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Trustee
Mark Alan Peterson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert J. Druten Chairman
Mike Rusche Vice President-Information Systems
Gregory E. Zimmerman Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EPR PROPERTIES9.83%3 874
EQUINIX, INC.-11.14%68 187
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-0.10%42 762
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-17.75%41 382
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-10.95%31 757
SEGRO PLC-4.84%21 429