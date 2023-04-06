Advanced search
    EPR   US26884U1097

EPR PROPERTIES

(EPR)
04:00:02 2023-04-06 pm EDT
38.25 USD   +1.27%
EPR Properties First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for April 27, 2023
BU
03/30EPR PROPERTIES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/22JMP Securities Starts EPR Properties at Market Perform
MT
EPR Properties First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for April 27, 2023

04/06/2023 | 04:19pm EDT
EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) announced today that the Company will release its first quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET. Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed via the Webcasts page in the Investor Center on the Company’s website located at http://investors.eprkc.com/webcasts. To access the audio only call, click here to register and receive dial-in information and a PIN providing access to the live call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial-in at any time during the call).

You may watch a replay of the webcast by visiting the Webcasts page at http://investors.eprkc.com/webcasts.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.8 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.3 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 597 M - -
Net income 2023 208 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 856 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,7x
Yield 2023 8,74%
Capitalization 2 844 M 2 844 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,54x
EV / Sales 2024 9,44x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 80,6%
Technical analysis trends EPR PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 37,77 $
Average target price 44,00 $
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory K. Silvers Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Alan Peterson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Mike Rusche Vice President-Information Systems
Gregory E. Zimmerman Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Elizabeth Grace Senior VP-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EPR PROPERTIES0.13%2 844
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-1.14%41 421
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-15.11%21 404
W. P. CAREY INC.-4.71%15 685
SEGRO PLC-0.94%11 402
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-0.49%10 167
