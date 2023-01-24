Advanced search
    EPR   US26884U1097

EPR PROPERTIES

(EPR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-24 pm EST
41.37 USD   -0.12%
04:22pEPR Properties Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for February 23, 2023
BU
01/18Gravity Haus Forms New "GH Platform 1" Fund To Accelerate Growth in 2023 + Beyond
PR
01/17EPR Properties Announces Tax Status of 2022 Distributions
BU
EPR Properties Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for February 23, 2023

01/24/2023 | 04:22pm EST
EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET. Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed via the Webcasts page in the Investor Center on the Company’s website located at http://investors.eprkc.com/webcasts. To access the audio only call, click here to register and receive dial-in information and a PIN providing access to the live call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial-in at any time during the call).

You may watch a replay of the webcast by visiting the Webcasts page at http://investors.eprkc.com/webcasts.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.8 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.3 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 609 M - -
Net income 2022 176 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 768 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 7,87%
Capitalization 3 107 M 3 107 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,64x
EV / Sales 2023 9,80x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 80,8%
