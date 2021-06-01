EPR Properties : EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN (Form 8-K)

2016 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN





(As amended and restated effective May 28, 2021)













EPR PROPERTIES

2016 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN

(As amended and restated effective May 28, 2021)





SECTION 1

INTRODUCTION





1.1Establishment. EPR Properties, a Maryland real estate investment trust (the 'Company'), hereby amends and restates the EPR Properties 2016 Equity Incentive Plan (the 'Plan'). The Plan was originally approved by the Company's Board on March 24, 2016, and the Plan was subsequently approved by the Company's shareholders on May 12, 2016. The Company's Board approved this amendment and restatement to the Plan on March 22, 2021, which amended and restated Plan will become effective with respect to grants of Awards made on or after the Effective Date. Since May 12, 2016, no new equity awards have been granted under the Company's 2007 Equity Incentive Plan (the 'Prior Plan') or any other Company, shareholder-approved equity incentive plan and all equity awards granted under the Prior Plan before May 12, 2016 shall remain subject to the terms of the Prior Plan.





1.2 Purpose. The purpose of this Plan is to encourage employees of the Company and its affiliates and subsidiaries, and non-employee trustees of the Company to acquire or increase a proprietary and vested interest in the growth and performance of the Company. The Plan also is designed to assist the Company in attracting and retaining employees, non-employee trustees and consultants by providing them with the opportunity to participate in the success and profitability of the Company.





1.3 Duration. The Plan, as amended and restated herein, shall apply as of the Effective Date and shall remain in effect, subject to the right of the Board to amend or terminate the Plan at any time pursuant to Section 15 hereof, until all Shares subject to the Plan shall have been issued, delivered, purchased or acquired according to the Plan's provisions. Unless the Plan shall be reapproved by the shareholders of the Company and the Board renews the continuation of the Plan, no Awards shall be issued pursuant to the Plan after the tenth (10th) anniversary of the Effective Date. The amendment and restatement of the Plan shall not, unless otherwise expressly provided, adversely affect any Former Plan Awards. The termination or expiration of the Plan shall not adversely affect any Awards outstanding on the date of termination or expiration.





SECTION 2

DEFINITIONS





2.1Definitions. The following terms shall have the meanings set forth below.





'1933 Act' means the Securities Act of 1933.





'1934 Act' means the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.





'Affiliate' of the Company means any Person that directly, or indirectly through one or more intermediaries, Controls or is Controlled by, or is under common Control with the Company.





'Award' means a grant made under this Plan in any form, which may include but is not limited to, Options, Dividend Equivalents, Restricted Shares, Restricted Shares Units, Bonus Shares, Deferred Shares, Other Share-Based Awards, Performance Shares, Share Appreciation Rights and Performance Units.





'Award Agreement' means a written or electronic agreement or instrument between the Company and a Holder which evidences an Award and sets forth such applicable terms, conditions, and limitations (including treatment as a Performance Award) as the Committee establishes for the Award.





'Beneficiary' means the person, persons, trust or trusts which have been designated by a Holder in his or her most recent written beneficiary designation filed with the Company to receive the benefits specified under this Plan upon the death of the Holder, or, if there is no designated beneficiary or surviving designated beneficiary, the Person or Persons entitled by will or the laws of descent and distribution to receive such benefits.

'Board' means the Board of Trustees of the Company.





'Bonus Shares' means Shares that are awarded to a Participant without cost and without restriction in recognition of past performance (whether determined by reference to another employee benefit plan of the Company or otherwise) or as an incentive to become an employee of the Company or a Subsidiary.





'Cause' means, unless otherwise defined in an Award Agreement or otherwise defined in a Participant's employment agreement (in which case such definition will apply) any of the following:





(i)Participant's conviction of, plea of guilty to, or plea of nolo contendere to a felony or other crime that involves fraud or dishonesty;





(ii)Any willful action or omission by a Participant which would constitute grounds for immediate dismissal under the employment policies of the Company by which Participant is employed, including intoxication with alcohol or illegal drugs while on the premises of the Company, or violation of sexual harassment laws or the internal sexual harassment policy of the Company by which Participant is employed;

(iii)Participant's habitual neglect of duties, including repeated absences from work without reasonable excuse; or





(iv)Participant's willful and intentional material misconduct in the performance of his duties that results in financial detriment to the Company;





provided, however, that for purposes of clauses (ii), (iii) and (iv), 'Cause' shall not include any one or more of the following: bad judgment, negligence or any act or omission believed by the Participant in good faith to have been in or not opposed to the interest of the Company (without intent of the Participant to gain, directly or indirectly, a profit to which the Participant was not legally entitled). A Participant who agrees to resign from his affiliation with the Company in lieu of being terminated for Cause may be deemed, in the sole discretion of the Committee, to have been terminated for Cause for purposes of this Plan.





'Change in Control' means the first to occur of the following events:





(i)Incumbent Trustees cease for any reason to constitute at least a majority of the Board.





(ii)Any 'person' (as defined in Section 3(a)(9) of the 1934 Act and as used in Sections 13(d)(3) and 14(d)(2) of the 1934 Act) or 'group' (within the contemplation of Section 13(d)(3) of the 1934 Act and Rule 13d-5 thereunder) is or becomes a 'beneficial owner' (as defined in Rule 13d-3 under the 1934 Act) or controls the voting power, directly or indirectly, of shares of the Company representing 25% or more of the Company Voting Securities, other than (1) an acquisition of Company Voting Securities by an underwriter pursuant to an offering of shares by the Company, (2) a Non-Qualifying Transaction, or (3) an acquisition of Company Voting Securities directly from the Company which is approved by a majority of the Incumbent Trustees.





(iii)A Business Combination, other than a Non-Qualifying Transaction, is consummated.





(iv)The shareholders of the Company approve a plan of complete liquidation or dissolution of the Company.





(v)The acquisition of direct or indirect Control of the Company by any 'person' or 'group.'





(vi)Any transaction or series of transactions which results in the Company being 'closely held' within the meaning of the REIT provisions of the Code, after any applicable grace period, and with respect to which the Board has either waived or failed to enforce the 'Excess Share' provisions of the Company's Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust.





For purposes of this Change in Control definition:





A.'Company Voting Securities' shall mean the outstanding shares of the Company eligible to vote in the election of trustees of the Company.





B.'Company 25% Shareholder' shall mean any 'person' or 'group' which beneficially owns or has voting control of 25% or more of the Company Voting Securities.





C.'Business Combination' shall mean a merger, consolidation, acquisition, sale of all or substantially all of the Company's assets or properties, statutory share exchange or similar transaction involving the Company or any of its subsidiaries that requires the approval of the Company's shareholders, whether for the transaction itself or the issuance or exchange of securities in the transaction.





D.'Incumbent Trustees' shall mean (1) the trustees of the Company as of the Effective Date or (2) any trustee elected subsequent to the Effective Date whose election or nomination was approved by a vote of at least two-thirds of the Incumbent Trustees then on the Board (either by specific vote or approval of a proxy statement of the Company in which such person is named as a nominee for trustee).





E.'Parent Corporation' shall mean the ultimate parent entity that directly or indirectly has beneficial ownership or voting control of a majority of the outstanding voting securities eligible to elect directors or trustees of a Surviving Corporation.





F.'Surviving Corporation' shall mean the entity resulting from a Business Combination.





G.'Non-Qualifying Transaction' shall mean a Business Combination in which all of the following criteria are met: (1) more than 50% of the total voting power of the Surviving Corporation or, if applicable, the Parent Corporation, is represented by Company Voting Securities that were outstanding immediately prior to the Business Combination (or, if applicable, is represented by shares into which the Company Voting Securities were converted pursuant to the Business Combination and held in substantially the same proportion as the Company Voting Securities were held immediately prior to the Business Combination), (2) no 'person' or 'group' (other than a Company 25% Shareholder or any employee benefit plan (or related trust) sponsored or maintained by the Surviving Corporation or the Parent Corporation) would become the beneficial owner, directly or indirectly, of 25% or more of the total voting power of the outstanding voting securities eligible to elect directors of the Parent Corporation (or, if there is no Parent Corporation, the Surviving Corporation) and no Company 25% Shareholder would increase its percentage of such total voting power as a result of the transaction, and (3) at least a majority of the members of the board of directors or similar governing body of the Parent Corporation (or, if there is no Parent Corporation, the Surviving Corporation) following the consummation of the Business Combination were Incumbent Trustees at the time of the Board's approval of the Business Combination.





Notwithstanding the foregoing, a Change in Control shall not be deemed to occur solely because any 'person' or 'group' acquires beneficial ownership or voting control of more than 25% of the Company Voting Securities as a result of any acquisition of Company Voting Securities by the Company, but if after that acquisition by the Company the 'person' or 'group' becomes the beneficial owner or obtains voting control of any additional Company Voting Securities, a Change in Control shall be deemed to occur unless otherwise exempted as set forth above.





'Code' means the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as it may be amended from time to time, and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder.





'Committee' means (i) the Board, or (ii) one or more committees of the Board to whom the Board has delegated all or part of its authority under this Plan. Initially, the Committee shall be the Compensation and Human Capital Committee of the Board which is delegated all of the Board's authority under this Plan as contemplated by clause (ii) above.

'Company' means EPR Properties, a Maryland real estate investment trust, and any successor thereto.





'Control' means the possession, directly or indirectly, of the power to direct or cause the direction of the management and policies of a person, whether through the ownership of voting securities, by contract or otherwise.





'Date of Grant' or 'Grant Date' means, with respect to any Award, the date as of which such Award is granted under the Plan.





'Deferred Shares' means Shares that are awarded to a Participant on a deferred basis pursuant to Section 9.4.





'Disabled' or 'Disability' means an individual (i) is unable to engage in any substantial gainful activity by reason of any medically determinable physical or mental impairment which can be expected to result in death or can be expected to last for a continuous period of not less than twelve (12) months or (ii) is, by reason of any medically determinable physical or mental impairment which can be expected to result in death or can be expected to last for a continuous period of not less than twelve (12) months, receiving income replacement benefits for a period of not less than 3 months under a Company-sponsored accident and health plan. Notwithstanding the above, with respect to an Incentive Share Option and the period of time following a separation from service in which a Holder may exercise such Incentive Share Option, 'disabled' shall have the same meaning as defined in section 22(e)(3) of the Code.





'Dividend Equivalents' has the meaning ascribed in Section 4.6.





'Effective Date' means May 28, 2021.





'Eligible Employees' means all Employees (including officers and trustees who are also Employees) of the Company or an Affiliate upon whose judgment, initiative and efforts the Company depends, or will depend, for the successful conduct of the Company's business.





'Employee' means a common law employee of the Company or an Affiliate.





'Executive Officer' means (i) each of the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and president of the Company, any vice president of the Company, including any vice president of the Company in charge of a principal business unit, division or function (such as sales, administration, or finance), any other officer who performs a policy making function or any other person who performs similar policy making functions for the Company, (ii) Executive Officers (as defined in part (i) of this definition) of subsidiaries of the Company who perform policy making functions for the Company, and (iii) any Person designated or identified by the Board as being an Executive Officer for purposes of the 1933 Act or the 1934 Act, including any Person designated or identified by the Board as being a Section 16 Person.





'Fair Market Value' means, as of any date, the value of a Share determined in good faith, from time to time, by the Committee in its sole discretion, and for this purpose the Committee may adopt such formulas as in its opinion shall reflect the true fair market value of such Share from time to time and may rely on such independent advice with respect to such fair market value as the Committee shall deem appropriate. In the event that the Shares of the Company are traded on a national securities exchange, the Committee may determine that the Fair Market Value of the Share shall be based upon the closing price on the trading day before, the trading day of, or the first trading day after the applicable date, or any other reasonable method using actual transactions in such Shares as reported by such market and consistently applied.





'Holder' means a Participant, Beneficiary or Permitted Transferee who is in possession of an Award Agreement representing an Award that (i) in the case of a Participant has been granted to such individual, (ii) in the case of a Beneficiary has been transferred to such person under the laws of descent and distribution, or (iii) in the case of a Permitted Transferee, has been transferred to such person as permitted by the Committee, and, with respect to all of the above clauses (i), (ii) and (iii), such Award Agreement has not expired, been canceled, or been terminated. 'Incentive Share Option' means any Option designated as such and granted in accordance with the requirements of Section 422 of the Code.

'Nonqualified Share Option' means any Option to purchase Shares that is not an Incentive Share Option.





'Option' means a right to purchase Shares at a stated price for a specified period of time. Such definition includes both Nonqualified Share Options and Incentive Share Options.





'Optionee' shall have the meaning as set forth in Section 6.2. For the avoidance of any doubt, in situations where the Option has been transferred to a Permitted Transferee or passed to a Beneficiary in accordance with the laws of descent and distribution, the Optionee will not be the same person as the Holder of the Option.





'Option Agreement' or 'Option Award Agreement' means a written agreement or instrument between the Company and a Holder evidencing an Option.





'Option Exercise Price' means the price at which Shares subject to an Option may be purchased, determined in accordance with Section 6.2(b).





'Other Share-Based Award' means any award of Shares or payment of cash that is valued in whole or in part by reference to, or is otherwise based on, Shares, other property, or achievement of performance metrics or measures.





'Participant' means a Service Provider of the Company designated by the Committee from time to time during the term of the Plan to receive one or more Awards under the Plan.





'Performance Award' means any Award that will be issued or granted, or become vested or payable, as the case may be, upon the achievement of certain performance goals (as described in Section 10) to a Participant pursuant to Section 10.





'Performance Period' means the period of time as specified by the Committee during which any performance goals are to be measured.





'Performance Shares' means an Award made pursuant to Section 9 which entitles a Holder to receive Shares, their cash equivalent, or a combination thereof based on the achievement of performance targets during a Performance Period.





'Performance Units' means an Award made pursuant to Section 9 which entitles a Holder to receive cash, Shares or a combination thereof based on the achievement of performance goals during a Performance Period.





'Permitted Transferee' has the meaning ascribed in Section 12.3.





'Person' shall have the meaning ascribed to such term in Section 3(a)(9) of the 1934 Act and used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) thereof, including 'group' as defined in Section 13(d) thereof.





'Plan' means the EPR Properties 2016 Equity Incentive Plan, as set forth in this instrument and as hereafter amended from time to time.





'Restricted Shares' means Shares granted under Section 8 that are subject to those restrictions set forth therein and the Award Agreement.





'Restricted Shares Unit' means an Award granted under Section 8 evidencing the Holder's right to receive a Share (or, at the Committee's discretion, a cash payment equal to the Fair Market Value of a Share) at some future date and that is subject those restrictions set forth therein and the Award Agreement.





'Rule 16b-3' means Rule 16b-3 promulgated under the 1934 Act.





'SAR' or 'Share Appreciation Right' means an Award that is designated as a SAR pursuant to Section 7.





'SAR Holder' shall have the meaning as set forth in Section 7.2.





'Section 16 Person' means a Person who is subject to obligations under Section 16 of the 1934 Act with respect to transactions involving equity securities of the Company.





'Service Provider' means an Eligible Employee, a non-employee trustee of the Company or consultant of the Company. Solely for purposes of Substitute Awards, the term Service Provider includes any current or former Employee or non-employee director or trustee of an Acquired Entity (as defined in the definition of Substitute Awards) who holds Acquired Entity Awards (as defined in the definition of Substitute Awards) immediately prior to the Acquisition Date (as defined in the definition of Substitute Awards).





'Shares' means the common shares, par value $.01 per share, of beneficial interest in the Company.





'Subsidiary' means (i) in the case of an Incentive Share Option a 'subsidiary corporation,' whether now or hereafter existing, as defined in section 424(f) of the Code, and (ii) in the case of any other type of Award, in addition to a subsidiary corporation as defined in clause (i), a limited liability company, partnership or other entity in which the Company controls fifty percent (50%) or more of the voting power or equity interests.





'Substitute Award' means an Award granted under the Plan in substitution for shares or share-based awards ('Acquired Entity Awards') held by current and former employees or former non-employee directors or trustees of another corporation or entity who become Service Providers as the result of a merger or consolidation of the employing corporation or other entity (the 'Acquired Entity') with the Company, a Subsidiary, or an Affiliate, or the acquisition by the Company, a Subsidiary, or an Affiliate, of property or stock of, or other ownership interest in, the Acquired Entity immediately prior to such merger, consolidation, or acquisition ('Acquisition Date') as agreed to by the parties to such corporate transaction and as may be set forth in the definitive purchase agreement. The limitations of Section 4.1 and Section 5.5 on the number of Shares reserved or available for grants, and the limitations under Sections 6.2 and 7.1 with respect to the Option Exercise Prices and SAR exercise prices, shall not apply to Substitute Awards. Any issuance of a Substitute Award which relates to an Option or an SAR shall be completed in conformity with the rules under Section 409A of the Code ('Code Section 409A') relating to the substitutions and assumptions of stock rights by reason of a corporate transaction.





'Vested Option' means any Option, or portion thereof, which is exercisable by the Holder. Vested Options remain exercisable only for that period of time as provided for under this Plan and any applicable Option Award Agreement. Once a Vested Option is no longer exercisable after otherwise having been exercisable, the Option shall become null and void.





2.2General Interpretive Principles. (i) Words in the singular shall include the plural and vice versa, and words of one gender shall include the other gender, in each case, as the context requires; (ii) the terms 'hereof,' 'herein,' and 'herewith' and words of similar import shall, unless otherwise stated, be construed to refer to this Plan and not to any particular provision of this Plan, and references to Sections are references to the Sections of this Plan unless otherwise specified; (iii) the word 'including' and words of similar import when used in this Plan shall mean 'including, without limitation,' unless otherwise specified; and (iv) any reference to any U.S. federal, state, or local statute or law shall be deemed to also refer to all amendments or successor provisions thereto, as well as all rules and regulations promulgated under such statute or law, unless the context otherwise requires.





SECTION 3

PLAN ADMINISTRATION





3.1Composition of Committee. The Plan shall be administered by the Committee. To the extent the Board considers it desirable for transactions relating to Awards to be eligible to qualify for an exemption under Rule 16b-3, the Committee shall consist of two or more trustees of the Company, all of whom qualify as 'non-employee directors' within the meaning of Rule 16b-3.





3.2Authority of Committee. Subject to the terms of the Plan and applicable law, and in addition to other express powers and authorizations conferred on the Committee by the Plan, the Committee shall have full power and authority to:





(a)select the Service Providers to whom Awards may from time to time be granted hereunder;





(b)determine the type or types of Awards to be granted to eligible Service Providers;





(c)determine the number of Shares to be covered by, or with respect to which payments, rights, or other matters are to be calculated in connection with, Awards;





(d)determine the terms and conditions of any Award, including any vesting, payment, settlement, cancellation, exercise, forfeiture or surrender terms of any Award;





(e)determine whether, and to what extent, and under what circumstances Awards may be settled or exercised in cash, Shares, other securities, other Awards or other property;





(f)determine, as to all or part of any Award as to any Participant, at the time the Award is granted or anytime thereafter, that the exercisability, vesting, payment, or settlement of an Award shall be accelerated upon a Participant's death, disability, retirement, Change in Control, termination of employment following a Change in Control, or other special circumstance determined by the Committee;





(g)to determine that Awards shall continue to become exercisable, vested, settled, or paid in full or in installments after termination of employment, to extend the period for exercise of Options or SARs following termination of employment (but not beyond ten (10) years from the Grant Date of the Option or SAR) or to provide that any Restricted Share Award, Restricted Share Unit Award, Performance Unit Award, Performance Share Award, or Other Share-Based Award shall in whole or in part not be forfeited upon Participant's death, disability, retirement, Change in Control, termination of employment following a Change in Control, or other special circumstance determined by the Committee, provided the Committee shall consider potential tax consequences in making any such determinations or taking any such actions;





(h)if a Participant is promoted, demoted, or transferred to a different business unit of the Company during a Performance Period, make adjustments to any performance goals, the applicable Performance Period, or eliminate or cancel the Award, to the extent the Committee determines that the Award, the performance goals, or the Performance Period are no longer appropriate in order to make the outstanding Award appropriate and comparable to the initial Award;





(i)determine whether, and to what extent, and under what circumstance Awards may be canceled, forfeited, or suspended and the method or methods by which Awards may be settled, exercised, canceled, forfeited, or suspended;





(j)correct any defect, supply an omission, reconcile any inconsistency and otherwise interpret and administer the Plan and any instrument or Award Agreement relating to the Plan or any Award hereunder;





(k)grant Awards in replacement of Awards previously granted under this Plan or any other compensation plan of the Company, provided that any such replacement grant that would be considered a repricing shall be subject to shareholder approval;





(l)cause the forfeiture of any Award or recover any Shares, cash, or other property attributable to an Award for violations of and in accordance with any Company ethics policy or pursuant to any Company compensation clawback policy, in each case, in effect at the time the Award was granted or as adopted or amended thereafter;





(m)with the consent of the Holder, amend any Award Agreement at any time; provided that the consent of the Holder shall not be required for any amendment (i) that, in the Committee's determination, does not materially adversely affect the rights of the Holder, or (ii) which is necessary or advisable (as determined

by the Committee) to carry out the purpose of the Award as a result of any new applicable law or change in an existing applicable law, or (iii) to the extent the Award Agreement specifically permits amendment without consent;





(n)modify and amend the Plan, establish, amend, suspend, or waive such rules, regulations and procedures of the Plan, and appoint such agents as it shall deem appropriate for the proper administration of the Plan; and





(o)make any other determination and take any other action that the Committee deems necessary or desirable for the administration of the Plan.





3.3Committee Delegation. The Committee may delegate to any member of the Board or committee of Board members such of its powers as it deems appropriate, including the power to subdelegate, except that, pursuant to such delegation or subdelegation, only a member of the Board (or a committee thereof) may grant Awards from time to time to specified categories of Service Providers in amounts and on terms to be specified by the Board or the Committee; provided that no such grants shall be made other than by the Board or the Committee to individuals who are then Section 16 Persons. A majority of the members of the Committee may determine its actions and fix the time and place of its meetings.





3.4Determination Under the Plan. Unless otherwise expressly provided in the Plan, all designations, determinations, adjustments, interpretations, and other decisions under or with respect to the Plan, any Award or Award Agreement shall be within the sole discretion of the Committee, may be made at any time and shall be final, conclusive, and binding upon all persons, including the Company, any Participant, any Holder, and any shareholder. No member of the Committee shall be liable for any action, determination or interpretation made in good faith, and all members of the Committee shall, in addition to their rights as trustees, be fully protected by the Company with respect to any such action, determination or interpretation.





SECTION 4

SHARES SUBJECT TO THE PLAN





4.1Number of Shares. Subject to adjustment as provided in Section 4.3 and subject to the maximum amount of Shares that may be granted to an individual in a single calendar year as set forth in Sections 5.5 or 5.6, no more than a total of Three Million Nine Hundred Fifty Thousand (3,950,000) Shares (the 'Maximum Share Limit'), are authorized for issuance under this Plan in accordance with its provisions and subject to such restrictions or other provisions as the Committee may from time to time deem necessary. Any Share required to satisfy Substitute Awards shall not count against the Maximum Share Limit. Any Shares issued hereunder may consist, in whole or in part, of authorized and unissued shares or treasury shares. The Shares may be divided among the various Plan components as the Committee shall determine; provided, however, the maximum number of Shares that may be issued pursuant to Incentive Share Options (other than Shares issued under an Incentive Share Option which was a Substitute Award) shall be the Maximum Share Limit. Subject to Section 4.2 below, Shares that are subject to an underlying Award and Shares that are issued pursuant to the exercise of an Award shall be applied to reduce the maximum number of Shares remaining available for use under the Plan. The Company shall at all times during the term of the Plan and while any Awards are outstanding retain as authorized and unissued Shares, or as treasury Shares, at least the number of Shares from time to time required under the provisions of the Plan, or otherwise assure itself of its ability to perform its obligations hereunder.





4.2Unused and Forfeited Shares. Any Shares that are subject to an Award under this Plan that are not used because the terms and conditions of the Award are not met, including any Shares that are subject to an Award that expires or is terminated for any reason, shall again be available for grant under the Plan. Even if an SAR is settled in Shares, the entire number of Shares subject to the SAR (and not just the Shares delivered in settlement of an SAR) shall cease to be available for grant under the Plan. Shares subject to an Award granted hereunder that are withheld or applied as payment in connection with the exercise of an Award (including the withholding of Shares on the exercise of an Option that is settled in Shares) or the withholding or payment of taxes related thereto, shall also count against the Maximum Share Limit and no longer be available for grant under the Plan. Shares used for full or partial payment of the purchase price of the Shares with respect to which an Option is exercised, and any Shares retained by the Company pursuant

to Section 16.2 shall be considered as having been granted for purposes of determining whether the Maximum Share Limit provided for in Section 4.1 has been reached.





4.3Adjustments in Authorized Shares. If, without the receipt of consideration therefor by the Company, the Company shall at any time increase or decrease the number of its outstanding Shares or change in any way the rights and privileges of such Shares such as, but not limited to, the payment of a share dividend or any other distribution upon such Shares payable in Shares, or through a share split, spin-off, extraordinary cash dividend, subdivision, consolidation, combination, reclassification or recapitalization involving the Shares, or any similar corporate event or transaction, such that an adjustment is necessary in order to prevent dilution or enlargement of the benefits or potential benefits intended to be made available under the Plan, then in relation to the Shares that are affected by one or more of the above events, (i) the numbers, rights and privileges, and kinds of Shares that may be issued under this Plan or under particular forms of Awards, (ii) the number and kind of Shares subject to outstanding Awards, and (iii) the Option Exercise Price or SAR exercise price applicable to outstanding Awards, shall be increased, decreased or changed in like manner, as if the Shares underlying the Award had been issued and outstanding, fully paid and nonassessable at the time of such occurrence. The manner in which Awards are adjusted pursuant to this Section 4.3 is to be determined by the Board or the Committee; provided that all adjustments must be determined by the Board or Committee in good faith, and must be effectuated so as to preserve the value that any Participant has in outstanding Awards as of the time of the event giving rise to any potential dilution or enlargement of rights.





4.4General Adjustment Rules.

(a)If any adjustment or substitution provided for in this Section 4 shall result in the creation of a fractional Share under any Award, such fractional Share shall be rounded to the nearest whole Share and fractional Shares shall not be issued.





(b)In the case of any such substitution or adjustment affecting an Option (including a Nonqualified Share Option) or an SAR, such substitution or adjustment shall be made in a manner that is in accordance with the substitution and assumption rules set forth in Treasury Regulations 1.424-1 and the applicable guidance relating to Code section 409A.





4.5Reservation of Rights. Except as provided in this Section 4, a Participant shall have no rights by reason of (i) any subdivision or consolidation of Shares of any class, (ii) the payment of any dividend, or (iii) any other increase or decrease in the number of shares of any class. Any issuance by the Company of shares of any class, or securities convertible into shares of any class, shall not affect, and no adjustment by reason thereof shall be made with respect to, the number of Shares subject to any Award (including the Option Exercise Price or SAR exercise price of Shares subject to an Option or an SAR). The grant of an Award pursuant to the Plan shall not affect in any way the right or power of the Company to make adjustments, reclassifications, reorganizations, or changes of its capital or business structure, to merge or consolidate, or to dissolve, liquidate, sell, or transfer all or any part of its business or assets.





4.6Dividend Equivalents. Subject to the provisions of the Plan and to the extent expressly provided in the applicable Award Agreement, the recipient of an Award other than an Option or SAR may, if so determined by the Committee, be entitled to receive, currently or on a deferred basis, amounts equivalent to cash, shares, or other property in lieu of dividends on Shares ('Dividend Equivalents') with respect to the number of Shares covered by the Award, as determined by the Committee in its sole discretion. The Committee may provide that the Dividend Equivalents (if any) shall be deemed to have been reinvested in additional Shares or otherwise reinvested and may provide that the Dividend Equivalents are subject to the same vesting or performance conditions as the underlying Award. Notwithstanding the foregoing, Dividend Equivalents credited in connection with an Award that vests based on the achievement of performance goals shall be subject to restrictions and risk of forfeiture to the same extent as the Award with respect to which such Dividend Equivalents have been credited.





4.7Clawback Policy. Any Award granted under the Plan may be subject to certain provisions of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 ('Dodd-Frank') or any other compensation clawback policy that is adopted by the Committee and that will require the Company to be

able to claw back compensation paid to its executives under certain circumstances. Any Participant or Holder receiving an Award acknowledges that the Award may be clawed back by the Company in accordance with any policies and procedures adopted by the Committee in order to comply with Dodd Frank or as set forth in an Award Agreement.





SECTION 5

PARTICIPATION





5.1Basis of Grant. Participants in the Plan shall be those Service Providers, who, in the judgment of the Committee, have performed, are performing, or during the term of their incentive arrangement will perform, important services in the management, operation and development of the Company, and significantly contribute, or are expected to significantly contribute, to the achievement of long-term corporate economic objectives.





5.2Types of Grants; Limits. Participants may be granted from time to time one or more Awards; provided, however, that the grant of each such Award shall be separately approved by the Committee or its designee, and receipt of one such Award shall not result in the automatic receipt of any other Award. Written notice shall be given to such Person, specifying the terms, conditions, right and duties related to such Award. Under no circumstance shall Incentive Share Options be granted to (i) non-employee trustees, or (ii) any person not permitted to receive Incentive Share Options under the Code.





5.3Award Agreements. Each Participant shall enter into an Award Agreement(s) with the Company, in such form as the Committee shall determine and which is consistent with the provisions of the Plan, specifying the applicable Award terms, conditions, rights and duties. Unless otherwise explicitly stated in the Award Agreement, Awards shall be deemed to be granted as of the date specified in the grant resolution of the Committee, which date shall be the date of any related agreement(s) with the Participant. Unless provided for in a particular Award Agreement that the terms of the Plan are being superseded, in the event of any inconsistency between the provisions of the Plan and any such Award Agreement(s) entered into hereunder, the provisions of the Plan shall govern.





5.4Restrictive Covenants. The Committee may, in its sole and absolute discretion, place certain restrictive covenants in an Award Agreement requiring the Participant to agree to refrain from certain actions. Such Restrictive Covenants, if contained in the Award Agreement, will be binding on the Participant.





5.5Maximum Annual Award. The maximum number of Shares with respect to which an Award or Awards (including any Options, SARs, Restricted Shares, Restricted Share Units, Bonus Shares, Performance Shares, Other Share-Based Awards or Performance Units (or any other Award which is denominated in Shares) may be granted to any Participant in any one taxable year of the Company (the 'Maximum Annual Participant Award') shall not exceed Five Hundred Thousand (500,000) Shares (subject to adjustment pursuant to Sections 4.3 and 4.4).





5.6Non-Employee Trustee Sublimit. Subject to adjustment as provided in Section 4.3, notwithstanding any of the foregoing, no non-employee trustee may be granted Awards of Options, SARs, Restricted Shares, Restricted Share Units, Bonus Shares, Performance Shares, or Performance Units (or any other Award which is denominated in Shares) with respect to a number of Shares in any one (1) calendar year which, when added to the Shares subject to any other Award denominated in Shares granted to such non-employee trustee in the same calendar year, shall exceed Twenty Thousand (20,000) Shares; provided, however, for purposes of the foregoing limitation, (a) any Deferred Shares shall count against the limit only during the calendar year in which such Shares are initially deferred and not in the calendar year in which the Deferred Shares are ultimately issued and (b) no Shares under any Award or portion thereof which is made pursuant to an election made by a Non-Employee Trustee to receive his or her Non-Employee Trustee compensation in the form of an Award under the Plan rather than in cash shall count against the limit in this Section 5.6.





SECTION 6

SHARE OPTIONS





6.1Grant of Options. A Participant may be granted one or more Options. The Committee in its sole discretion shall designate whether an Option is an Incentive Share Option or a Nonqualified Share Option. The

Committee may grant both an Incentive Share Option and a Nonqualified Share Option to the same Participant at the same time or at different times. Incentive Share Options and Nonqualified Share Options, whether granted at the same or different times, shall be deemed to have been awarded in separate grants, shall be clearly identified, and in no event shall the exercise of one Option affect the right to exercise any other Option or affect the number of Shares for which any other Option may be exercised.





6.2Option Agreements. Each Option granted under the Plan shall be evidenced by an Option Award Agreement which shall be entered into by the Company and the Participant to whom the Option is granted (the 'Optionee'), and which shall contain, or be subject to, the following terms and conditions, as well as such other terms and conditions not inconsistent therewith, as the Committee may consider appropriate in each case.





(a)Number of Shares. Each Option Award Agreement shall state that it covers a specified number of Shares, as determined by the Committee. To the extent that the aggregate Fair Market Value of Shares with respect to which Options designated as Incentive Share Options are exercisable for the first time by any Optionee during any calendar year exceeds $100,000 or, if different, the maximum limitation in effect at the time of grant under section 422(d) of the Code, such Options in excess of such limit shall be treated as Nonqualified Share Options. The foregoing shall be applied by taking Options into account in the order in which they were granted. For the purposes of the foregoing, the Fair Market Value of any Share shall be determined as of the time the Option with respect to such Share is granted. In the event the foregoing results in a portion of an Option designated as an Incentive Share Option exceeding the $100,000 limitation, only such excess shall be treated as a Nonqualified Share Option.Number of Shares





(b)Price. Each Option Award Agreement shall state the Option Exercise Price at which each Share covered by an Option may be purchased. Such Option Exercise Price shall be determined in each case by the Committee, but, except with respect to an Option issued in connection with a Substitute Award, in no event shall the Option Exercise Price for each Share covered by an Option be less than the Fair Market Value of the Share on the Option's Grant Date, as determined by the Committee; provided, however, that the Option Exercise Price for each Share covered by an Incentive Share Option granted to an Eligible Employee who then owns Shares possessing more than 10% of the total combined voting power of all classes of Shares of the Company or any parent or Subsidiary corporation of the Company must be at least 110% of the Fair Market Value of the Share subject to the Incentive Share Option on the Option's Grant Date.





(c)Duration of Options. Each Option Award Agreement shall state the period of time, determined by the Committee, within which the Option may be exercised by the Holder (the 'Option Period'). The Option Period must expire, in all cases, not more than ten years from the Option's Grant Date; provided, however, that the Option Period of an Incentive Share Option granted to an Eligible Employee who then owns Shares possessing more than 10% of the total combined voting power of all classes of Shares of the Company must expire not more than five years from the Option's Grant Date. Each Option Award Agreement shall also state the periods of time, if any, as determined by the Committee, when incremental portions of each Option shall become exercisable. If any Option or portion thereof is not exercised during its Option Period, such unexercised portion shall be deemed to have been forfeited and have no further force or effect.





(d)Post-Service Option Exercise Rules.





(i)Each Option Agreement shall state the period of time, if any, determined by the Committee, within which the Vested Option may be exercised after an Optionee ceases to be a Service Provider and may provide for different periods of time depending upon whether such cessation as a Service Provider was on account of the Participant's death, Disability, voluntary resignation, retirement, cessation as a trustee, or the Company having terminated such Optionee's employment with or without Cause or for any other stated reason.





(ii)In the case of a Participant that is an Employee, a termination of service shall not occur if the Participant is on military leave, sick leave or other bona fide leave of absence (such as temporary employment by the government) if the period of such leave does not exceed six months, or if

longer, as long as the Employee's right to reemployment with the Company or an Affiliate is provided either by statute or by contract.





(iii)In the case of a Participant that is both an Employee and a trustee, a Participant's cessation as an Employee but continuation as a trustee of the Company will not constitute a termination of service under the Plan. Unless an Option Agreement provides otherwise, a Participant's change in status from serving as an employee and/or trustee will not be considered a termination of the Participant serving as a Service Provider for purposes of any Option expiration period under the Plan.





(iv)If, within the period of time specified in the Option Award Agreement following the Option Holder's termination of employment, an Option Holder is prohibited by law or a Company's insider trading policy from exercising any Nonqualified Share Option, the period of time during which such Option may be exercised will automatically be extended until the thirtieth (30th) day following the date the prohibition is lifted. Notwithstanding the immediately preceding sentence, in no event shall the Option exercise period be extended beyond the tenth (10th) anniversary of the Option's Grant Date.





(e)Transferability. Except to the extent permitted by the Committee pursuant to 12.3, Options shall not be transferable by the Optionee except by will or pursuant to the laws of descent and distribution. Each Vested Option shall be exercisable during the Optionee's lifetime only by him or her, or in the event of Disability or incapacity, by his or her guardian or legal representative. Shares issuable pursuant to any Option shall be delivered only to or for the account of the Optionee, or in the event of Disability or incapacity, to his or her guardian or legal representative.





(f)Exercise, Payments, etc.

.

(i)Unless otherwise provided in the Option Award Agreement, each Vested Option may be exercised by delivery to the Corporate Secretary of the Company, or his or her designee(s), a written notice specifying the number of Shares with respect to which such Option is exercised and payment of the Option Exercise Price. Such notice shall be in a form satisfactory to the Committee or its designee and shall specify the particular Vested Option that is being exercised and the number of Shares with respect to which the Vested Option is being exercised. The exercise of the Vested Option shall be deemed effective upon receipt of such notice by the Corporate Secretary, or his or her designee(s), and payment to the Company. The purchase of such Shares shall take place at the principal offices of the Company upon delivery of such notice, at which time the purchase price of the Shares shall be paid in full by any of the methods or any combination of the methods set forth in clause (ii) below.





(ii)The Option Exercise Price may be paid by cash or certified bank check, and, in the Committee's sole discretion, by any other additional method permitted by the Committee including the following additional methods:





A.By delivery to the Company Shares then owned by the Holder, the Fair Market Value of which equals the purchase price of the Shares purchased pursuant to the Vested Option, properly endorsed for transfer to the Company; provided, however, that Shares used for this purpose must have been held by the Holder for such minimum period of time as may be established from time to time by the Committee; and provided further that the Fair Market Value of any Shares delivered in payment of the purchase price upon exercise of the Options shall be the Fair Market Value as of the exercise date, which shall be the date of delivery of the Shares used as payment of the Option Exercise Price;





In lieu of actually surrendering to the Company the Shares then owned by the Holder, the Committee may, in its discretion permit the Holder to submit to the Company a statement affirming ownership by the Holder of such number of Shares and request that such Shares, although not actually surrendered, be deemed to have been surrendered by the Holder as payment of the exercise price;

B.For any Nonqualified Share Option, by a 'net exercise' arrangement pursuant to which the Company will not require a payment of the Option Exercise Price but will reduce the number of Shares issued upon the exercise by the largest number of whole Shares that has a fair market value on the date of exercise that does not exceed the aggregate Option Exercise Price. With respect to any remaining balance of the aggregate option price, the Company will accept a cash payment from the Holder;





C.For any Holder other than an Executive Officer or except as otherwise prohibited by the Committee, by payment through a broker in accordance with procedures permitted by Regulation T of the Federal Reserve Board; or





D.Any combination of the methods of consideration payment provided in this clause (ii).





(iii)The Company may not guarantee a third-party loan obtained by a Holder to pay any portion of the entire Option Exercise Price of the Shares.





(g)Date of Grant. Unless otherwise specified in the Option Award Agreement, an option shall be considered as having been granted on the date specified in the grant resolution of the Committee.





(h)Withholding.





(A)Nonqualified Share Options. Upon any exercise of a Nonqualified Share Option, the Optionee shall make appropriate arrangements with the Company to provide for the minimum amount of additional withholding required by applicable federal and state income tax and payroll laws, including payment of such taxes through delivery of Shares or by withholding Shares to be issued under the Option, as provided in Section 16 hereof.





(B)Incentive Share Options. In the event that an Optionee makes a disposition (as defined in Code section 424(c)) of any Shares acquired pursuant to the exercise of an Incentive Share Option prior to the later of (i) the expiration of two years from the date on which the Incentive Share Option was granted or (ii) the expiration of one year from the date on which the Option was exercised, the Participant shall send written or electronic notice to the Company at its principal office (Attention: Corporate Secretary) of the date of such disposition, the number of shares disposed of, the amount of proceeds received from such disposition, and any other information relating to such disposition as the Company may reasonably request. The Optionee shall, in the event of such a disposition, make appropriate arrangements with the Company to provide for the amount of additional withholding, if any, required by applicable Federal and state income tax laws.





(i)Adjustment of Options. Subject to the limitations set forth below and those contained in Section 4, Section 6 and Section 15, the Committee may make any adjustment in the Option Exercise Price, the number of Shares subject to, or the terms of, an outstanding Option and a subsequent granting of an Option by amendment or by substitution of an outstanding Option. Such amendment, substitution, or regrant may result in terms and conditions (including Option Exercise Price, number of Shares covered, vesting schedule, or exercise period) that differ from the terms and conditions of the original Option; provided, however, except as permitted under Section 11, the Committee may not, without shareholder approval (i) amend an Option to reduce its Option Exercise Price, (ii) cancel an Option and regrant an Option with an Option Exercise Price lower than the original Option Exercise Price of the cancelled Option, (iii) cancel an Option in exchange for cash or another Award, or (iv) take any other action (whether in the form of an amendment, cancellation, or replacement grant) that has the effect of 'repricing' an Option, as defined under the rules of the established stock exchange or quotation system on which the Shares are then listed or traded if such Exchange's or quotation system's rules define what constitutes a repricing. Other than with respect to a modification that a reasonable person would not find to be a material adverse change in an Optionee's rights under an Option, the Committee also may not adversely affect the rights of any Optionee to previously granted Options without the consent of such Optionee. If such action is affected by the

amendment, the effective date of such amendment shall be the date of the original grant. Any adjustment, modification, extension, or renewal of an Option shall be effected such that the Option is either exempt from, or is compliant with, Code Section 409A.





(j)Modification, Extension, and Assumption of Options. Within the limitations of the Plan and Code Section 409A, the Committee may modify, extend, or assume outstanding Options or may accept the cancellation of outstanding Options (whether granted by the Company or another issuer) in return for the grant of new Options or a different type of award for the same or a different number of Shares and at the same or a different Option Exercise Price (if applicable). The foregoing notwithstanding, no modification of an Option shall, without the consent of the Optionee, impair the Optionee's rights or increase the Optionee's obligations under such Option.





6.3Shareholder Privileges. No Holder shall have any rights as a shareholder with respect to any Shares covered by an Option until the Holder becomes the holder of record of such Shares, and no adjustments shall be made for dividends or other distributions or other rights as to which there is a record date preceding the date such Holder becomes the holder of record of such Shares, except as provided in Section 4.





SECTION 7

SHARE APPRECIATION RIGHTS





7.1Grant of SARs. Subject to the terms and conditions of this Plan, an SAR may be granted to a Participant at any time and from time to time as shall be determined by the Committee in its sole discretion.





(a)Number of Shares. The Committee shall have complete discretion to determine the number of SARs granted to any Participant, subject to the limitations imposed in this Plan and by applicable law.





(b)Exercise Price and Other Terms. Except with respect to SARs issued in connection with a Substitute Award, all SARs shall be granted with an exercise price no less than the Fair Market Value of the underlying Shares on the SARs' Date of Grant. The Committee, subject to the provisions of this Plan, shall have complete discretion to determine the terms and conditions of SARs granted under this Plan.





(c)Duration of SARs. Each SAR Award Agreement shall state the period of time, determined by the Committee, within which the SARs may be exercised by the Holder (the 'SAR Period'). The SAR Period must expire, in all cases, not more than ten (10) years from the SAR Grant Date.





7.2SAR Award Agreement. Each SAR granted under the Plan shall be evidenced by a written or electronic SAR Award Agreement which shall be entered into by the Company and the Participant to whom the SAR is granted (the 'SAR Holder'), and which shall specify the exercise price per share, the terms of the SAR, the conditions of exercise, and such other terms and conditions as the Committee in its sole discretion shall determine.





7.3Exercise of SARs. SARs shall be exercisable on such terms and conditions as the Committee in its sole discretion shall determine.





7.4Expiration of SARs. Each SAR Award Agreement shall expire on the earlier of (i) the tenth (10th) anniversary of the SAR's Date of Grant, or (ii) after the period of time, if any, determined by the Committee, within which the SAR may be exercised after an SAR Holder ceases to be a Service Provider. The SAR Award Agreement may provide for different periods of time following an SAR Holder's cessation as a Service Provider during which the SAR may be exercised depending upon whether such cessation as a Service Provider was on account of the Participant's death, Disability, voluntary resignation, cessation as a trustee, or the Company having terminated such SAR Holder's employment with or without Cause.





7.5Adjustment of SARs. Subject to the limitations set forth below and those contained in Sections 7 and 15, the Committee may make any adjustment in the SAR exercise price, the number of Shares subject to, or the terms of, an outstanding SAR and a subsequent granting of an SAR by amendment or by substitution of an outstanding SAR. Such amendment, substitution, or regrant may result in terms and conditions (including SAR exercise price, number of Shares covered, vesting schedule, or exercise period) that differ from the

terms and conditions of the original SAR; provided, however, except as permitted under Section 11, the Committee may not, without shareholder approval (i) amend an SAR to reduce its exercise price, (ii) cancel an SAR and regrant an SAR with an exercise price lower than the original SAR exercise price of the cancelled SAR, (iii) cancel an SAR in exchange for cash or another Award, or (iv) take any other action (whether in the form of an amendment, cancellation, or replacement grant) that has the effect of 'repricing' an SAR, as defined under the rules of the established stock exchange or quotation system on which the Company Shares is then listed or traded. The Committee also may not adversely affect the rights of any SAR Holder to previously granted SARs without the consent of such SAR Holder. If such action is affected by the amendment, the effective date of such amendment shall be the date of the original grant. Any adjustment, modification, extension, or renewal of an SAR shall be effected such that the SAR is either exempt from, or is compliant with, Code Section 409A.





7.6Payment of SAR Amount. Upon exercise of a SAR relating to one or more Shares, a Holder shall be entitled to receive payment from the Company in an amount equal to the aggregate positive difference between the Fair Market Value of the Share(s) for which an SAR exercise is being made over the aggregate exercise price of such SARs. At the Committee's discretion, the payment upon an SAR exercise may be in whole Shares of equivalent value, cash, or a combination of whole Shares and cash. Fractional Shares shall be rounded down to the nearest whole Share.





SECTION 8

AWARDS OF RESTRICTED SHARE AND RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS





8.1Restricted Share Awards Granted by Committee. Coincident with or following designation for participation in the Plan and subject to the terms and provisions of the Plan, the Committee, at any time and from time to time, may grant Restricted Shares to any Service Provider in such amounts as the Committee shall determine.





8.2Restricted Share Unit Awards Granted by Committee. Coincident with or following designation for participation in the Plan and subject to the terms and provisions of the Plan, the Committee may grant a Service Provider Restricted Share Units in connection with or separate from a grant of Restricted Shares. Upon the vesting of Restricted Share Units, the Holder shall be entitled to receive the full value of the Restricted Share Units payable in either Shares or cash.





8.3Restrictions. A Holder's right to retain Restricted Shares or be paid with respect to Restricted Share Units shall be subject to such restrictions, including him or her continuing to perform as a Service Provider for a restriction period specified by the Committee, or the attainment of specified performance goals and objectives, as may be established by the Committee with respect to such Award. The Committee may in its sole discretion require different periods of service or different performance goals and objectives with respect to (i) different Holders, (ii) different Restricted Shares or Restricted Share Unit Awards, or (iii) separate, designated portions of the Shares constituting a Restricted Share Award. Any grant of Restricted Shares or Restricted Share Units shall contain terms such that the Award is either exempt from Code Section 409A or complies with such section.





8.4Privileges of a Shareholder, Transferability. Unless otherwise provided in the Award Agreement, a Participant shall have all voting, dividend, liquidation and other rights with respect to Restricted Shares. The Committee may provide that any dividends paid on Restricted Shares prior to such Shares becoming vested shall be held in escrow by the Company and subject to the same restrictions on transferability and forfeitability as the underlying Restricted Shares. Any voting, dividend, liquidation or other rights shall accrue to the benefit of a Holder only with respect to Restricted Shares held by, or for the benefit of, the Holder on the record date of any such dividend or voting date. A Participant's right to sell, encumber or otherwise transfer such Restricted Shares shall, in addition to the restrictions otherwise provided for in the Award Agreement, be subject to the limitations of Section 12.2 hereof. The Committee may determine that a Holder of Restricted Shares Units is entitled to receive Dividend Equivalent payments on such units. If the Committee determines that Restricted Shares Units shall receive Dividend Equivalent payments, such feature will be specified in the applicable Award Agreement. Restricted Shares Units shall not have any voting rights.





8.5Enforcement of Restrictions. The Committee may in its sole discretion require one or more of the following methods of enforcing the restrictions referred to in Section 8.2 and 8.3:





(a)Holding the Restricted Shares in book entry form in the name of the Participant until the applicable Vesting Date(s), at which time such Shares will be delivered to the Participant;





(b)Registering the Restricted Shares in the name of the Participant and having the Participant deposit such Restricted Shares, together with a share power endorsed in blank, with the Company;





(c)Placing a legend on the Share certificates, as applicable, referring to restrictions;





(d)Requiring that the Share certificates, duly endorsed, be held in the custody of a third party nominee selected by the Company who will hold such Restricted Shares on behalf of the Holder while the restrictions remain in effect; or





(e)Inserting a provision into the Restricted Shares Award Agreement prohibiting assignment of such Award Agreement until the terms and conditions or restrictions contained therein have been satisfied or released, as applicable.





8.6Termination of Service. Except as otherwise provided in an Award Agreement or other agreement approved by the Committee to which any Participant is a party (in which case such provisions will apply), in the event of the death or Disability of a Participant, all service period and other restrictions applicable to Restricted Shares Awards then held by him or her shall lapse, and such Awards shall become fully nonforfeitable. Subject to Section 11, in the event a Participant ceases to be a Service Provider for any other reason, any Restricted Shares Awards as to which the service period or other vesting conditions for have not been satisfied shall be forfeited.





SECTION 9

PERFORMANCE SHARES, PERFORMANCE UNITS, BONUS SHARES, OTHER SHARE-BASED AWARDS AND DEFERRED SHARES





9.1Awards Granted by Committee. Coincident with or following designation for participation in the Plan, a Participant may be granted Performance Shares or Performance Units.





9.2Terms of Performance Shares or Performance Units. The Committee shall establish maximum and minimum performance targets to be achieved during the applicable Performance Period. Each grant of a Performance Share or Performance Unit Award shall be subject to additional terms and conditions not inconsistent with the provisions of the Plan. The Committee shall determine what, if any, payment is due with respect to an Award and whether such payment shall be made in cash, Shares or some combination.





9.3Bonus Shares. The Committee is authorized, subject to limitations under applicable law, to make such other Awards that are payable in, valued in whole or in part by reference to, or otherwise based on or related to Shares, as deemed by the Committee to be consistent with the purposes of the Plan, including without limitation (i) Bonus Shares awarded purely as a 'bonus' and not subject to any restrictions or conditions, or (ii) any award of Shares or payment of cash that is valued in whole or in part by reference to, or are otherwise based on, Shares, other property, or achievement of performance metrics or measures ('Other Share-Based Awards'). The Committee has absolute discretion to determine whether any consideration (other than services) is to be received by the Company or any Affiliate as a condition precedent to the grant of Bonus Shares or Other Share-Based Awards, subject to such minimum consideration as may be required by applicable law.





9.4Deferred Shares. Subject to the terms and provisions of the Plan, Deferred Shares may be granted to any Participant in such amounts and upon such terms, and at any time and from time to time, as shall be determined by the Committee. The Committee may impose such conditions or restrictions on any Deferred Shares as it may deem advisable, including time-vesting restrictions and deferred payment features. The Committee may cause the Company to establish a grantor trust to hold Shares subject to Deferred Share Awards. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the Committee may grant to any Participant, or

permit any Participant to elect to receive, Deferred Shares in lieu of or in substitution for any other compensation (whether payable currently or on a deferred basis, and whether payable under this Plan or otherwise) which such Participant may be eligible to receive from the Company or a Subsidiary. In no event shall any Deferred Shares relate to the exercise of an Option or a SAR. Any Award Agreement or other Company-sponsored deferred compensation plan relating to the grant of Deferred Shares shall separately contain the requisite terms and conditions such that the Deferred Shares Award complies with Code Section 409A; provided, however, in all cases except as may otherwise be expressly provided for under the other plan, any Shares issued upon the settlement and payment of any Deferred Shares shall be under and pursuant to this Plan. Unless otherwise expressly specified in another plan or agreement, any credited right to receive a Share under a Company-sponsored nonqualified deferred compensation plan or agreement, whether credited due to an election to defer compensation or due to the conversion of Dividend Equivalents into additional Shares, shall be a Deferred Share under this Plan and issuable under the terms and conditions set forth herein.





SECTION 10

PERFORMANCE AWARDS





10.1Terms of Performance Awards. Except as provided in Section 11, Performance Awards will be issued or granted, or become vested, settled or payable, only after the end of the relevant Performance Period. The performance goals to be achieved for each Performance Period and the amount of the Award to be distributed or become vested upon satisfaction of those performance goals shall be conclusively determined by the Committee. Performance goals may be based on any business criteria or other performance measures determined by the Committee in its discretion. When the Committee determines whether a performance goal has been satisfied for any Performance Period, the Committee, where the Committee deems appropriate, may make such determination using any information it deems relevant and any calculations, including calculations which alternatively include and exclude one, or more than one, event or transaction that the Committee considers to be either of an unusual nature or of a type that indicates infrequency of occurrence (under generally accepted accounting principles (United States) ('GAAP') and as described in Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Subtopic 225-20 (or any successor provision) or in management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations appearing in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the applicable fiscal year, and the Committee may determine whether a performance goal has been satisfied for any Performance Period taking into account the alternative which the Committee deems appropriate under the circumstances. The Committee also may take into account any other unusual or non-recurring items, including the charges or costs associated with restructurings of the Company, discontinued operations, and the cumulative effects of accounting changes and, further, may take into account any unusual or non-recurring events affecting the Company, changes in applicable tax laws or accounting principles or such other factors as the Committee may determine reasonable and appropriate under the circumstances (including any factors that could result in the Company's paying non-deductible compensation to an Employee or non-employee trustee).





10.2Performance Goals. If an Award is subject to this Section 10, then the lapsing of restrictions thereon, or the vesting thereof, and the distribution of cash, Shares or other property pursuant thereto, as applicable, shall be subject to the achievement of one or more performance goals established by the Committee, which shall be based on the attainment of one or any combination of business metrics, and which may be established on an absolute or relative basis for the Company as a whole or any of its subsidiaries, operating divisions or other operating units and, where applicable, in the aggregate or on a per-Share basis. Possible metrics the Committee may choose to utilize are:





(a)Earnings including earnings per share, earnings before interest, earnings before interest and taxes, earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization and in the case of any of the foregoing, such goal may be adjusted to further exclude items in order to measure achievement of specific performance goals, including any one or more of the following: stock-based compensation expense; income or losses from discontinued operations; gain on cancellation of debt; debt extinguishment and related costs; restructuring, separation, and/or integration charges and costs; reorganization and/or recapitalization charges and costs; impairment charges; gain or loss related to investments or the sale of assets; extraordinary gains or losses; the cumulative effect of accounting changes;

acquisitions or divestitures; foreign exchange impacts; any unusual, nonrecurring gain or loss; sales and use tax settlement; and gain on nonmonetary transactions);





(b)Funds from Operations (FFO), Funds from Operations (as adjusted), and Adjusted Funds from Operations;





(c)Net income or loss;





(d)Cash available for distribution per share;





(e)Investment spending;





(f)Cash flow provided by operations;





(g)Free cash flow;





(h)Reductions in expense levels or expense management;





(i)Operating and maintenance cost management and employee productivity;





(j)Return measures (including on assets, equity or invested capital);





(k)Share price (including attainment of a specified per-Share price during the Performance Period; growth measures or attainment by the Shares of a specified price for a specified period of time);





(l)Strategic business criteria, consisting of one or more objectives based on meeting specified revenue, market share, market penetration, geographic business expansion goals, objectively identified project milestones, cost targets, and goals relating to acquisitions or divestitures;





(m)Market share;





(n)Total shareholder return;





(o)Working capital;





(p)Gross margin;





(q)Operating Profit;





(r)Book value per-Share;





(s)Growth or rate of growth of any of the above business criteria;





(t)Achievement of business or operational goals such as business development; or





(u)Accomplishments of mergers, acquisitions, dispositions, public offerings, or similar extraordinary business transactions.





The applicable and selected performance goals may be applied on a pre- or post-tax basis; and provided further that the Committee may, when the applicable performance goals are established, provide that the formula for such goals may include or exclude items to measure specific objectives, such as losses from discontinued operations, extraordinary gains or losses, the cumulative effect of accounting changes, acquisitions or divestitures, foreign exchange impacts and any unusual, nonrecurring gain or loss. In addition to the foregoing performance goals, the performance goals may also include any performance goals which are set forth in a Company bonus or incentive plan. As established by the Committee, the incentive goals may include GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.





10.3Adjustments. Any Award that is subject to this Section 10 may be adjusted by the Committee and may, in the case of the Participant's death, disability, Change in Control, or other special circumstance determined by the Committee, waive the achievement of the applicable performance goals.





SECTION 11

CORPORATE TRANSACTIONS





11.1In the event of a merger of the Company with or into another corporation or other entity or a Change in Control, each outstanding Award that is assumed or for which an equivalent option or right is substituted by the successor corporation or a corporate parent or Subsidiary of the successor corporation, will remain in effect and be subject to its original terms (as modified to reflect the assumption or substitution). In the event that the successor corporation does not assume or substitute for the Award, the Award shall become fully exercisable, fully vested or fully payable, as the case may be, and all restrictions (other than restrictions imposed by law) and conditions on the Award then outstanding shall be deemed satisfied as of the date of the date of the Change in Control. The Committee will not be required to treat all Awards or Holders similarly in the transaction.





For the purposes of this Section 11.1, an Award will be considered assumed or substituted if, following the Change in Control, the Award confers the right to purchase or receive, for each Share subject to the Award immediately prior to the Change in Control, consideration (whether stock, cash, or other securities or property) (i) having the same economic value immediately prior to such assumption or substitution and (ii) that is the same consideration received in the Change in Control by holders of Shares for each Share held on the effective date of the transaction (and if such holders were offered a choice of consideration, the type of consideration chosen by the holders of a majority of the outstanding Shares); provided, however, that if such consideration received in the Change in Control is not solely common stock of the successor corporation or its parent, the Committee may, with the consent of the successor corporation, provide for the consideration to be received upon the exercise of an Option or Stock Appreciation Right or upon the payout of a Restricted Share Unit, Performance Unit or Performance Share, for each Share subject to such Award, to be solely common stock of the successor corporation or its parent equal in fair market value to the per share consideration received by holders of Shares in the Change in Control. Notwithstanding anything in this Section 11.1 to the contrary, an Award that vests, is earned or paid-out upon the satisfaction of one or more performance goals will not be considered assumed if the Company or its successor modifies any of such performance goals without the Holder's consent; provided, however, a modification to such performance goals only to reflect the successor corporation's post-Change in Control corporate structure will not be deemed to invalidate an otherwise valid Award assumption.





11.2In addition to the foregoing, in the event of a corporate merger (other than one described above in Section 11.1), consolidation, major acquisition of property (or stock), separation, reorganization or liquidation in which the Company is a party and in which a Change in Control does not occur, the Committee, or the board of directors of any corporation assuming the obligations of the Company, shall have the full power and discretion to take any one or more of the following actions:





(a)Continuation of the Award by the Company (if the Company is the surviving corporation);





(b)Cancellation of the Award and a payment to the Participant with respect to each Share subject to the portion of the Award that is vested as of the transaction date equal to the underlying Fair Market Value of the Share underlying the Award or, in the case of an Option or SAR, an amount equal to the greater of (i) the excess of (A) the value, as determined by the Board in its absolute discretion, of the property (including cash) received by a holder of a Share as a result of the transaction, over (B) the per-Share Option Exercise Price or SAR exercise price (such excess, the 'Spread') or (ii) the Black-Scholes value (or other value determined by application of a binomial option valuation model) of the Option or SAR no more than 15 trading days before the date of cancellation. Such payment shall be made in the form of cash, cash equivalents, or securities of the surviving corporation or its parent having a value equal to such Fair Market Value or Spread, respectively. In addition, any escrow, holdback, earnout, or similar provisions in the transaction agreement may apply to such payment to the same extent and in the same manner as such provisions apply to the holders of Shares. If the Fair Market Value or Spread applicable to an Award is zero (0) or a negative number, then the Award may be cancelled without making a payment to the Participant.

(c)Without reducing the economic value of outstanding Awards, modify the terms and conditions for the exercise of, or settlement of, outstanding Awards granted hereunder;





(d)Provide for the purchase by the Company of any Award, upon the Participant's request, for, with respect to an Option or SAR, an amount of cash equal to the amount that could have been attained upon the exercise of such Award or realization of the Participant's rights had such Award been currently exercisable, or, in the case of Restricted Shares or Restricted Share Units, the Fair Market Value of such Shares or Units;





(e)Provide that Options or SARs granted hereunder must be exercised in connection with the closing of such transactions, and that if not so exercised such Options or SARs will expire. Any exercise of the Option or SAR in connection with such event may be contingent upon the closing of such transactions;





(f)Make such adjustment to any Award that is outstanding as the Committee or Board deems appropriate to reflect such Change in Control or corporate event; or





(g)Cause any Award then outstanding to be assumed, or new rights of equivalent economic value substituted therefore, by the acquiring or surviving corporation, and if any assumption or substitution occurs with respect to an Option or a SAR, such substitution occurs in a manner that complies with Code Section 424(a).





Any such determinations by the Committee may be made generally with respect to all Participants, or may be made on a case-by-case basis with respect to particular Participants. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any transaction undertaken for the purpose of reincorporating the Company under the laws of another jurisdiction, if such transaction does not materially affect the beneficial ownership of the Company's Shares, such transaction shall not constitute a merger, consolidation, major acquisition of property for stock, separation, reorganization, liquidation, or Change in Control.





SECTION 12

RIGHTS OF EMPLOYEES; PARTICIPANTS





12.1Employment. Nothing contained in the Plan or in any Award granted under the Plan shall confer upon any Participant any right with respect to the continuation of his or her services as a Service Provider or interfere in any way with the right of the Company, subject to the terms of any separate employment or consulting agreement to the contrary, at any time to terminate such services or to increase or decrease the compensation of the Participant from the rate in existence at the time of the grant of an Award. Whether an authorized leave of absence, or absence in military or government service, shall constitute a termination of Participant's services as a Service Provider shall be determined by the Committee at the time.





12.2Nontransferability. Except as provided in Section 12.3, no right or interest of any Holder in an Award granted pursuant to the Plan shall be assignable or transferable during the lifetime of the Participant, either voluntarily or involuntarily, or be subjected to any lien, directly or indirectly, by operation of law, or otherwise, including execution, levy, garnishment, attachment, pledge or bankruptcy. In the event of a Participant's death, a Holder's rights and interests in all Awards shall, to the extent not otherwise prohibited hereunder, be transferable by testamentary will or the laws of descent and distribution, and payment of any amounts due under the Plan shall be made to, and exercise of any Options or SARs may be made by, the Holder's legal representatives, heirs or legatees. If, in the opinion of the Committee, a person entitled to payments or to exercise rights with respect to the Plan is disabled from caring for his or her affairs because of a mental condition, physical condition or age, payment due such person may be made to, and such rights shall be exercised by, such person's guardian, conservator, or other legal personal representative upon furnishing the Committee with evidence satisfactory to the Committee of such status. 'Transfers' shall not be deemed to include transfers to the Company or 'cashless exercise' procedures with third parties who provide financing for the purpose of (or who otherwise facilitate) the exercise of Awards consistent with applicable laws and the authorization of the Committee.





12.3Permitted Transfers. Pursuant to conditions and procedures established by the Committee from time to time, the Committee may permit Awards to be transferred without consideration other than nominal

consideration to, exercised by and paid to certain persons or entities related to a Participant, including members of the Participant's immediate family, charitable institutions, or trusts or other entities whose beneficiaries or beneficial owners are members of the Participant's immediate family and/or charitable institutions (a 'Permitted Transferee'). In the case of initial Awards, at the request of the Participant, the Committee may permit the naming of the related person or entity as the Award recipient. Any permitted transfer shall be subject to the condition that the Committee receive evidence satisfactory to it that the transfer is being made for estate and/or tax planning purposes on a gratuitous or donative basis and without consideration (other than nominal consideration). Notwithstanding the foregoing, Incentive Share Options shall only be transferable to the extent permitted in section 422 of the Code, or such successor provision thereto, and the treasury regulations thereunder.





SECTION 13

GENERAL RESTRICTIONS





13.1Investment Representations. The Company may require any person to whom an Award is granted, as a condition to receiving Shares under the Award, to give written assurances in substance and form satisfactory to the Company and its counsel to the effect that such person is acquiring the Shares subject to the Award for his or her own account for investment and not with any present intention of selling or otherwise distributing the same, and to such other effects as the Company deems necessary or appropriate in order to comply with federal and applicable state securities laws. Legends evidencing such restrictions may be placed on the certificates evidencing the Shares.





13.2Compliance with Securities Laws.





(a)Each Award shall be subject to the requirement that, if at any time counsel to the Company shall determine that the listing, registration or qualification of the Shares subject to such Award upon any securities exchange or under any state or federal law, or the consent or approval of any governmental or regulatory body, is necessary as a condition of, or in connection with, the issuance or purchase of Shares thereunder, such Award may not be accepted or exercised in whole or in part unless such listing, registration, qualification, consent or approval shall have been effected or obtained on conditions acceptable to the Committee. Nothing herein shall be deemed to require the Company to apply for or to obtain such listing, registration or qualification.





(b)Each Holder who is a trustee or an Executive Officer is restricted from taking any action with respect to any Award if such action would result in a (i) violation of Section 306 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, and the regulations promulgated thereunder, whether or not such law and regulations are applicable to the Company, or (ii) any policies adopted by the Company restricting transactions in the Shares.





13.3Share Restriction Agreement. The Committee may provide that Shares issuable in connection with an Award shall, under certain conditions, be subject to restrictions whereby the Company has (i) a right of first refusal with respect to such Shares, (ii) specific rights or limitations with respect to the Participant's ability to vote such Shares, or (iii) a right or obligation to repurchase all or a portion of such Shares, which restrictions may survive a Participant's cessation or termination as a Service Provider.





SECTION 14

OTHER EMPLOYEE BENEFITS





The amount of any compensation deemed to be received by a Participant as a result of the exercise of an Option or the grant, payment or vesting of any other Award shall not constitute 'earnings' with respect to which any other benefits of such Participant are determined, including benefits under (a) any pension, profit sharing, life insurance, or salary continuation plan or other employee benefit plan of the Company, or (b) any agreement between the Company and the Participant, except as such plan or agreement shall otherwise expressly provide.





SECTION 15

PLAN AMENDMENT, MODIFICATION AND TERMINATION





15.1Amendment, Modification, and Termination. The Board may at any time terminate, and from time to time may amend or modify, the Plan; provided, however, that no amendment or modification may become effective without approval of the amendment or modification by the shareholders if shareholder approval is required to enable the Plan to satisfy any applicable statutory or regulatory requirements, to comply with the requirements for listing on any exchange where the Shares are listed, or if the Company, on the advice of counsel, determines that shareholder approval is otherwise necessary or desirable.





15.2Adjustment Upon Certain Unusual or Nonrecurring Events. The Board may make adjustments in the terms and conditions of Awards in recognition of unusual or nonrecurring events (including the events described in Section 4.3) affecting the Company or the financial statements of the Company or of changes in applicable laws, regulations, or accounting principles, whenever the Board determines that such adjustments are appropriate in order to prevent dilution or enlargement of the benefits or potential benefits intended to be made available under the Plan.





15.3Awards Previously Granted. Notwithstanding any other provision of the Plan to the contrary (but subject to a Holder's employment being terminated for Cause and Section 15.2), no termination, amendment or modification of the Plan shall adversely affect in any material way any Award previously granted under the Plan, without the written consent of the Holder of such Award.





SECTION 16

WITHHOLDING





16.1Withholding Requirement. The Company's obligations to deliver Shares upon the exercise of an Option or SAR, or upon the vesting, settlement, or issuance of any other Award, shall be subject to the Participant's satisfaction of all applicable federal, state and local income and other tax (including Social Security and Medicare taxes) withholding requirements.





16.2Satisfaction of Withholding Requirement. The Committee may, in its sole discretion, provide that when taxes are to be withheld in connection with the exercise, vesting, settlement, or issuance of an Award, the Holder may elect to make payment for the withholding taxes, by one or a combination of the following methods:





(a)payment of an amount in cash equal to the amount to be withheld;





(b)payment by tendering previously acquired Shares (either actually or by attestation) valued at their then Fair Market Value in an amount equal to the amount to be withheld;





(c)requesting that the Company withhold from the Shares otherwise issuable to the Holder Shares having a value equal to their then Fair Market Value and equal to the amount to be withheld; and





(d)withholding from any other compensation otherwise due to the Holder.





16.3Withholding with Shares. To the extent the Committee permits withholding through either the payment of previously acquired Shares or withholding from the Shares otherwise issuable to the Holder, any such withholding shall be in accordance with any rules or established procedures for election by Participants or Holders including any rules or restrictions relating to the period of time any previously acquired Shares have been held or owned, the timing of any elections, the irrevocability of any elections, or any special rules relating to a Participant who is an officer or trustee of the Company within the meaning of Section 16 of the 1934 Act.





SECTION 17

NONEXCLUSIVITY OF THE PLAN





17.1Nonexclusivity of the Plan. Neither the adoption of the Plan nor the submission of the Plan to shareholders of the Company for approval shall be construed as creating any limitations on the power or authority of the Board or of the Committee to continue to maintain or adopt such other or additional incentive or other compensation arrangements of whatever nature as the Board or the Committee, as the case may be, may deem necessary or desirable, or to preclude or limit the continuation of any other plan, practice or arrangement for the payment of compensation or fringe benefits to employees or non- employee trustees generally, or to any class or group of employees or non-employee trustees, which the Company now has lawfully put into effect, including any retirement, pension, savings and share purchase plan, insurance, death, and disability benefits and executive short-term incentive plans.





SECTION 18

REQUIREMENTS OF LAW





18.1Requirements of Law. The issuance of Shares and the payment of cash pursuant to the Plan shall be subject to all applicable laws, rules and regulations, and to such approvals by any governmental agencies or stock exchanges as may be required. Notwithstanding any provision of the Plan or any Award, Holders shall not be entitled to exercise or receive benefits under any Award, and the Company shall not be obligated to deliver any Shares or other benefits to a Holder, if such exercise, receipt of benefits or delivery would constitute a violation by the Holder or the Company of any applicable law or regulation.





18.2Code Section 409A.





(a)This Plan is intended to meet or to be exempt from the requirements of Code Section 409A, and shall be administered, construed, and interpreted in a manner that is in accordance with and in furtherance of such intent. Any provision of this Plan that would cause an Award to fail to satisfy Code Section 409A or, if applicable, an exemption from the requirements of that Section, shall be amended (in a manner that as closely as practicable achieves the original intent of this Plan) to comply with Code Section 409A or any such exemption on a timely basis, which may be made on a retroactive basis, in accordance with regulations and other guidance issued under Code Section 409A.





(b)If an Award provides for payments or benefits that (i) constitute a 'deferral of compensation' within the meaning of Code Section 409A, and (ii) are triggered upon a termination of employment, then to the extent required to comply with Section 409A, the phrases 'termination of employment,' 'separation from service,' or words and phrases of similar import, shall be interpreted to mean a 'separation from service' within the meaning of Code Section 409A.





(c)If a Participant was a 'specified employee,' then to the extent required in order to comply with Code Section 409A, all payments, benefits, or reimbursements paid or provided under any Award that constitute a 'deferral of compensation' within the meaning of Code Section 409A, that are provided as a result of a 'separation from service' within the meaning of Section 409A and that would otherwise be paid or provided during the first six (6) months following such separation from service shall be accumulated through and paid or provided (together with interest at the applicable federal rate under section 7872(f)(2)(A) of the Code in effect on the date of the separation from service) on the first business day that is more than six (6) months after the date of the separation from service (or, if the Participant dies during such six (6) month period, within ninety (90) days after the Participant's death).





(d)To the extent that payment of an amount that constitutes a 'deferral of compensation' within the meaning of Code Section 409A is contingent upon the Participant executing a release of claims against the Company, the release must be executed by the Participant and become effective and irrevocable in accordance with its terms no later than the earlier of (i) the date set forth in the Award, or (ii) fifty-five (55) days following separation from service.





(e)To the extent that any payment of an amount that constitutes a 'deferral of compensation' within the meaning of Code Section 409A and is scheduled to be paid in the form of installment payments, such

payment form shall be deemed to be a right to a series of separate payments as described in Treasury Regulations § 1.409A 2(b)(2)(iii).





(f)To the extent that any Award is subject to Code Section 409A, any substitution of such Award may only be made if such substitution is made in a manner permitted and compliant with Code Section 409A.





(g)In no event will the Company or any Affiliate have any liability to any Participant with respect to any penalty or additional income tax imposed under Code Section 409A even if there is a failure on the part of the Company or Committee to avoid or minimize such Section's penalty or additional income tax.





18.3Rule 16b-3. Each transaction under the Plan is intended to comply with all applicable conditions of Rule 16b-3 to the extent Rule 16b-3 reasonably may be relevant or applicable to such transaction. To the extent any provision of the Plan or any action by the Committee under the Plan fails to so comply, such provision or action shall, without further action by any person, be deemed to be automatically amended to the extent necessary to effect compliance with Rule 16b-3; provided, however, that if such provision or action cannot be amended to effect such compliance, such provision or action shall be deemed null and void to the extent permitted by law and deemed advisable by the Committee.





18.4Governing Law. The Plan and all agreements hereunder shall be construed in accordance with and governed by the laws of the state of Maryland without giving effect to the principles of the conflict of laws to the contrary.





SUBJECT TO THE SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL REQUIREMENT NOTED BELOW, THIS EPR PROPERTIES 2016 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN HEREBY IS AMENDED AND RESTATED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF EPR PROPERTIES THIS 22nd DAY OF MARCH 2021.





THE AMENDMENTS TO THE PLAN SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE ON THE EFFECTIVE DATE ONLY IF APPROVED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY.





