(Alliance News) - Eprcomunicazione Spa announced Thursday that its subsidiary Justbit Srl has signed a digital consulting contract with "a multinational group."

The contract, which runs for two years from the signing and will thus continue until November 2025, has a total value of EUR243,900 and could be increased in light of additional client needs, the company announced in a note.

Eprcommunication's stock closed Thursday 2.3 percent in the red at EUR1.74 per share.

