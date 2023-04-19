Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eprcomunicazione S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EPRB   IT0005519837

EPRCOMUNICAZIONE S.P.A.

(EPRB)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-19 am EDT
3.260 EUR    0.00%
12:16pEprcomunicazione company wins contract worth more than EUR900,000
AN
01/17Eprcomunication takes over majority stake in Justbit
AN
01/16Eprcomunicazione società benefit a r. l. completed the acquisition of Justbit S.r.l. €3 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eprcomunicazione company wins contract worth more than EUR900,000

04/19/2023 | 12:16pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Justbit - a company of the Eprcomunicazione Spa Group - on Wednesday announced that it has been awarded the "Digital Communication 2023" tender called by Open Fiber.

The 24-month contract worth EUR912,000, with a possible option for an additional 12 months, has as its object four areas of intervention: website, social network, digital communication and CRM.

Eprcomunicazione closed Wednesday's session flat at EUR3.26 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about EPRCOMUNICAZIONE S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 8,40 M 9,21 M 9,21 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 0,30 M 0,33 M 0,33 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9,14 M 10,0 M 10,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart EPRCOMUNICAZIONE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Eprcomunicazione S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,26 €
Average target price 5,00 €
Spread / Average Target 53,4%
Managers and Directors
Camillo Ricci Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Valerio Gianni Chief Financial Officer & Director
Laura Bagnaia Administrative Officer
Gianni Letta Independent Director
Francis Ferrante Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EPRCOMUNICAZIONE S.P.A.-14.21%10
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA28.61%20 891
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.17.86%19 363
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.151.07%16 715
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.15.31%14 844
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-1.20%13 862
