Eprcomunicazione company wins contract worth more than EUR900,000

(Alliance News) - Justbit - a company of the Eprcomunicazione Spa Group - on Wednesday announced that it has been awarded the "Digital Communication 2023" tender called by Open Fiber.

The 24-month contract worth EUR912,000, with a possible option for an additional 12 months, has as its object four areas of intervention: website, social network, digital communication and CRM.

Eprcomunicazione closed Wednesday's session flat at EUR3.26 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

