(Alliance News) - Eprcomunicazione Spa on Wednesday reported that Justbit, the group's digital factory, has received news of a new assignment.

Specifically, Justbit Ltd. has been contracted by a public company to manage advertising services and carry out communication support activities for the duration of nine months and in the amount of EUR125,000.00 plus VAT in 2024 and EUR17,000 plus VAT in the first part of 2025.

Eprcomunication closed Monday's session in the green by 2.1 percent at EUR1.47 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

