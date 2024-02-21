(Alliance News) - Eprcomunicazione Spa reported Wednesday that the group has signed renewals and new consulting contracts worth more than EUR3.1 million since the beginning of the year. The figure, added to when signed in 2023 with effect in 2024, brings today's backlog to EUR3.5 million.

The contracts are mainly for one year: "We are looking optimistically at the year ahead," said Eprcomunicazione CEO Camillo Ricci, "because we have renewed the largest number of contracts that were due to expire at the end of the year, we have expanded the perimeter of some established clients and we have won the trust of new clients, especially of an institutional nature.

Eprcomunicazione's stock closed Tuesday at parity at EUR1.64 per share.

