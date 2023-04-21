Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eprcomunicazione S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EPRB   IT0005519837

EPRCOMUNICAZIONE S.P.A.

(EPRB)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-20 am EDT
3.260 EUR    0.00%
03:14aEprcomunicazione, profit drops in 2022; revenues up slightly
AN
04/19Eprcomunicazione company wins contract worth more than EUR900,000
AN
01/17Eprcomunication takes over majority stake in Justbit
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eprcomunicazione, profit drops in 2022; revenues up slightly

04/21/2023 | 03:14am EDT
(Alliance News) - Eprcomunicazione Spa reported revenues of EUR5.2 million in 2022 from EUR5.1 million recorded as of Dec. 31, 2021, up 1.2 percent.

Profit amounted to EUR13,891 from a profit of EUR38,615 as of Dec. 31, 2021, down 33%.

Ebitda stands at EUR309,000 from EUR430,000, down 28% from the same period last year.

Ebit was EUR221,000, up from EUR167,000 a year earlier.

Net financial debt is EUR1.0 million from a debt of EUR55,000 in 2021.

Eprcommunication is flat at EUR3.26 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 8,40 M 9,21 M 9,21 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 0,30 M 0,33 M 0,33 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9,14 M 10,0 M 10,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart EPRCOMUNICAZIONE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Eprcomunicazione S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,26 €
Average target price 5,00 €
Spread / Average Target 53,4%
Managers and Directors
Camillo Ricci Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Valerio Gianni Chief Financial Officer & Director
Laura Bagnaia Administrative Officer
Gianni Letta Independent Director
Francis Ferrante Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EPRCOMUNICAZIONE S.P.A.-14.21%10
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA28.21%20 982
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.13.11%18 387
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.157.80%16 149
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.11.98%14 488
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.00%13 966
