Eprcomunicazione, profit drops in 2022; revenues up slightly

(Alliance News) - Eprcomunicazione Spa reported revenues of EUR5.2 million in 2022 from EUR5.1 million recorded as of Dec. 31, 2021, up 1.2 percent.

Profit amounted to EUR13,891 from a profit of EUR38,615 as of Dec. 31, 2021, down 33%.

Ebitda stands at EUR309,000 from EUR430,000, down 28% from the same period last year.

Ebit was EUR221,000, up from EUR167,000 a year earlier.

Net financial debt is EUR1.0 million from a debt of EUR55,000 in 2021.

Eprcommunication is flat at EUR3.26 per share.

