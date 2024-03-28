(Alliance News) - Eprcomunicazione Spa announced Thursday that it has approved its draft consolidated financial statements for 2023, which closed with a profit of EUR140,000 from EUR47,000 as of Dec. 31, 2022 pro forma, thus growing by triple digits.

Revenues amounted to EUR9.3 million up 14 percent from EUR8.1 million in the previous year.

Ebitda is EUR997,000 from EUR1.1 million in the year before, down 6.5 percent due to some costs related to the listing, "borne mainly by the parent company and charged directly to the years and to the significant increase in personnel costs, provided for in the development plan for the strengthening of the structure and its more effective operation," the company points out.

Ebit is EUR428,000 from EUR720,000 recorded as of Dec. 31, 2022, down 40 percent.

Net financial position is EUR1.2 million from a negative EUR39,000 in 2022.

The board of directors also resolved to submit to the ordinary shareholders' meeting a proposal to authorize the purchase and disposal of treasury shares for a maximum of EUR200,000.

Eprcommunication's stock closed Thursday up 4.3 percent at EUR1.21 per share.

