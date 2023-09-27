(Alliance News) - Eprcomunicazione Spa reported Wednesday that it closed the six-month period with a loss of EUR341,000 compared to a loss of EUR258,000 in the same period last year.

As of June 30, production value was EUR4.1 million up from EUR3.2 million in the first half of 2022.

Ebitda is negative EUR40,000 down from EUR132,000 as of June 30, 2022.

Net financial debt is EUR448,000 from cash of EUR1.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Eprcomunication on Wednesday closed flat at EUR2.48 per share.

