(Alliance News) - Eprcomunicazione Spa announced Friday that it will implement a communication plan for the Department for Regional Affairs and Autonomies of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers.

The EUR135,000 tender includes, in particular, the realization of a communication plan aimed at promoting the visibility of the ITALIAE project, which has as its general purpose the strengthening of the administrative and technical structure of regional and local administrations and the optimization of their organizational size, in order to strengthen their governance capabilities.

The assignment is spread over an 18-month period and involves strategic planning, media relations, stakeholder engagement, digital communication and event organization activities and is aimed at stakeholders such as national and local institutions and administrations; business, professional and labor representatives; territorial and sector consortia; and citizenship and local communities.

Eprcomunicazione's stock closed Friday down 3.1 percent at EUR1.24 per share.

