(Alliance News) - ePrice Spa announced Tuesday evening that its board of directors approved the half-year financial report as of June 30, reporting a loss of EUR897,000 from EUR21,000 in the first half of 2022.

The financial statements, the note says, were prepared "on the going concern basis," despite the presence of "significant uncertainties that raise significant doubts about the company's ability to continue as a going concern."

Until June 30, 2022, in fact, ePrice operated in the e-Commerce sector through ePrice Operations Srl, which was declared bankrupt by the Court of Milan on that same date. Following the loss of control of its only investee ePrice Operations today ePrice is effectively a non-operational company.

ePrice, the company recalls in the note, accepted the investment proposal submitted by Negma on January 10, and the board of directors believes that current conditions suggest that the aforementioned restructuring path may have a favorable outcome.

The half-year condensed financial statements as of June 30 thus show negative shareholders' equity of EUR13.1 million from EUR12.2 million due to the loss for the period while the Net Financial Position is EUR7.7 million of debt compared to EUR5.9 million of debt as of December 31, 2022.

Revenues for the half-year were 0, which compares to EUR233,000 for the same period in 2022.

ePrice on Tuesday closed 14 percent in the red at EUR0.0043 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

