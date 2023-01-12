Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  EPRICE S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    EPR   IT0005084717

EPRICE S.P.A.

(EPR)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  07:09:25 2023-01-12 am EST
0.008900 EUR   +9.88%
07:32aEPrice at the top; Digital Bros. the worst
AN
06:10aSquares bullish; Iveco acts as locomotive on Mib
AN
03:50aMilan still bullish; Enel takes top spot
AN
EPrice at the top; Digital Bros. the worst

01/12/2023 | 07:32am EST
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

ePrice is the best performer on the list with a rise of 9.9 percent after having given up 3.3 percent in the last month. In the six-month period, however, the stock has left 37 percent on the parterre and in the last year has lost 52 percent.

----------

Bialetti Industrie follows with a plus 7.5 percent, after rising 0.9 percent in the past thirty days and falling 3.5 in the last six months. Over the past year, however, performance has been positive by 3.3 percent.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Digital Bros is on the bottom, down 3.8 percent after giving up 5.6 percent in the last month. Also negative are the annual performance, at minus 20%, and the half-year performance, in the red by 15%.

----------

Lventure Group also gives up 3.7 percent, reversing positive routes of 5.1 percent, recorded in the past thirty days, and 8.9 percent, relating instead to the last six months. Over the past year, the stock has instead left 20% on the parterre.

----------

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIALETTI INDUSTRIE S.P.A 7.50% 0.301 Delayed Quote.3.51%
DIGITAL BROS S.P.A. -3.78% 22.42 Delayed Quote.3.93%
EPRICE S.P.A. 9.88% 0.0089 Delayed Quote.-10.00%
LVENTURE GROUP S.P.A. -3.77% 0.332 Delayed Quote.-4.17%
