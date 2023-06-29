(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

ePrice rises 5.0 percent after falling 1.9 percent in the last month, plus 17 percent in the last six months, and minus 48 percent in the last year.

Conafi follows with 4.0% after up 0.9% in the last month, down 22% in the last six, and down 29% in the last twelve.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

CSP International is down 5.3%. The stock was at par for the last month while it has been plus 2.9% in the last six and has given up more than 10% in the last twelve.

Aquafil gives up 3.6 percent after losing 8.5 percent in the last month and 36 percent in the last six. Over the past year, the stock has recorded minus 45%.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

