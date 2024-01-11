(Alliance News) - EPH Spa announced that it has received a request for conversion of three bonds from Negma Group Investment Ltd.

The bonds are part of the first two tranches--from a total of 161 bonds--of the convertible bond underwritten by Negma, and the two in question have a total equivalent value of EUR30,000.

The price per share will be EUR0.0006 while Negma will get 50.0 million shares after conversion. As a result, ePrice's share capital will rise to EUR8.4 million and the number of shares will be 388.6 million.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

