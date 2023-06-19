Advanced search
    EPR   IT0005084717

EPRICE S.P.A.

(EPR)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  08:18:52 2023-06-19 am EDT
0.0106 EUR   -2.75%
07:54aPLC at the top; ePrice tailwind
AN
06/12EPrice at the top; Restart on the bottom
AN
05/31EPrice, extension of fulfillment of conditions on restructuring agreement
AN
PLC at the top; ePrice tailwind

06/19/2023 | 07:54am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Monday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

PLC takes the top spot with a 4.1 percent rise after posting plus 1.1 percent over the past thirty days and plus 1.8 percent over the past six months. Annually, the stock is losing 28 percent.

----------

Also doing well is Eems Italia, which follows with a gain of 3.5% after announcing an agreement to take over-through its subsidiary Eems Renewables Srl-the entire capital of a company that owns a project to build a photovoltaic plant in Abruzzo with a nominal capacity of 923.4 KWp and the related administrative authorizations

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

ePrice ends up at the bottom, and gives up 5.5 percent after a 7.2 percent red in the last month and a 21 percent rise in the last six. Over the past year, the stock has given up 50 percent.

----------

Pierrel retreats 3.9% after four-digit gains over the past year.

----------

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EEMS ITALIA SPA 3.53% 0.0293 Real-time Quote.-46.80%
EPRICE S.P.A. -2.75% 0.0106 Real-time Quote.21.11%
FTSE MIB INDEX -0.29% 27783.38 Delayed Quote.17.53%
PIERREL S.P.A. 2,400.00% 2.8 Real-time Quote.-37.08%
