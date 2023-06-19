PLC at the top; ePrice tailwind

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Monday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

PLC takes the top spot with a 4.1 percent rise after posting plus 1.1 percent over the past thirty days and plus 1.8 percent over the past six months. Annually, the stock is losing 28 percent.

Also doing well is Eems Italia, which follows with a gain of 3.5% after announcing an agreement to take over-through its subsidiary Eems Renewables Srl-the entire capital of a company that owns a project to build a photovoltaic plant in Abruzzo with a nominal capacity of 923.4 KWp and the related administrative authorizations

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

ePrice ends up at the bottom, and gives up 5.5 percent after a 7.2 percent red in the last month and a 21 percent rise in the last six. Over the past year, the stock has given up 50 percent.

Pierrel retreats 3.9% after four-digit gains over the past year.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

