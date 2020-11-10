Epsilon Energy : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results 0 11/10/2020 | 05:51pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields News Release EPSILON REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS Houston, Texas - November 10, 2020 - Epsilon Energy Ltd. ("Epsilon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPSN) today reported third quarter 2020 financial and operating results and material subsequent events following the end of the quarter through the date of this release. Net cash provided by operations of $3.8 million and $12.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, with free cash flow (FCF) of $2.4 million and $6.6 million for the same periods.

Realized gas prices of $1.18/Mcf, (excluding hedges) and $1.72/Mcf (including hedges) for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Following the June 30, 2020 deadline for the previously announced Tender Offer, $7.15 million was returned to shareholders in exchange for 2,337,034 shares which were properly tendered representing 8.9% of outstanding shares for $3.06/share. During the first nine months of 2020 the company returned a total of $9.1 million to shareholders through share repurchases representing a reduction of 11.2% of outstanding shares as at December 31, 2019.

Marcellus net revenue interest (NRI) gas production averaged 32.5 MMcf/d (Working Interest of 37.4 MMcf/d) for the third quarter. Due to the usual weak shoulder season demand the operator curtailed the third quarter NRI exit rate to 26.0 MMcf/d (Working Interest of 29.9 MMcf/d).

Auburn System gathered and delivered 15.3 Bcfe gross (5.4 Bcfe net to Epsilon's interest) which represents approximately 83% of maximum throughput as currently configured. The September 30 th exit gathering volume rate was 107.2 MMcf/d due to the aforementioned well curtailments and elevated pipeline pressures.

exit gathering volume rate was 107.2 MMcf/d due to the aforementioned well curtailments and elevated pipeline pressures. Total revenues of $5.8 million; net loss of $0.3 million; and EBITDA of $3.9 million for the quarter.

Cash at quarter end of $11.6 million.

Net loss before tax of $0.3 million for the quarter.

Operating expenses including SG&A was $1.22/Mcfe and $1.12/Mcfe excluding $0.3 million of non-recurring legal costs. Michael Raleigh, CEO, commented, "The impact of the oil and gas shale industry adopting capital spending discipline is becoming evident in restrained production volumes and higher forward price expectations for natural gas. The rig count in the US onshore oil basins remains 60-80% below the peak rig counts observed in March 2020. The resulting associated natural gas production from new wells is not expected to make up for natural declines from the existing onshore well inventory. Despite improving pricing for natural gas, Appalachia rig counts remain approximately 35% below the peak rig levels observed in March. During the third quarter, NYMEX Henry Hub natural gas futures prices for 2021 increased 10%. We expect the market environment to be positive for natural gas prices as LNG and heating related demand begin to ramp up as domestic natural gas supply is expected to be flat to declining. Epsilon remains focused on free cash flow generation. Given the current production rate and prices for natural gas, we continue to anticipate the company will generate $9.0 - $10.0 million of free cash flow for 2020. We are currently working through our development options for our 2021 capital program including discussions with the upstream operator on a regular basis. Our goal is to deploy capital to maintain yearly average production levels for the coming year and continue to generate free cash flow. We look forward to sharing our 2021 budget plans with our shareholders at the appropriate time." Financial and Operating Results Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Natural gas revenue $ 3,573,908 $ 2,933,695 $ 11,470,012 $ 12,698,643 Volume (MMcf) 3,037 1,790 8,622 5,533 Avg. Price ($/Mcf) $ 1.18 $ 1.64 $ 1.33 $ 2.29 PA Exit Rate (MMcfpd) 29.9 16.7 29.9 16.7 Oil and other liquids revenue $ 16,798 $ 65,886 $ 246,885 $ 307,079 Volume (MBO) 3.4 2.8 11.3 10.6 Avg. Price ($/Bbl) $ 4.99 $ 23.69 $ 21.93 $ 28.99 Gathering system revenue $ 2,219,905 $ 2,219,613 $ 6,800,347 $ 6,923,058 Total Revenues $ 5,810,611 $ 5,219,194 $ 18,517,244 $ 19,928,780 Capital Expenditures Epsilon's capital expenditures were $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. This capital was mainly residual spending for the completion of the four wells drilled in Q2 2020, the drilling capital for the 3 gross (.03 net) wells spud in Q3 2020, lease acquisition capital as well as expenditures for the Auburn Gas Gathering system. We do not expect any significant capital expenditures for the remainder of 2020. Marcellus Operational Guidance During the third quarter of 2020, the operator spud and completed 3 gross (0.03 net to EPSN) wells. It is expected that these wells will be turned in line in November. Third Quarter Results Epsilon generated revenues of $5.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $5.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Realized natural gas prices averaged $1.18/Mcf (excluding hedges) for Marcellus Upstream operations in the third quarter of 2020. Operating expenses for Marcellus Upstream operations in the third quarter were $1.9 million. The Auburn Gas Gathering system delivered 15.3 Bcfe of natural gas during the quarter as compared to 15.6 Bcfe during the second quarter of 2020. Primary gathering volumes were flat quarter over quarter at 15.1 Bcfe. Imported cross-flow volumes increased 26% to 1.0 Bcfe. Epsilon reported net after tax loss of $0.3 million attributable to common shareholders or ($0.01) per basic and diluted common share outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to net income of $1.5 million, and $0.05 per basic and diluted common share outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2019. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, Epsilon's Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") was $3.9 million as compared to $3.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Recent Developments Epsilon is closely monitoring the current and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on all aspects of our business and geographies, including how it has impacted, and may in the future impact our employees, operations, financial results, liquidity, contractors, customers, and vendors. Epsilon has also taken, and is continuing to take, proactive steps to ensure a save working environment and manage any disruption in our business caused by COVID-19. For instance, the Company was an early adopter in employing a work-from-home system, even before any government mandate on non-essential businesses was enacted. Epsilon increased its technology platform, infrastructure and security to allow for a work-from-home environment ahead of the actual need, and therefore, we believe Epsilon was ahead of many companies in this respect. Epsilon has also deployed additional layered safety protocols at our office in order to keep our employees safe and to keep our operations running without material disruption. About Epsilon Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas production and midstream company with a current focus on the Marcellus Shale of Pennsylvania. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", 'may", "will", "project", "should", 'believe", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. The reserves and associated future net revenue information set forth in this news release are estimates only. In general, estimates of oil and natural gas reserves and the future net revenue therefrom are based upon a number of variable factors and assumptions, such as production rates, ultimate reserves recovery, timing and amount of capital expenditures, ability to transport production, marketability of oil and natural gas, royalty rates, the assumed effects of regulation by governmental agencies and future operating costs, all of which may vary materially from actual results. For those reasons, estimates of the oil and natural gas reserves attributable to any particular group of properties, as well as the classification of such reserves and estimates of future net revenues associated with such reserves prepared by different engineers (or by the same engineers at different times) may vary. The actual reserves of the Company may be greater or less than those calculated. In addition, the Company's actual production, revenues, development and operating expenditures will vary from estimates thereof and such variations could be material. Statements relating to "reserves" are deemed to be forward-looking statements as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and can be profitably produced in the future. There is no assurance that forecast price and cost assumptions will be attained and variances could be material. Proved reserves are those reserves which are most certain to be recovered. There is at least a 90% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the estimated proved reserves. Undeveloped reserves are those reserves expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure (for example, when compared to the cost of drilling a well) is required to render them capable of production. They must fully meet the requirements of the reserves classification (proved, probable) to which they are assigned. Proved undeveloped reserves are those reserves that can be estimated with a high degree of certainty and are expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure is required to render them capable of production. The estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all properties due to the effects of aggregation. The estimated future net revenues contained in this news release do not necessarily represent the fair market value of the Company's reserves. Contact Information: 281-670-0002 Michael Raleigh Chief Executive Officer Michael.Raleigh@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com Special note for news distribution in the United States This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Epsilon Energy Ltd. published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 22:50:01 UTC 0 All news about EPSILON ENERGY LTD. 05:51p EPSILON ENERGY : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results PU 05:05p Epsilon Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results GL 09/01 Epsilon Announces AGM Results GL 08/20 EPSILON ENERGY : Announces Participation in IDEAS Investor Conference PU 08/20 Epsilon Energy to Present Virtually and Host 1 x 1 Meetings at the 10th Annua.. GL 08/13 EPSILON ENERGY : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results PU 08/13 Epsilon Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results GL 07/06 EPSILON ENERGY : Announces Final Result of Tender Offer PU 07/06 Epsilon Energy Announces Final Results of Tender Offer (Substantial Issuer Bi.. GL 07/01 EPSILON ENERGY : Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer PU