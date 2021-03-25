Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Epsilon Energy Ltd.    EPSN   CA2943752097

EPSILON ENERGY LTD.

(EPSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Epsilon Energy Ltd. Announces Full Year 2020 Results

03/25/2021 | 05:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2020.

Epsilon’s highlights for 2020 and material subsequent events following year end through the date of this release include:

  • Total Revenues of $24.4 million for the year as compared to $26.7 million for the same period of 2019.

  • Net after tax income of $0.9 million for the year as compared to $8.7 million for the same period of 2019.

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $15.7 million for the year as compared to $18.0 million for the same period of 2019.

  • Average net natural gas prices of $1.36/Mcf for the year as compared to $2.18/Mcf for the same period in 2019.

  • Cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2020 was $13.8 million as compared to $14.6 million at the end of 2019.

  • Total estimated proved natural gas reserves of 88.7 Bcf as of December 31, 2020 after 2020 production of 11.2 Bcf, and 371.3 Mbbl of proved oil and condensate reserves after 2020 production of 6.5 Mbbl.

  • Gathered and delivered 69.5 Bcf gross (24.3 Bcf net to Epsilon’s interest) during the year, or 190 MMcf/d through the Auburn Gas Gathering System.

  • Marcellus net gas production averaged 30.0 MMcf/d for the year as compared to 21.4 MMcf/d net gas production in 2019. Net gas production as of this release is approximately 24.6 MMcf/d (or 28.3 MMcf/d of working interest gas production) Epsilon has 9 gross (1.84 Net) wells offline for adjacent operations. The shut-in wells (1.84 Net) were producing, in aggregate, slightly more than 1.75 MMcf/d net (or 2.0 MMcf/d working interest gas production) prior to shut-in to accommodate current activity.

  • Hedged 4.0 Bcf of Q2 2021 – Q1 2022 natural gas production via Henry Hub costless collars with an average floor of $2.79 and an average ceiling of $3.29.

Michael Raleigh, CEO, commented, “Epsilon managed to achieve excellent results in 2020 despite a very challenged natural gas price environment and increased our produced volumes by 40% over the prior period in 2019. Natural gas prices rebounded in the first two months of 2021, but have subsequently weakened as natural gas supply appears to be adequate in the short term. We expect Northeast natural gas production to remain flat for the remainder of 2021 which should be supportive of more constructive prices as natural gas storage levels are currently 7% below the five year average and 21% below 2020 levels.

For the first quarter of 2021 we anticipate net gas production of 26- 28 MMcf/d (30 – 32 MMcfpd gross working interest production) and $4.7 - 5.3 million in EBITDA. Epsilon participated with the operator in the drilling of one gross well (.22 Net) in the Auburn Gas Gathering System during the first quarter. It is currently planned for this well to be completed and turned to production in the third quarter. In late 2020, Epsilon filed for and received four well permits from the PA DEP. Epsilon intends to pursue its plans to develop these locations as expeditiously as possible.”

Financial and Operating Results

  Twelve months ended December 31,
   2020
  2019
Revenue by product - total period ($000)    
     
Natural gas revenue ($000) $ 15,207  $ 16,945 
Volume (MMcfe)  11,204   7,757 
Avg. Price ($/Mcfe) $1.36  $2.18 
Exit Rate (MMcfepd)  32.8   30.5 
     
Oil and other liquids revenue ($000) $ 338  $ 425 
Volume (MBOE)  15   15 
Avg. Price ($/Bbl) $22.66  $29.24 
     
Midstream gathering system revenue ($000) $ 8,880  $ 9,320 
     
Total Revenue $ 24,425  $ 26,690 
     

Capital Expenditures

Epsilon’s development capital expenditures were $3.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. A total of $1.3 million was spent on lagging completion costs during 2020 for four gross (1.18 Net) wells developed in 2019 in Pennsylvania. An additional $1.7 million was spent participating in the drilling and completing of nine gross (0.22 Net) wells during 2020 in Pennsylvania. The Auburn Gas Gathering system required maintenance capital of $0.7 million. Remaining capital expenditures were related to lease acquisition, permitting new wells to be drilled in Pennsylvania and drill planning.

During the first quarter of 2021, Epsilon participated with the operator in the drilling of one extended lateral well (.22 Net) in the Auburn GGS targeting both the upper and lower Marcellus. The well has been drilled to target depth and is awaiting completion operations. In addition, Epsilon has received four well permits from the PA DEP and is proceeding with well planning for the development of these wells as expeditiously as possible.

Fourth Quarter Results

Epsilon generated revenues of $5.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $6.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The Company’s net revenue interest production was 2.60 Bcf in the fourth quarter primarily in Pennsylvania.

Realized natural gas prices averaged $1.45 per Mcf in the fourth quarter of 2020. Operating expenses for Marcellus Upstream operations in the fourth quarter were $1.6 million.

The Auburn Gas Gathering system delivered 15.3 Bcf of natural gas during the quarter as compared to 22.7 Bcf during the fourth quarter of 2019. Primary gathering volumes decreased 8.9% quarter over quarter from 14.6 Bcf to 13.3 Bcf. Imported cross-flow volumes decreased 75% from 8.0 Bcf to 2.0 Bcf.

Epsilon reported a net after tax income of $1.4 million attributable to shareholders or $0.06 per basic and diluted shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to net income of $2.0 million, and $0.08 per basic and diluted shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, Epsilon's Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") was $4.0 million as compared to $4.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to the decrease in upstream revenue due to the lower natural gas prices.

Adjusted EBITDA

Epsilon defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before (1) net interest expense, (2) taxes, (3) depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, (4) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, (5) non-cash stock compensation expense, (6) gain or loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement, and (7) other income. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.

Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Epsilon has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures. It further provides investors a helpful measure for comparing operating performance on a "normalized" or recurring basis with the performance of other companies, without giving effect to certain non-cash expenses and other items. This provides management, investors and analysts with comparative information for evaluating the Company in relation to other natural gas and oil companies providing corresponding non-U.S. GAAP financial measures or that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American on-shore focused independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development, gathering and production of oil and gas reserves. Our primary area of operation is the Marcellus basin in northeast Pennsylvania. Our assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs. For more information, please visit www.epsilonenergyltd.com, where we routinely post announcements, updates, events, investor information, presentations and recent news releases.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, ‘may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, ‘believe”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

The reserves and associated future net revenue information set forth in this news release are estimates only. In general, estimates of oil and natural gas reserves and the future net revenue therefrom are based upon a number of variable factors and assumptions, such as production rates, ultimate reserves recovery, timing and amount of capital expenditures, ability to transport production, marketability of oil and natural gas, royalty rates, the assumed effects of regulation by governmental agencies and future operating costs, all of which may vary materially from actual results. For those reasons, estimates of the oil and natural gas reserves attributable to any particular group of properties, as well as the classification of such reserves and estimates of future net revenues associated with such reserves prepared by different engineers (or by the same engineers at different times) may vary. The actual reserves of the Company may be greater or less than those calculated. In addition, the Company's actual production, revenues, development and operating expenditures will vary from estimates thereof and such variations could be material.

Statements relating to "reserves" are deemed to be forward-looking statements as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and can be profitably produced in the future. There is no assurance that forecast price and cost assumptions will be attained and variances could be material.

Proved reserves are those reserves which are most certain to be recovered. There is at least a 90% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the estimated proved reserves. Undeveloped reserves are those reserves expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure (for example, when compared to the cost of drilling a well) is required to render them capable of production. They must fully meet the requirements of the reserves classification (proved, probable) to which they are assigned. Proved undeveloped reserves are those reserves that can be estimated with a high degree of certainty and are expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure is required to render them capable of production.

The estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all properties due to the effects of aggregation. The estimated future net revenues contained in this news release do not necessarily represent the fair market value of the Company's reserves.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Michael Raleigh
Chief Executive Officer
Michael.Raleigh@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com


EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Audited Consolidated Statements of Operations
(All amounts stated in US$)

 Year ended December 31, 
 2020    2019
Revenues from contracts with customers:      
Gas, oil, NGLs and condensate revenue$15,545,552  $17,369,963 
Gas gathering and compression revenue 8,879,728   9,320,373 
Total revenue 24,425,280   26,690,336 
      
Operating costs and expenses:     
Lease operating expenses 8,052,471   6,571,394 
Gathering system operating expenses 429,749   1,337,409 
Development geological and geophysical expenses 12,910   83,748 
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 9,557,891   7,387,681 
Impairment of proved properties 1,760,000    
Gain on sale of property    (1,375,000)
Bad debt expense     
General and administrative expenses:     
Stock based compensation expense 849,631   510,460 
Other general and administrative expenses 4,740,332   3,989,540 
Total operating costs and expenses 25,402,984   18,505,232 
Operating income (loss) (977,704)  8,185,104 
      
Other income (expense):     
Interest income 43,540   158,879 
Interest expense (114,515)  (115,356)
Gain on derivative contracts 2,503,655   4,246,057 
Other income (expense) (4,385)  804 
Other income, net 2,428,295   4,290,384 
      
Net income before income tax expense 1,450,591   12,475,488 
Income tax expense 575,420   3,777,489 
NET INCOME$875,171  $8,697,999 
Currency translation adjustments 10,169   12,548 
NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME$885,340  $8,710,547 
      
Net income per share, basic$0.03  $0.32 
Net income per share, diluted$0.03  $0.32 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 25,122,501   27,129,430 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 25,122,501   27,129,430 
      


EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Audited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts stated in US$)

  December 31,     December 31, 
  2020 2019
ASSETS     
 Current assets     
 Cash and cash equivalents$13,270,913  $14,052,417 
 Accounts receivable 3,917,288   4,296,917 
 Fair value of derivatives    1,999,802 
 Prepaid income taxes 89,285   1,641,501 
 Other current assets 500,583   433,687 
 Total current assets 17,778,069   22,424,324 
 Non-current assets     
 Property and equipment:     
 Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method     
 Proved properties 133,902,723   130,819,256 
 Unproved properties 21,552,063   21,047,512 
 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (98,200,111)  (89,255,035)
 Total oil and gas properties, net 57,254,675   62,611,733 
 Gathering system 42,202,644   41,445,225 
 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (32,101,624)  (29,961,690)
 Total gathering system, net 10,101,020   11,483,535 
 Land 637,764   375,314 
 Buildings and other property and equipment, net 338,419   211,879 
 Total property and equipment, net 68,331,878   74,682,461 
 Other assets:     
 Restricted cash 565,858   561,294 
 Prepaid drilling costs 379   1,124 
 Total non-current assets 68,898,115   75,244,879 
Total assets$86,676,184  $97,669,203 
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     
 Current liabilities     
 Accounts payable trade$1,592,451  $2,828,495 
 Royalties payable 1,155,698   1,306,922 
 Accrued capital expenditures 139,766   627,356 
 Accrued gathering fees 512,796   373,929 
 Other accrued liabilities 1,002,935   858,188 
 Asset retirement obligation 106,734   1,503,978 
 Total current liabilities 4,510,380   7,498,868 
 Non-current liabilities     
 Asset retirement obligation 3,043,509   1,405,877 
 Deferred income taxes 10,102,852   12,401,464 
 Total non-current liabilities 13,146,361   13,807,341 
Total liabilities 17,656,741   21,306,209 
Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)     
 Shareholders' equity     
 Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized and 23,985,799 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 26,790,985 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019. 131,730,401   140,808,923 
 Additional paid-in capital 7,879,119   7,029,488 
 Accumulated deficit (80,410,724)  (81,285,895)
 Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,820,647   9,810,478 
 Total shareholders' equity 69,019,443   76,362,994 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$86,676,184  $97,669,203 
       


EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Audited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(All amounts stated in US$)

 Year ended December 31, 
 2020    2019
Cash flows from operating activities:     
Net income$875,171  $8,697,999 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:     
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 9,557,891   7,387,681 
Impairment of proved properties 1,760,000    
Gain on sale/disposal of properties    (1,375,000)
Gain on derivative contracts (2,503,655)  (4,246,057)
Cash received from settlements of derivative contracts 4,503,457   1,949,232 
Settlement of asset retirement obligation (79)   
Stock-based compensation expense 849,631   510,460 
Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (2,298,612)  2,412,186 
Changes in assets and liabilities:     
Accounts receivable 379,629   745,217 
Prepaid income taxes and other current assets 1,485,320   (1,625,244)
Accounts payable, royalties payable and other accrued liabilities 207,613   (1,471,460)
Net cash provided by operating activities 14,816,366   12,985,014 
Cash flows from investing activities:     
Acquisition of unproved oil and gas properties    (596,500)
Additions to unproved oil and gas properties (504,551)  (952,345)
Additions to proved oil and gas properties (4,870,976)  (9,411,916)
Additions to gathering system properties (731,046)  (366,059)
Additions to land, buildings and property and equipment (419,125)  (588,325)
Prepaid drilling costs 745   (1,124)
Proceeds from sale of leases    1,375,000 
Net cash used in investing activities (6,524,953)  (10,541,269)
Cash flows from financing activities:     
Buyback of common shares (9,078,522)  (2,856,350)
Exercise of stock options    54,250 
Net cash used in financing activities (9,078,522)  (2,802,100)
Effect of currency rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 10,169   12,548 
(Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (776,940)  (345,807)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 14,613,711   14,959,518 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period$13,836,771  $14,613,711 
      
Supplemental cash flow disclosures:     
Income taxes paid$1,320,000  $2,794,422 
Interest paid$114,515  $119,138 
      
Non-cash investing activities:     
Change in proved properties accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities$(1,825,230) $1,464,965 
Change in gathering system accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities$26,373  $(40,782)
Asset retirement obligation asset additions and adjustments$37,722  $1,169,903 
      


EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(All amounts stated in US$)

 Year ended December 31, 
 2020   2019
Net income (loss)$875,171  $8,697,999 
Add Back:     
Net interest (income) expense 70,975   (43,523)
Income tax expense (benefit) 575,420   3,777,489 
Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion 9,557,891   7,387,681 
Impairment expense 1,760,000    
Stock based compensation expense 849,631   510,460 
(Gain) loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement 1,999,802   (2,296,825)
Foreign currency translation (gain) loss 2,065   (437)
Adjusted EBITDA$15,690,955  $18,032,844 
      



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
05:12pEPSILON ENERGY  : Earnings Flash (EPSN) EPSILON ENERGY Posts Q4 Revenue $5.9M
MT
05:05pEpsilon Energy Ltd. Announces Full Year 2020 Results
GL
02/02Epsilon Energy Ltd. Announces Changes to the Board of Directors
GL
2020EPSILON ENERGY  : Authorizes Buyback of Up to 1.2 Million Shares
MT
2020Epsilon Reports Plan to Repurchase Shares Pursuant to a Normal Course Issuer ..
GL
2020EPSILON ENERGY  : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
PU
2020EPSILON ENERGY  : Earnings Flash (EPSN) EPSILON ENERGY Posts Q3 Revenue $5.8M
MT
2020Epsilon Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
GL
2020Epsilon Announces AGM Results
GL
2020EPSILON ENERGY  : Announces Participation in IDEAS Investor Conference
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 26,7 M - -
Net income 2019 8,70 M - -
Net cash 2019 14,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 10,3x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 93,3 M 93,3 M -
EV / Sales 2018 3,55x
EV / Sales 2019 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Epsilon Energy Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Patrick Raleigh Chief Executive Officer & Director
B. Lane Bond Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
John Vincent Lovoi Chairman
Henry N. Clanton Chief Operating Officer
Matthew Waller Dougherty Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EPSILON ENERGY LTD.5.39%94
CONOCOPHILLIPS33.06%78 791
CNOOC LIMITED12.53%52 432
EOG RESOURCES, INC.45.46%43 394
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED23.70%38 192
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY38.15%35 900
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ