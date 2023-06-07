Advanced search
    CA2943752097

EPSILON ENERGY LTD.

(EPSN)
2023-06-07
4.970 USD   +0.40%
04:57pEpsilon Energy Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
05/19Epsilon Energy Ltd. Appoints Nicola Maddox to the Board
CI
05/18Epsilon Energy Ltd. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors
GL
Epsilon Energy Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend

06/07/2023 | 04:57pm EDT
HOUSTON, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.0625 per share of common stock (annualized $0.25/sh) to the stock holders of record at the close of business on June 15th 2023, payable on June 30th 2023. All dividends paid by the Company are “eligible dividends” as defined in subsection 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), unless indicated otherwise.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas production and midstream company with assets in Pennsylvania, Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 70,0 M - -
Net income 2022 35,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 45,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,39x
Yield 2022 3,77%
Capitalization 113 M 113 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,52x
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 81,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jason P. Stabell Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Andrew Williamson Chief Financial Officer
John Vincent Lovoi Chairman
Henry N. Clanton Chief Operating Officer
Jacob Roorda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EPSILON ENERGY LTD.-25.34%113
CHEVRON CORPORATION-12.03%295 167
CONOCOPHILLIPS-12.23%123 353
CNOOC LIMITED22.44%77 003
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-12.65%65 978
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-0.96%61 188
