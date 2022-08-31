Log in
    EPSN   CA2943752097

EPSILON ENERGY LTD.

(EPSN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-31 pm EDT
7.200 USD   +0.56%
05:05pEpsilon Energy Ltd. Announces the Following Headlines
AQ
08/24Epsilon Announces 2022 AGM Results
GL
08/24EPSILON ENERGY LTD. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Epsilon Energy Ltd. Announces the Following Headlines

08/31/2022 | 05:06pm EDT
  • Board declares dividend of $0.0625 per common share
  • Update on share buyback program (NCIB)  
  • Koromlan 107HC well update in Pennsylvania

HOUSTON, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.0625 per share of common stock (annualized $0.25/sh) to the stock holders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2022, payable on September 30, 2022. All dividends paid by the Company are “eligible dividends” as defined in subsection 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), unless indicated otherwise.

Under our authorized NCIB, we have repurchased 283,000 shares so far in the third quarter (the latest on August 10, 2022), at an average price of $5.86 per share. We have 203,310 shares remaining in the program.

In our Auburn area of operations in Pennsylvania, the Koromlan 107HC well was completed in July and turned in line to production (TIL) on August 12, 2022. Epsilon has 16% net revenue interest in the well. The well is so far performing above our expectations. The associated volumes are gathered by the Auburn Gas Gathering System, where Epsilon has a 35% ownership interest.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas production and midstream company with a current focus on the Marcellus Shale of Pennsylvania.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 42,4 M - -
Net income 2021 11,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 26,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 165 M 165 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,08x
EV / Sales 2021 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 80,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jason P. Stabell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Williamson Chief Financial Officer
John Vincent Lovoi Chairman
Henry N. Clanton Chief Operating Officer
Matthew Waller Dougherty Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EPSILON ENERGY LTD.26.06%165
CONOCOPHILLIPS53.09%140 670
EOG RESOURCES, INC.37.18%71 415
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION148.40%66 895
CNOOC LIMITED35.49%66 034
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED36.07%62 359