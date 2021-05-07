Epsilon Energy : Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

News Release EPSILON REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS Houston, Texas - May 13, 2020 - Epsilon Energy Ltd. ("Epsilon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPSN) today reported first quarter 2020 financial and operating results and material subsequent events following the end of the quarter through the date of this release. Marcellus net revenue interest (NRI) gas production averaged 29.4 MMcf/d (Working Interest of 33.8 MM/d).

Auburn System gathered and delivered 23 Bcfe gross (8.1 Bcfe net to Epsilon's interest) which represents approximately 77% of the designed throughput capacity.

Total Revenues of $6.4 MM for the quarter

Generated EBITDA of $4.6 MM and free cash flow (FCF) of $2.9 MM for the quarter.

Net income before tax of $0.64 MM for the quarter following a $1.76 MM write down of the Oklahoma producing assets resulting from the recent drastic price deterioration due to global oversupply of oil and demand destruction due to the COVID-19 virus.

COVID-19 virus. Returned $1.5 MM to shareholders through the purchase of 488,029 shares through March 31, 2020 for an average price of $3.07/share

Realized gas prices of $1.47/Mcfe, (excluding hedges) and $1.99/Mcfe (including hedges)

Operating expenses including SG&A of $1.18/Mcfe

Cash at quarter end of $15.4 MM Michael Raleigh, CEO, commented, "During the first quarter, Epsilon participated in the drilling of four gross wells (0.16 Net) in the Marcellus. Two of the four wells are long reach (>12,000 feet) horizontals. These wells were completed in April and are currently in the process of initial flow back and testing. Given the early indication of productivities and the cost efficiencies of the extended laterals, we believe this group of wells will exhibit attractive rates of return on invested capital. The team has now turned its attention to development plan options for 2021. We look forward to updating our shareholders regarding these plans at the appropriate time. We expect the recent precipitous decline in oil prices and distress throughout the E&P industry will lead to much less capital deployed and result in declines to associated natural gas production. Recent winter 2020/2021 supply forecasts in Appalachia are estimated to be

approximately 2 Bcf/d below winter 2019/2020 levels. The supply/demand forecasts suggest we could expect a constructive natural gas pricing environment during calendar 2021." Financial and Operating Results Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenues Natural gas revenue $ 4,019,764 $ 5,434,935 Volume (MMcf) 2,727 1,823 Avg. Price ($/Mcf) $ 1.47 $ 2.98 PA Exit Rate (MMcfpd) 33.1 24.6 Oil and other liquids revenue $ 91,380 $ 72,728 Volume (MBO) 3.1 3.1 Avg. Price ($/Bbl) $ 29.22 $ 23.81 Gathering system revenue $ 2,316,702 $ 2,438,351 Total Revenues $ 6,427,846 $ 7,946,014 Capital Expenditures Epsilon's capital expenditures were $1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. This capital was mainly residual spending for the completion of four wells drilled in Q4 2019 in Pennsylvania as well as maintenance of the Auburn Gas Gathering system. Marcellus Operational Guidance The operator spud and finished drilling 4 gross (0.16 net to EPSN) new wells during the first quarter of 2020. Subsequent to quarter end, these four new wells were completed and prepared to turn to production. As of the date of this release, these wells are in the process of initial flow back and testing. First Quarter Results Epsilon generated revenues of $6.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $7.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Realized natural gas prices averaged $1.47/Mcf (excluding hedges) for Marcellus Upstream operations in the first quarter of 2020. Operating expenses for Marcellus Upstream operations in the first quarter were $1.8 million. The Auburn Gas Gathering system delivered 23.3 Bcfe of natural gas during the quarter as compared to 22.7 Bcfe during the fourth quarter of 2019. Primary gathering volumes increased 4.4% quarter over quarter to 15.1 Bcfe. Imported cross-flow volumes increased 2.6% to 8.2 Bcfe.

Epsilon reported net after tax income of $0.3 million attributable to common shareholders or $0.01 per basic and diluted common share outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to net income of $1.4 million, and $0.05 per basic and diluted common share outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2019. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, Epsilon's Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") was $4.6 million as compared to $4.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Recent Developments Epsilon is closely monitoring the current and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on all aspects of our business and geographies, including how it has impacted, and may in the future impact our operations, financial results, liquidity, contractors, customers, employees and vendors. Epsilon has also taken, and is continuing to take, proactive steps to manage any disruption in our business caused by COVID-19. For instance, the Company was an early adopter in employing a work-from-home system, even before any government mandate on non- essential businesses was enacted. Epsilon increased its technology platform, infrastructure and security to allow for a work-from-home environment ahead of the actual need, and therefore, once the hypothetical became a reality, we believe Epsilon was ahead of many companies in this respect. Epsilon has also deployed additional layered safety protocols at our office in order to keep our employees safe and to keep our operations running without material disruption. About Epsilon Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas production and midstream company with a current focus on the Marcellus Shale of Pennsylvania and the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", 'may", "will", "project", "should", 'believe", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. The reserves and associated future net revenue information set forth in this news release are estimates only. In general, estimates of oil and natural gas reserves and the future net revenue therefrom are based upon a number of variable factors and assumptions, such as production rates, ultimate reserves recovery, timing and amount of capital expenditures, ability to transport production, marketability of oil and natural gas, royalty rates, the assumed effects of regulation by governmental agencies and future operating costs, all of which may vary materially from actual results. For those reasons, estimates of the oil and natural gas reserves attributable to any

particular group of properties, as well as the classification of such reserves and estimates of future net revenues associated with such reserves prepared by different engineers (or by the same engineers at different times) may vary. The actual reserves of the Company may be greater or less than those calculated. In addition, the Company's actual production, revenues, development and operating expenditures will vary from estimates thereof and such variations could be material. Statements relating to "reserves" are deemed to be forward-looking statements as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and can be profitably produced in the future. There is no assurance that forecast price and cost assumptions will be attained and variances could be material. Proved reserves are those reserves which are most certain to be recovered. There is at least a 90% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the estimated proved reserves. Undeveloped reserves are those reserves expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure (for example, when compared to the cost of drilling a well) is required to render them capable of production. They must fully meet the requirements of the reserves classification (proved, probable) to which they are assigned. Proved undeveloped reserves are those reserves that can be estimated with a high degree of certainty and are expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure is required to render them capable of production. The estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all properties due to the effects of aggregation. The estimated future net revenues contained in this news release do not necessarily represent the fair market value of the Company's reserves. Contact Information: 281-670-0002 Michael Raleigh Chief Executive Officer Michael.Raleigh@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com Special note for news distribution in the United States The securities described in the news release have not been registered under the United Stated Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "1933 Act") or state securities laws. Any holder of these securities, by purchasing such securities, agrees for the benefit of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (the "Corporation") that such securities may not be offered, sold, or otherwise transferred only (A) to the Corporation or its affiliates; (B) outside the United States in accordance with applicable state laws and either (1) Rule 144(as) under the 1933 Act or (2) Rule 144 under the 1933 Act, if applicable.

EPSILON ENERGY LTD. Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (All amounts stated in US$) Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenues from contracts with customers: Gas, oil, NGLs and condensate revenue $ 4,111,144 $ 5,507,663 Gas gathering and compression revenue 2,316,702 2,438,351 Total revenue 6,427,846 7,946,014 Operating costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 2,047,767 1,718,293 Gathering system operating expenses 97,778 312,787 Development geological and geophysical expenses 2,629 - Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 2,414,376 1,825,731 Impairment of proved properties 1,760,000 - General and administrative expenses: Stock based compensation expense 173,919 133,720 Other general and administrative expenses 1,008,113 1,339,562 Total operating costs and expenses 7,504,582 5,330,093 Operating income (1,076,736) 2,615,921 Other income (expense): Interest income 21,529 42,691 Interest expense (28,006) (27,609) Gain (loss) on derivative contracts 1,721,018 (510,754) Other income (expense) (2,225) 23 Other income (expense), net 1,712,316 (495,649) Income before income tax expense 635,580 2,120,272 Income tax expense 325,281 746,596 NET INCOME $ 310,299 $ 1,373,676 Currency translation adjustments (114) 10,792 NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 310,185 $ 1,384,468 Net income per share, basic $ 0.01 $ 0.05 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.05 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 26,565,084 27,392,755 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 26,565,084 27,408,374

