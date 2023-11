Epsilon Healthcare Limited is an Australia-based diversified healthcare and pharmaceutical company. The Company's segments include the manufacture and distribution of hydroponics equipment, materials and nutrients, and the development and delivery of medicinal cannabis. The Company owns a medicinal cannabis manufacturing facility in the Southern Hemisphere, the Tetra Health clinic, and Medimar Platform, which is an end-to-end e-commerce solution for nutraceuticals and cannabis. In addition, the Company operates a cannabis cultivation solutions provider based in Vancouver, Canada. The Company also provides advisory services related to medicinal cannabis. Its subsidiaries include Dragon Vision Limited, Canndeo Pty Ltd, Canna Clinics Pty Ltd, THC Pharma Pty Ltd, Metra Holdings Pty Ltd, Tetra Pty Ltd, Medimar Pty Ltd and Demimar Pty Ltd.

Sector Pharmaceuticals