Epsilon Healthcare : Q4 2021 Quarterly Update and Appendix 4C

The definitive agreements which give effect to the Binding Heads of Agreement between the Company and Valens were due to be executed on or before 31 January 2022, however the parties have agreed, by way of further Deed of Amendment to the Binding Heads of Agreement, to extend this to 28 February 2022.

Both Epsilon and Valens have expressed confidence in achievement of this new target execution date and expect to be announcing the formalisation of this exclusive partnership shortly.

Notwithstanding that the definitive agreements are yet to be executed, Valens and Epsilon, with support from Cannvalate, are continuing to develop a strong sales pipeline for the Southport Facility through 2022. The Company is in the process of finalising new orders in early February with both Valens and Cannvalate, for delivery in Q1 2022.

Tetra Health Clinics Update

Epsilon is pleased to report that its clinic network, Tetra Health, continues to achieve profitable growth. In Q4 2021, Tetra achieved a 36% increase in the number of doctors consultations over Q3 2021. Further, Tetra Health has continued on its record high revenue run-rate, and is expected to exceed $1.5 million (unaudited) revenue for FY21, more than doubling the revenue result achieved in FY20.

Completion of Capital Raise

During the quarter, Epsilon completed a capital raising of $2.7 million to professional and sophisticated investors, led by CPS Capital (the Placement).

The Placement was completed at $0.09 per share and resulted in the issue of 32.22 million fully paid ordinary shares, receiving strong support from both new and existing sophisticated and professional investors exempt from the disclosure under section 708 of the Corporations Act 2001.

The Placement included an issue of options exercisable at $0.15 expiring three years from their issue, which are to be issued subject to shareholder approval to be sought at the upcoming 2022 Annual General Meeting. The Company will provide a further update on its Annual General Meeting closer to date.

Additional Disclosure

The Company notes that receipts from customers in Q4 2021 was a decrease over Q3 2021, with the majority of those receipts continuing to be derived from the Company's medicinal cannabis business units - Tetra Health and the Southport Facility operator, THC Pharma. The decrease over Q3 2021 was primarily as a result of activities at the Southport Facility being geared towards operational improvements and changes required to be made in advance of commencing large scale production activities under the Company's relationship with The Valens Company.