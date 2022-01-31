Epsilon Healthcare : Q4 2021 Quarterly Update and Appendix 4C
01/31/2022 | 02:39am EST
ASX RELEASE (31 JANUARY 2022)
Q4 2021 Quarterly Update & Appendix 4C
Key Points:
Epsilon nears final execution of long term exclusive partnership with The Valens Company (NASDAQ: VLNS) (Valens), a leading Canadian manufacturer of cannabis products, for access to Epsilon's GMP Manufacturing Facility in Southport, Queensland - expected by 28 February 2022
Valens to cover all capital and operating expenditure at the Southport Facility following execution of final documentation
Valens Purchase Orders for Q1 2022 delivery expected to be finalised early February
Strong performance at Tetra Health with FY21 revenues on track to exceed 200% of revenues achieved in FY20
Tetra Health continues to grow profitably with 36% quarter-on-quarter growth following new in-person consultation offering
Capital raising completed in December 2021 to strengthen cash balance in advance of commencement of Valens partnership and receipt of Valens funding
AusIndustry R&D Tax Incentive payment of over $1 million expected in coming weeks
Epsilon Healthcare Limited (ASX:EPN) (Epsilon or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its activities and provides its Appendix 4C for the quarter ended 31 December 2021.
Partnership with The Valens Company (NASDAQ: VLNS)
The Binding Heads of Agreement between Valens and Epsilon provides the framework for the exclusive partnership, including an operational consultancy in which Valens allows Epsilon a license to use Valens' intellectual property in operating the Southport Facility, and for Valens to provide personnel and support to the facility.
Valens has additionally committed to fund all future operational and capital expenditure of the Southport Facility for the duration of the partnership on a reimbursement basis in return for access to up to 85% of the planned manufacturing of the Southport Facility on a prioritised first right of refusal basis.
ASX RELEASE 31 JANUARY 2022
The definitive agreements which give effect to the Binding Heads of Agreement between the Company and Valens were due to be executed on or before 31 January 2022, however the parties have agreed, by way of further Deed of Amendment to the Binding Heads of Agreement, to extend this to 28 February 2022.
Both Epsilon and Valens have expressed confidence in achievement of this new target execution date and expect to be announcing the formalisation of this exclusive partnership shortly.
Notwithstanding that the definitive agreements are yet to be executed, Valens and Epsilon, with support from Cannvalate, are continuing to develop a strong sales pipeline for the Southport Facility through 2022. The Company is in the process of finalising new orders in early February with both Valens and Cannvalate, for delivery in Q1 2022.
Tetra Health Clinics Update
Epsilon is pleased to report that its clinic network, Tetra Health, continues to achieve profitable growth. In Q4 2021, Tetra achieved a 36% increase in the number of doctors consultations over Q3 2021. Further, Tetra Health has continued on its record high revenue run-rate, and is expected to exceed $1.5 million (unaudited) revenue for FY21, more than doubling the revenue result achieved in FY20.
Completion of Capital Raise
During the quarter, Epsilon completed a capital raising of $2.7 million to professional and sophisticated investors, led by CPS Capital (the Placement).
The Placement was completed at $0.09 per share and resulted in the issue of 32.22 million fully paid ordinary shares, receiving strong support from both new and existing sophisticated and professional investors exempt from the disclosure under section 708 of the Corporations Act 2001.
The Placement included an issue of options exercisable at $0.15 expiring three years from their issue, which are to be issued subject to shareholder approval to be sought at the upcoming 2022 Annual General Meeting. The Company will provide a further update on its Annual General Meeting closer to date.
Additional Disclosure
The Company notes that receipts from customers in Q4 2021 was a decrease over Q3 2021, with the majority of those receipts continuing to be derived from the Company's medicinal cannabis business units - Tetra Health and the Southport Facility operator, THC Pharma. The decrease over Q3 2021 was primarily as a result of activities at the Southport Facility being geared towards operational improvements and changes required to be made in advance of commencing large scale production activities under the Company's relationship with The Valens Company.
ASX RELEASE 31 JANUARY 2022
Similarly, the majority of the Company's expenditure from operating activities relates to operations at the Company's Southport Facility. Acquisitions of property plant and equipment in the quarter relate to the acquisition of distillation equipment and other items required for the further processing of material at the Southport Facility.
The Company also notes that payments to related parties and their associates in the quarter were all remuneration for services as directors in the ordinary course of business.
Jarrod White, Chief Executive Officer of Epsilon, said: "The primary focus of Q4 2021 was to ensure
that the Southport Facility was setting the foundations for the commencement of the Company's partnership with The Valens Company (NASDAQ: VLNS) and Cannvalate. With that completed, and the execution of the definitive agreements in sight, we're looking forward to what will be a very busy Q1 2022."
ENDS
ASX release authorised by the EPN Board of Directors.
Epsilon Healthcare (ASX:EPN) is a diversified global healthcare and pharmaceuticals company. EPN owns a number of medicinal cannabis assets including the largest GMP cannabis manufacturing facility in the Southern Hemisphere, the Tetra Health clinic group, and the Medimar Platform. EPN additionally operates a turn-key cannabis cultivation solutions provider based in Vancouver, Canada.
Rule 4.7B
Appendix 4C
Quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B
Name of entity
Epsilon Healthcare Limited
ABN
Quarter ended ("current quarter")
33 614 508 039
31 December 2021
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
$A'000
(12 months)
$A'000
1.
Cash flows from operating activities
1.1
Receipts from customers
458
4,981
1.2 Payments for
(a)
research and development
(48)
(369)
(b)
product manufacturing and operating
(618)
(4,027)
costs
(c)
advertising and marketing
(56)
(134)
(d)
leased assets
(96)
(551)
(e)
staff costs
(545)
(4,086)
(f)
administration and corporate costs
(788)
(2,426)
1.3
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
-
1.4
Interest received
16
20
1.5
Interest and other costs of finance paid
(34)
(474)
1.6
Income taxes paid
-
-
1.7
Government grants and tax incentives
-
1,055
1.8
Deposits refunded
-
148
1.9
Net cash from / (used in) operating
(1,711)
(5,863)
activities
2. Cash flows from investing activities
2.1 Payments to acquire or for:
(a)
entities
-
-
(b)
businesses
-
-
(c)
property, plant and equipment
(33)
(768)
(d)
investments
-
-
(e)
intellectual property
-
(40)
(f)
other non-current assets
-
-
Appendix 4C Quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Proceeds from disposal of:
entities
businesses
property, plant and equipment
investments
intellectual property
other non-current assets
Cash flows from loans to other entities
Dividends received (see note 3)
Other (provide details if material)
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
3. Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issues of equity securities (excluding convertible debt securities)
Proceeds from issue of convertible debt securities
Proceeds from exercise of options
Transaction costs related to issues of equity securities or convertible debt securities
Proceeds from borrowings
Repayment of borrowings
Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings
Dividends paid
Other (provide details if material)
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
Current quarter
Year to date
$A'000
(12 months)
$A'000
-
-
-
-
-
50
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(33)
(758)
2,700
2,700
-
-
-
-
(255)
(255)
-
-
-
(477)
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,445
1,968
