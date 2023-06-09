09-06-23: EPSILON NET: Completion of the transaction for the acquisition of a minority stake by NBG Group & signing of a Strategic Cooperation Agreement

EPSILON NET S.A., after receiving relevant information from Mr. Ioannis Michos and in accordance with the Regulation of the Athens Exchange, informs the investment community that, following the announcement dated 4.5.2023 for the signing of a binding agreement between National Bank of Greece and Mr. Ioannis Michos, for the acquisition of a minority stake in EPSILON NET, the transaction for the acquisition by National Bank of 7.50% of the total share capital of EPSILON NET at a price of €7.49 per share has been completed.

Furthermore, the Company announces the signing of a long-term, exclusive strategic cooperation agreement with National Bank, for the joint design, development and distribution of products and digital services.

The strategic cooperation between the two leading business Groups, aims to provide integrated solutions for Greek businesses and to exploit more widely the possibilities arising in the context of the digital transformation of the Greek economy.