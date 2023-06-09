Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  Athens Stock Exchange
  Epsilon Net S.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    EPSIL   GRS498003003

EPSILON NET S.A.

(EPSIL)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:11:16 2023-06-08 am EDT
8.120 EUR   +0.25%
03:04a09-06-23 : EPSILON NET: Completion of the transaction for the acquisition of a minority stake by NBG Group & signing of a Strategic Cooperation Agreement
PU
02:32aEpsilon Net S A : ANNOUNCEMENT FOR STAKE ACQUISITION PARTNERSHIP ΕPSILON NET - NBG
PU
05/3131-05-23 : EPSILON NET: Acquisition of 60% of the company DIGINET
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

09-06-23: EPSILON NET: Completion of the transaction for the acquisition of a minority stake by NBG Group & signing of a Strategic Cooperation Agreement

06/09/2023 | 03:04am EDT
EPSILON NET S.A., after receiving relevant information from Mr. Ioannis Michos and in accordance with the Regulation of the Athens Exchange, informs the investment community that, following the announcement dated 4.5.2023 for the signing of a binding agreement between National Bank of Greece and Mr. Ioannis Michos, for the acquisition of a minority stake in EPSILON NET, the transaction for the acquisition by National Bank of 7.50% of the total share capital of EPSILON NET at a price of €7.49 per share has been completed.

Furthermore, the Company announces the signing of a long-term, exclusive strategic cooperation agreement with National Bank, for the joint design, development and distribution of products and digital services.

The strategic cooperation between the two leading business Groups, aims to provide integrated solutions for Greek businesses and to exploit more widely the possibilities arising in the context of the digital transformation of the Greek economy.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Epsilon Net SA published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 07:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 75,1 M 80,9 M 80,9 M
Net income 2022 16,7 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
Net cash 2022 6,37 M 6,87 M 6,87 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 440 M 474 M 474 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,38x
EV / Sales 2022 4,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 084
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart EPSILON NET S.A.
Duration : Period :
Epsilon Net S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EPSILON NET S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ioannis Nikolaos Michos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ioannis Antoniou Koutkoudakis Chief Financial Officer & Director
Amanatios Antoniou Amanatidis Director, CIO, Director-Research & Development
Andreas Grimpelas Director & Chief Technology Officer
Vasiliki Dimitriou Anagnostou Executive Director, Deputy CEO & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EPSILON NET S.A.26.09%474
ACCENTURE PLC15.17%194 089
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.62%143 511
SIEMENS AG22.46%135 572
IBM-4.60%122 050
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.37%88 900
