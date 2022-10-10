10-10-22: EPSILON HR: Digital Work Card

85% of all companies that participated in phase Α' of the implementation have chosen Epsilon HR applications

The Digital Work Card, the most significant Work reform with a huge impact on the daily life of thousands of employees and businesses, was gradually introduced from 1/7/22 in a special group of large companies and will be fully applied in the businesses that participate in phase A on 1/11/2022.

More than 120,000 employees of the companies participating in phase A' (all Banking Institutions & Super Markets with over 250 employees) have already adjusted their operations. They electronically submit the start-end work time of their employees with physical presence at the company's premises, on a daily basis & in real-time, to ERGANI information system. The new legislation will be gradually implemented in phase B to all businesses throughout the country, with the first critical stage being the completion of the census process of their employees by 30/11/2022, in accordance with the provision of the relevant legislation for the new Digital Worktime.

EPSILON HR, member of the EPSILON NET Group, Leader IT company in Payroll, HRM and Timekeeping systems, supports the vast majority of Greek businesses, undertaking the calculation of payroll for over 1,800,000 employees in the private sector. It is worth noting that 85% of all companies that participated in phase Α of the implementation (51 companies) have chosen and are already using Epsilon HR's applications for the Digital Work Card and the integration with the payroll system and the ERGANI information system.

Indicatively, these companies include:

• almost all Super Markets in the country (AB VASSILOPOULOS, MASOUTIS, KRITIKOS, MARKET IN, GALAXIAS, etc.), and

• the majority of financial institutions, including two of the four banking institutions (PIRAEUS BANK & ALPHA BANK)

The comprehensive solutions offered by EPSILON HR provide interconnectivity with the ERGANI information system, so that employee data are sent in real time, while introducing an exclusive All in One Solution that ensures the integration of the Digital Work Card with IT systems:

Timekeeping

Human Resource Management

Payroll of each company (or the affiliate Accountant)

EPSILON NET Group, as a catalyst in the Digital Transformation of Greek Businesses, continuously invests in cutting-edge technologies and provides a series of comprehensive solutions to meet the most demanding needs of the modern professional & business. With EPSILON HR leading the way in Payroll, Timekeeping and Human Resource Management (HRM) systems, the Group leads the IT sector, offering once again the most innovative solutions for this significant reform regarding the Digital Work Card, with an increased sense of responsibility and innovation.