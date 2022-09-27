27-09-22: EPSILON NET Group: Global distinction for the Epsilon Smart application suite at the Global Innovation & Tech Excellence Awards WITSA 2022

'Epsilon Smart | "Cloud Platform for SMEs", following the recognition of the Epsilon Smart application for its high level of technological and operational innovation, received an Award by the World Innovation, Technology and Services Alliance WITSA in the category "Digital Opportunity/Inclusion Award (Private Sector/NGO)" within the "Global Innovation & Tech Excellence Awards WITSA 2022".

"Epsilon Smart" cloud application group (www.epsilonsmart.gr) of EPSILON NET Group is aimed at Very Small, Small & Small, and Medium Enterprises, and freelancers providing a complete digital & integrated framework for their daily activities at a business level. At the same time, Epsilon Smart is a comprehensive e-invoicing application that allows to create and send via email invoices & documents, with key competitive advantages: a. full interoperability with the myDATA platform of IAPR, and b. the online connection to the software used by accounting offices/providers of accounting solutions.

Epsilon Smart, with over 80,000 subscribers, is currently the largest Cloud based Business Software solution (Microsoft Azure), in terms of number of installations, while the Smart Development Team, based on its commitment to technological innovation, recently presented:

The comprehensive integration with Skroutz Marketplace, the largest E-Commerce platform in Greece. The new functionality offers the ability to automate transactions with Skroutz Marketplace, as well as customized actions to configure & manage merchandise and also track and execute orders

The automatic connection via Banking Connector with the company's bank accounts, so that the businesses can immediately watch their movements & account balances and easily, fast and reliably register remittances via SEPA (Single European Payments Area)

In the near future, Epsilon Smart subscribers will be offered two more extremely important, high value-added technological features, with an extremely competitive subscription:

In cooperation with Digital4U , the specialized subsidiary of EPSILON NET Group, Retail businesses will be given the possibility, as a functional extension of Smart, to create an e-Shop (via Wizard), and also the appropriate environment for the unified management of the company's physical and online store

Finally, in the context of utilizing the vouchers of the "DIGITAL SME TOOLS" program of the RECOVERY & RESILIENCE FUND, a new version of the subscription, with the commercial title "Epsilon Smart Plus", has been completed and is available so that existing and new subscribers can take advantage of them.

The technological innovations of all the products & services of the EPSILON NET Group will be presented at "BEYOND", the international innovation & technology expo, which will take place in Thessaloniki (29/10 - 01/10).

Ioannis Michos, President and CEO of EPSILON NET Group, on the occasion of the award from WITSA, said: "We are particularly proud of this distinction, due to the global prestige of the WITSA awards in the field of Information and Communication Technologies. Epsilon Smart has won the recognition of the global digital technology market, due to its pioneering design and innovation in the integration of new technologies, with the aim of supporting Greek SMEs & freelancers in the new digital era. We especially thank SEPE for its help in promoting our nomination, which led to our award based on the criteria of innovative technology and the excellent performance of the Epsilon Smart solution in the digital transformation of small and medium enterprises.

Finally, I want to especially thank and congratulate our engineers, staff and executives of all the companies of the Group for their daily effort and contribution to achieving the goal of innovation & business excellence."