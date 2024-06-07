AMENDMENT OF 2024 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

EPSILON NET S.A in accordance to Articles 4.1.2 & 4.1.3.15.1 of the Athens Stock Exchange Regulation announces the amendment of its Financial Calendar for 2024:

Tuesday September 10, 2024:

Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders.

Tuesday September 17, 2024:

Ex coupon date for the dividend.

Wednesday September 18, 2024:

Record date.

Tuesday September 24,2024:

Distribution of dividend.

Monday September 30, 2024:

Press Release for the H1 2024 Financial Report.

Tuesday November 26, 2024:

Press Release for the Q3 2024 Basic Financial Results.

