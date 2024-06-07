AMENDMENT OF 2024 FINANCIAL CALENDAR
EPSILON NET S.A in accordance to Articles 4.1.2 & 4.1.3.15.1 of the Athens Stock Exchange Regulation announces the amendment of its Financial Calendar for 2024:
- Tuesday September 10, 2024:
Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders.
- Tuesday September 17, 2024:
Ex coupon date for the dividend.
- Wednesday September 18, 2024:
Record date.
- Tuesday September 24,2024:
Distribution of dividend.
- Monday September 30, 2024:
Press Release for the H1 2024 Financial Report.
- Tuesday November 26, 2024:
Press Release for the Q3 2024 Basic Financial Results.
The Company reserves the right to change the above dates, after promptly informing the investment community by amending the present.
The Financial Results will be released before the opening of the market on Athens Stock Exchange on the release day, at the corporate website (www.epsilonnet.gr) and the website of the Athens Stock Exchange (www.athexgroup.gr).
