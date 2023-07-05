Epsilon Net SA is a Greece-based company operating in the areas of Information Technology (IT), the development and publication of online content, as well as training. The Company operates through its subsidiaries: Epsilon Net Software, Epsilon Net Network and Epsilon Net Training. More than 27,000 professionals rely on the Company's products and services, such as Accounting, Finance and Business Divisions, Payroll and Human Resources (HR) departments, Organized Accountants and Freelance Accountants - Tax Consultants, as well as Business Consultants. Its software products include Hyper.Axion Accounting, Tax System 5, Business Payroll and Human Resource Management (HRM), as well as PYLON Hospitality, among others.